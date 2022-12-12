ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Winter storm triggers heavy snows/severe storms

By WGN-TV Weather Team
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xoICD_0jfKx1XE00

Monday – Wednesday outlook

As the major winter storm deepens over the Rockies Monday and moves ENE into the Plains Tuesday-Wednesday, heavy snow will fall north and west of the low pressure center, while severe storms develop to the south and east.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48NaeD_0jfKx1XE00

Heaviest snows in excess of 2 feet

Heavy snow (4-8-inches) is forecast over a broad area of the Rockies Monday. Then Tuesday-Wednesday, as the low center moves east into the central plains, heavy snows are forecast over the foot hills of the Rockies into the northern plains/upper Mississippi Valley. Heaviest snows in excess of 2-feet will be possible in western portions of South Dakota and Nebraska into the NE corner of Colorado.

Severe weather outlook

Severe storms look to develop over central portions of Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas Monday, then Tuesday Eastern Texas into Louisiana, southern Arkansas and southern Mississippi. Wednesday storms are expected to advance east out of Louisiana across much of Mississippi and Alabama into western Georgia and northern Florida.

Monday’s predicted set-up

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49dA2a_0jfKx1XE00
  • Tongue of Arctic-source bitter-cold air knifing into the northern Rockies and northern plains
  • Low pressure trough aloft over the Rockies will slow in it’s eastward movement during the next 24 to 48 hours, due to the wavy pattern aloft shaped as the Greek letter Omega – depicting a semi-blocking pattern
  • Chicago is positioned in the southernmost section of “Cool” air with the WNW jet stream flow overhead.
  • In the Tuesday – Wednesday timeframe, the center of deepening/developing low pressure at the surface will move ENE out of Colorado into Kansas/Nebraska where warm/mild moist air from the south and bitter cold air from the north will wrap into the low pressure system, resulting in heavy snow to the N-NW and severe storms to the SE of the storm center.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Winter weather system to move into Chicago area; Advisory issued

We’re monitoring an incoming wintry weather system expected to reach the greater Chicago area Friday. It’s looking more and more like this system may lay down accumulating snow over sections of the metro area–especially areas north of the I-88 (East-West Tollway) corridor, favoring counties lining the Illinois/Wisconsin line. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Police: Missing 15-year-old girl found dead in suburban hotel room

EVANSTON, Ill. — The Evanston Police Department have identified a 15-year-old girl who was found dead in a hotel room Saturday morning. Police said that 15-year-old Nyasia Jennings, who had previously been reported missing in Chicago, was found in a hotel room at the Holiday Inn in the 1500 Block of Sherman Avenue around 11:16 […]
EVANSTON, IL
Limitless Production Group LLC

Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for the Twin Cities Metro and Southern United States Severe Weather Outbreak

Latest winter weather advisories and warnings across Minnesota and WisconsinPhoto byNational Weather Service Twin Cities. 8:30 PM UPDATE, Monday, November 28th - The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has upgraded the Winter Weather Advisory across the Twin Cities Metro to a Winter Storm Warning from 5 AM to 6 PM CST on Tuesday for 4-7” of snow. The Winter Storm Warning is in place for the following counties: Hennepin, Ramsey, Washington, Carver, Scott, Dakota, Polk, Barron, and St. Croix.
MINNESOTA STATE
iheart.com

'Freak Storm' Could Dump An Entire Season Of Snow On Texas Overnight

Parts of Texas are in for a snowy Thanksgiving as a "freak storm" rolls into town. A southeastward-bound storm from the Pacific Northwest is on its way to Texas, and with it comes as much as 24 inches of snow to the Texas panhandle, according to Newsweek. Forecast models show up to 2 feet of show in Amarillo and 12-18 inches in the surrounding areas. Keep in mind that North Texas averages about 17 inches of snow for the entire winter season.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Tracking the winter storm as it moves east

Blizzard warnings are posted in parts of the West and Midwest, the Southern Plains is bracing for violent thunderstorms and hail, and the South is on the lookout for a possible tornado outbreak. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes has the forecast.
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Bison Has Full-on Meltdown in Front of Snowcoach: VIDEO

We’ve warned folks time and again: while visiting Yellowstone National Park, be sure to keep your distance from the park’s largest and most powerful resident—the bison. Weighing as much as a full ton and reaching six feet tall, these massive grazers have deadly curved horns and can run at speeds of 35 miles per hour. The point of all these stats? The following video—which shows a mature bison having a complete meltdown in the snow in front of a snowcoach—is going to absolutely make you fall in love with Yellowstone’s bison. So, no matter how cute this fuzzy giant is, resist the urge to pet the fluffy cows.
TEXAS STATE
KXLY

What winter was like the year you were born

The United States has seen a wide range of winters over the past century—everything from warm, mild years where folks could stroll leisurely through parks in February to turbulent, frigid seasons where people had to hunker down inside. There were years when blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather Alert: Tuesday could bring 6-plus inches of snow to parts of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- After above average highs on Monday, Tuesday will be a NEXT Weather Alert day as a winter storm threatens parts of Minnesota with 6-plus inches of snow.The Twin Cities will stay dry Monday, with patchy sunshine and a high of 42 degrees. Winds will increase through the afternoon.Snow will arrive early Tuesday, potentially snarling the morning commute. The metro could see anywhere from 2 to 6 inches, depending on where the heaviest band of snow lines up. The southeastern edge of the storm is likely to see heaviest snowfall.That snow will stick around through the afternoon and potentially even the evening commute.Temperatures will fall to 32 degrees Tuesday, and Wednesday will be even colder, with highs in the low 20s.We'll warm enough to see some melting by the end of the week, then return to seasonal highs over the weekend.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Sunday, Monday quiet before storm causes Alert days

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sunday and Monday will stay mild, but after that, a very active weather week begins, with a couple of NEXT Weather Alert days on tap.Highs in the Twin Cities will be in the mid-30s on Sunday and Monday, and things will stay quiet both days. Monday night, a storm will hit western Minnesota, bringing a mix of rain, snow and ice as it moves across the state. It'll reach the metro by Tuesday afternoon. As a result of that storm, Tuesday and Wednesday have been named NEXT Weather Alert days.The Twin Cities will likely see mostly rain from that system through Tuesday afternoon, with sleet or snow mixing in by Wednesday morning. Central and northern Minnesota will get mostly snow through Wednesday morning, with the middle of the state likely seeing the highest snow totals.We'll get a brief dry slot Wednesday afternoon and evening, then a second wave of moisture arrives Thursday into Friday, bringing a round of cooler air with it. That's when the Twin Cities are likely to see snow.Cooler temperatures will arrive by next weekend.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
natureworldnews.com

Black Sprinkles on Yellowstone Snow Not Poppy Seeds, National Park Explains

Snow in Yellowstone has black sprinkles, according to witnesses. The National Park's representatives clarify that these are not poppy seeds. But they certainly look the part!. On Facebook, Yellowstone National Park shared a photo that looks like someone dropped all the poppy seeds from their bagel on top of a snowy patch. Others compared the minute black flecks that were dispersed throughout the snow to pepper.
Click2Houston.com

A volcano erupts in the United States

This is the Extreme Weather newsletter, a blog by KPRC 2′s weather team that’s delivered to your inbox each week. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters. Hello and welcome back to the Extreme Weather Blog! Caroline here, and it has been an active week across the globe. We’ve seen extreme flooding in Saudi Arabia, snowfall in Seattle, and deadly storms producing tornadoes in Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana. Although these are all undoubtedly extreme, I wanted to focus on the Mauna Loa volcano eruption in Hawaii.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Weather Channel

Heaviest Snowfall Records In United States History

All-time U.S. snowfall records are measured in feet. The record holders are all in mountainous areas of the western U.S. T​he start of winter is just around the corner, and with that comes bouts of heavy snowfall measured in feet like the ones we've already seen this month in the Mountain West and the Great Lakes.
COLORADO STATE
CBS DFW

Multiple injured after possible tornadoes sweep through North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — This First Alert Weather Day proved to be quite active for the morning timeframe in North Texas.The National Weather Service of Fort Worth said that five tornadoes are confirmed via video and eyewitness evidence. Up to 12 may have occurred Tuesday morning.As of Tuesday afternoon, dozens of reports are coming in of damage from severe and tornadic thunderstorms. Of note, there is significant damage in the Grapevine-area of Tarrant County and the Decatur-area of Wise County.Grapevine police stated they have confirmed at least five injuries related to the storms. "All five have been taken to the hospital and...
GRAPEVINE, TX
WGN News

WGN News

37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy