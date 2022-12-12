Social Media Buzz: Justin Herbert’s outstanding game vs. Miami Dolphins has Twitter buzzing
If you’re someone who has watched Justin Herbert at one point or another during his first three seasons in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers, then what you saw on Sunday night wasn’t out of the ordinary.
Herbert, the Oregon Ducks legend, completed 39-of-51 passes for 367 yards and a touchdown in the 23-17 win over the Miami Dolphins. It was an important win not only for the Chargers’ season, but it also allowed many to see what they were wrong about when thinking that the Dolphins should draft Tua Tagovailoa over Herbert back in the 2019 NFL Draft.
With the numbers that he put up, Herbert broke a few statistical records on Sunday night and had social media buzzing. Vintage Herbert.
Here are some of the best reactions to the game:
The Game Ball
https://twitter.com/chargers/status/1602168996547026944
Chargers' History
https://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo/status/1602167596287156224
NFL History
https://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo/status/1602167599517007873
Little Brother Approved
https://twitter.com/pherbert14/status/1602158782536384513
Superman
https://twitter.com/TonyDungy/status/1602154642821074945
I'd Say It's Good
https://twitter.com/chargers/status/1602146759274156032
Listen to Matt
https://twitter.com/MattPrehm/status/1602159715680915457
Herbert vs. Tua
https://twitter.com/duckscrootin/status/1602159467596251136
A Man of Oregon
https://twitter.com/PatMcAfeeShow/status/1602125391455469568
More Fuel to the Fire
https://twitter.com/PFF/status/1602154864984956928
An Amazing Throw
https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1602146753226059776
Ok, That's Funny
https://twitter.com/GC24_Football/status/1602155550745165825
It's Been Decided!
https://twitter.com/CSimmsQB/status/1602158794259275776
We Will Never Get Over It
https://twitter.com/JaRomney/status/1602146979135782912
Strange But True
https://twitter.com/BarryOnHere/status/1602115276731981824
My Goodness
https://twitter.com/EatYourReedies/status/1602124259102334976
Chip On The Shoulder
https://twitter.com/K_Spee/status/1602156785024000002
