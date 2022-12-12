Read full article on original website
McKnight's
Nursing home administrators’ commitment pushed them through fears of the sector’s collapse during COVID: study
Nursing home administrators stressed about their industry’s sustainability due to the costs of responding to COVID-19, lost revenue, and the negative portrayal of nursing homes by the media, found a study released online Monday. Conducting 156 interviews with administrators in 2020 and 2021, researchers from Brown and Harvard universities...
McKnight's
Nursing homes escape rehashed criticism in final coronavirus crisis hearing
Although nursing homes occupied a healthy portion of its final report, the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis generally spared those providers at a hearing Wednesday. The report revealed new data gleaned from the gathering of information from five of the biggest for-profit nursing home companies. Low staffing, pay and...
McKnight's
Operating pressures, clinical add-ons bringing more small providers to value-based models
Skilled nursing experts are urging more small and possibly reluctant providers to begin embracing value-based care arrangements. The pressure to improve clinical outcomes and a coming wholesale shift of seniors to more accountable payment models may be the factors that push more to take the leap. Accountable care organizations, Medicare...
McKnight's
Recovery and restoration: Critical emergency planning components
Long-term care providers around the nation achieved significant levels of proficiency in managing emergencies and disasters during the past few years. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Emergency Preparedness regulations cited in Appendix Z require facilities to develop comprehensive emergency planning contingencies to prepare, respond and recover from adverse events while maintaining continuity of care and services.
McKnight's
Hit these 3 targets to avoid respiratory outbreaks, U.S. COVID czar tells nursing homes
Nursing homes have the opportunity to avoid respiratory illness outbreaks this season by targeting three key goals, the U.S. COVID-19 Response Coordinator told an industry audience on Friday. Speaking at a member webinar hosted by the American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living, Ashish Jha, MD, MPH, outlined factors...
McKnight's
Top concern of post-acute patients is staff competence, small study finds
Staff competence and professionalism top the list of post-acute care patients’ concerns, followed closely by restored health and independence, a new study has found. Researchers from Northwestern University sought to find what matters most to older adults who receive care in skilled nursing settings. They looked at areas shown to impact care quality, including medication, mobility and mental health.
McKnight's
Provider lobbyists and lawmakers speed up pleas for help with physician fee cuts
With a looming Friday deadline to keep the government funded, time is running out for Congress to prevent or abate Medicare physician’s fee cuts proposed by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Pressure to adopt a continuing resolution instead of hammering out a final 2023 budget could leave...
McKnight's
Nurse practitioners will do more in skilled nursing facilities if ICAN Act becomes law
US Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR) is championing a bill authorizing nurse practitioners to expand their capabilities, including performing all mandatory examinations in skilled nursing facilities. Named the Improving Care and Access to Nurses (ICAN) Act, the measure was introduced last week and proposes to allow NPs to order and supervise...
McKnight's
Diabetes standards for 2023 include new treatment guidance, address equity
The American Diabetes Association on Monday released its 2023 standards of care, including new guidance on prevention, diagnosis and treatment in a framework of equitable care. The evidence-based standards focus on care for people with diabetes and prediabetes and detail strategies for the prevention or delay of type 2 diabetes...
