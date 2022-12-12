ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Kevin O'Connell Hints at Potential Defensive Adjustments After Vikings' Loss in Detroit

By Will Ragatz
InsideTheVikings
InsideTheVikings
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rQ5zM_0jfKy8kW00

Ed Donatell's defense now ranks 32nd in the NFL in yards allowed after another woeful showing.

The Vikings' defense isn't working.

Ed Donatell's unit gave up over 400 yards for the fifth consecutive game in Sunday's 34-23 loss against the Lions , which is the longest streak in franchise history. Jared Goff was under very little pressure, throwing for 330 yards and three touchdowns without being sacked or turning the ball over. The Vikings' secondary had another coverage bust on Detroit's first touchdown and barely covered anyone in a blue uniform all game.

Minnesota's defense has been a problem for the majority of the 2022 season, but this game — which was admittedly played without Harrison Smith — brought the concern level up to new heights with four weeks remaining in the regular season. Whether the issues are due to scheme, personnel, execution, play calling, or a combination of all four, Donatell's defense hasn't been nearly good enough. The Vikings entered the game ranked 31st in yards allowed per game. They're now 32nd.

After the loss, head coach Kevin O'Connell acknowledged that the Vikings need to play better defensively, while seemingly hinting at the possibility of some sort of change or adjustment in the near future.

"I think it’s a combination of some things," O'Connell said. "But I think we need to take a look at what we can do to potentially help our guys be in a position to make more plays, be a little bit more aggressive possibly, but ultimately I think we need to generate more (pass) rush however we do it. And then just try to limit explosives. And what that looks like, it’s a variety of things, but I think if we’re doing our jobs effectively, we’ve got to take a look at it to try to improve our football team."

O'Connell is right that a lackluster pass rush has been one of the Vikings' biggest issues in recent weeks. Za'Darius Smith, who had 9.5 sacks in the first nine games of the season, has now gone four weeks without one. Danielle Hunter had six sacks through nine games and has just one over the last four. Things looked awfully easy and stress-free for Goff in the pocket on Sunday.

There's been a lot of discussion about the Vikings' low blitz rate. Donatell prefers to use a four-man pass rush and drop seven into coverage. "The hardest thing on people is when you can rush and get it done, and play coverage," he said on Thursday. In Detroit, the Vikings blitzed on just nine of Goff's 41 dropbacks, according to ESPN Stats and Info . O'Connell saying the Vikings need to "be a little bit more aggressive possibly" would seem to suggest he'd like to see more blitzes.

The Vikings' secondary clearly missed Harrison Smith in this game, but it's hard to know how much of a difference he would've made. Camryn Bynum and Cameron Dantzler, who would've been starting even if Smith had played, had rough days, with one of the two being involved in all three of Goff's touchdown passes. It doesn't help that the Vikings drafted three defensive backs in the first four rounds of April's draft — Lewis Cine, Andrew Booth Jr., and Akayleb Evans — and all three are on injured reserve.

For much of this season, it was fair to use the excuse that the Vikings were still figuring things out as they adjusted to Donatell's scheme. That's harder to justify in Week 14.

On Sunday, O'Connell coached like someone who has lost faith in his defense. He went for it from his own territory on the Vikings' first offensive possession, with Dalvin Cook getting stuffed. He then attempted another fourth down play in the third quarter that turned into an Adam Thielen touchdown — after which O'Connell unsuccessfully went for two. He also may have gotten too cute by calling a Cook pop pass in the second quarter, which resulted in a game-changing fumble.

"I felt like we needed to be aggressive today," he said.

Heading into Week 15, it doesn't feel like the Vikings' defense is good enough to support a deep postseason run. After all, this is the first 10-3 team in the history of the NFL with a negative point differential. Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson were incredible against the Lions, but the defense made sure it didn't end up mattering.

What can the Vikings change? They're almost certainly not going to fire Donatell at this point. Perhaps after the season, but not in December when they're about to clinch the NFC North and get a top-three seed in the postseason. Would O'Connell consider stripping Donatell of play calling duties? Mike Pettine, the Vikings' assistant head coach, has experience calling plays as a defensive coordinator. From a strategic standpoint, the most obvious answer would be to start sending more designed pressures in an effort to help out the secondary.

It's difficult to pinpoint exactly what is causing the Vikings' defense to play this poorly. It's also difficult to know how to fix it — or if it's even fixable. But with four games left before the playoffs begin, the Vikings need to do everything they possibly can to try to figure it out. If nothing changes, they look like a team that's more likely to be sent home in the wild card round than one capable of reaching the Super Bowl.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Sign One of Fastest Players in NFL History

Vikings Sign One of Fastest Players in NFL History. They talked with the man way back in April, decided not to draft him, and then acquired his services on December 14th. That’s Kalon Barnes, the newest member of the Minnesota Vikings, a cornerback signed off the practice squad from the Miami Dolphins.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Packers Cut Ties with Former Vikings WR

Though the Green Bay Packers are in the middle of their worst season in years, sitting a 5-8, they are not done fiddling with their roster just yet. Earlier this week, the Packers cut ties with former Vikings WR Dede Westbrook. Westbrook signed with Green Bay back in November, joining...
GREEN BAY, WI
LehighValleyLive.com

Cowboys sign ex-Eagles defensive lineman

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the final four games of the regular season. And that means making some roster moves. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Cowboys have signed Anthony Rush to the practice squad, the Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. reports. The nose tackle...
VikingsTerritory

Explained: Why the Vikings Defense Is Problematic

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 177 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the 2022 Vikings defensive shortcomings. Particularly, Ed Donatell, defensive stats, and the outlook forward are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Coach Brees: Purdue brings back QB to help coach bowl game

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — When Ryan Walters was a high school quarterback, he wanted to replicate Drew Brees’ trailblazing career path. Now, Brees seems to be following Walters’ lead. One day after the 36-year-old Walters was introduced as Purdue’s new coach, athletic director Mike Bobinski announced Brees would return to the campus in West Lafayette, Indiana, as an assistant coach to help the Boilermakers prepare for their Jan. 2 Citrus Bowl game against No. 17 LSU. “I am extremely excited to work with our team over the next few weeks as we prepare for the Citrus Bowl,” Brees said in a statement. “I see it not only as an opportunity to coach and mentor this group of young men but to represent all the former Purdue players.”
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Associated Press

Chiefs can clinch AFC West title with win over Texans

HOUSTON (AP) — The only thing standing between the Kansas City Chiefs and their seventh straight AFC West title are the lowly Houston Texans. But the Chiefs know better than to overlook the one-win Texans, especially after they nearly pulled off a huge upset over Dallas last week. “They played a great team with the Cowboys, and they were down there where they probably should’ve won,” Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. “In this league, you can take no one for granted. Those are NFL players. They have a lot of talented, young guys that play hard. “We understand it’s going to be a great challenge for us, so we’re going to go out there and play our best football to win.”
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Rob Gronkowski open to Tom Brady reunion but not with Buccaneers

Retired tight end Rob Gronkowski sounds open to a reunion with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady — as long as it doesn't involve playing. "That would be a great team to have him here at Fox," Gronkowski said about Brady while speaking with USA Today Sports' Mackenzie Salmon, as shared by Luke Easterling of Bucs Wire/USA Today. "You know, he’s a commentator, I’m an analyst. We’re going back and forth a little bit to each other. That would be a lot of fun."
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Cut On Monday

A veteran NFL running back has been released on Monday afternoon. The Atlanta Falcons have parted ways with running back Damien Williams on Monday afternoon. Williams is believed to be 100 percent healthy. He's rushed for 1,397 yards and 14 touchdowns over the course of his career. "Falcons have released...
ATLANTA, GA
Detroit Sports Nation

Aidan Hutchinson declares what Detroit Lions fans have been dying to hear

The last time the Detroit Lions were truly a contender, Aidan Hutchinson was not even a twinkle in his parent’s eyes. In fact, the last time the Lions won a playoff game was all the way back in 1991 when they destroyed the Dallas Cowboys at the Pontiac Silverdome. Yours truly was at that game, and there was a feeling of electricity and a belief that the Lions would finally win a Super Bowl. That was over 30 years ago, and since then, a phrase has been uttered way too often to describe the Lions. That phrase, of course, is Same Old Lions.
DETROIT, MI
InsideTheVikings

InsideTheVikings

Minneapolis, MN
848
Followers
1K+
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheVikings is a FanNation channel that is dedicated to covering the Minnesota Vikings

 https://www.si.com/nfl/vikings

Comments / 0

Community Policy