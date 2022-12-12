Social Media Buzz: Justin Herbert’s outstanding game vs. Miami Dolphins has Twitter buzzing

If you’re someone who has watched Justin Herbert at one point or another during his first three seasons in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers, then what you saw on Sunday night wasn’t out of the ordinary.

Herbert, the Oregon Ducks legend, completed 39-of-51 passes for 367 yards and a touchdown in the 23-17 win over the Miami Dolphins. It was an important win not only for the Chargers’ season, but it also allowed many to see what they were wrong about when thinking that the Dolphins should draft Tua Tagovailoa over Herbert back in the 2019 NFL Draft.

With the numbers that he put up, Herbert broke a few statistical records on Sunday night and had social media buzzing. Vintage Herbert.

Here are some of the best reactions to the game:

The Game Ball

https://twitter.com/chargers/status/1602168996547026944

Chargers' History

https://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo/status/1602167596287156224

NFL History

https://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo/status/1602167599517007873

Little Brother Approved

https://twitter.com/pherbert14/status/1602158782536384513

Superman

https://twitter.com/TonyDungy/status/1602154642821074945

I'd Say It's Good

https://twitter.com/chargers/status/1602146759274156032

Listen to Matt

https://twitter.com/MattPrehm/status/1602159715680915457

Herbert vs. Tua

https://twitter.com/duckscrootin/status/1602159467596251136

A Man of Oregon

https://twitter.com/PatMcAfeeShow/status/1602125391455469568

More Fuel to the Fire

https://twitter.com/PFF/status/1602154864984956928

An Amazing Throw

https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1602146753226059776

Ok, That's Funny

https://twitter.com/GC24_Football/status/1602155550745165825

It's Been Decided!

https://twitter.com/CSimmsQB/status/1602158794259275776

We Will Never Get Over It

https://twitter.com/JaRomney/status/1602146979135782912

Strange But True

https://twitter.com/BarryOnHere/status/1602115276731981824

My Goodness

https://twitter.com/EatYourReedies/status/1602124259102334976

Chip On The Shoulder

https://twitter.com/K_Spee/status/1602156785024000002

