Minneapolis, MN

Bulldog men remain undefeated after beating Gophers 69-51

By CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

Extended: Minnesota to battle Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium 06:28

MINNEAPOLIS - Tolu Smith scored 20 points to lead a balanced offense that complemented No. 23 Mississippi State's smothering defense in a 69-51 victory over Minnesota Sunday night to say undefeated.

Mississippi State (9-0) is one of seven Division I programs still unbeaten. It's the Bulldogs' best start to a season since they won their first 13 games in 2003-04.

Mississippi State - allowing 49.7 points per game, second fewest in the country - held the Gophers (4-6) to 28.8% shooting and a season-low in points. Minnesota had 15 turned overs.

The Bulldogs had four double-digit scorers. Shakeel Moore scored 17 points, Cameron Matthews added 11 and D.J. Jeffries scored 10.

Sophomore Dawson Garcia led Minnesota with 20 points. Joshua Ola-Joseph added 9 points.

The game was close for much of the first half as neither team could sustain any consistent offense, but 16 unanswered Mississippi State points between the closing moments of the first half and the start of the second flipped a two-point Gophers lead into a 14-point lead for the Bulldogs. That was enough of a cushion for Mississippi State's defense to work with as the lead never dipped below nine. The Gophers have lost five straight.

Minnesota head coach Ben Johnson calls out to his team during the second half of the game. Stacy Bengs / AP

DEVASTATING DEFENSE

The Bulldogs' defense has yet to surrender more than 55 points in a game this season. The unrelenting unit has allowed an opponent shooting percentage of 33.9% this season, the program's lowest nine-game totals in the modern era since the 1955-56 season.

Mississippi State held Minnesota to 24 points in the first half, the eighth time it has kept a team under 25 points in a half this season.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi State: The win is the Bulldogs' first road victory of the season against a Power Five opponent. Mississippi State's top-tier defense traveled well, which signals good things to come as SEC Conference play draws closer.

Minnesota: The Gophers' defense bounced back after allowing 89.5 points in their previous two games. Still Minnesota's young squad - which features four true freshmen in the rotation - couldn't halt its five-game skid.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State: At Jackson State on Wednesday.

Minnesota: Hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Wednesday.

Related
CBS Minnesota

Vikings selling playoff tickets... before they've actually clinched a spot

MINNEAPOLIS -- In clear defiance of any sort of superstition, or even a passing knowledge of the team's history, the Minnesota Vikings are selling playoff tickets... even though they haven't technically earned a spot in the postseason yet.Sure, the team is 10-3 and needs just one more win or tie (or even a Detroit Lion loss or tie) to win their division and lock up a playoff berth, but there is perhaps no fan base more familiar with unimaginable fiascos than that of the Vikings.The team announced Thursday it's selling "an extremely limited number" of tickets for a home wild...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Donatell, Vikings working on fixes for floundering defense

EAGAN, Minn. - The calmness and optimism Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell pours into the job has not publicly wavered, a steady demeanor built through experience and personality that's not about to suddenly disappear at this point in a 43-year coaching career.His pass defense hasn't been holding up nearly that well.The Vikings have allowed 1,678 yards through the air over the past five games amid a devastating combination of an inactive rush and a soft coverage.With no sacks and no interceptions at Detroit on Sunday, the Vikings had no counter for Jared Goff's precise throws into the gaps in their...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

With voting nearly over, Justin Jefferson still 2nd in Pro Bowl voting

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is a lock for the Pro Bowl, but if he wants to be named the league's most popular player, time is running out.The fan voting period ends Thursday, and according to the NFL, Jefferson is second in the league with 172,612 votes. That's about 2,000 behind the league leader, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Jefferson is the only NFC player in the top five.Good news for Jefferson, though: According to the Vikings, Pro Bowl votes will count double on Wednesday and Thursday. Fans can vote online or on Twitter.MORE: Vikings race to 10 wins despite getting outscored overallJefferson had led the league in votes for the first two weeks of the contest. As of last week, the Vikings had more votes than any other team. The NFL did not release team voting numbers this week.This year, the NFL has retooled the Pro Bowl. Rather than one game featuring the league's fan favorite players, the 2023 Pro Bowl Games will be a "week-long celebration of player skills that features a new format spotlighting flag football."      
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Vikings race to 10 wins despite getting outscored overall

It's been nearly three decades since so few teams were on the positive side of the point ledger this late in the season.What's really surprising is the 10-win Minnesota Vikings aren't one of them.Thanks to a 9-0 record in games decided by eight points or fewer, the Vikings have managed to go 10-3 despite being outscored by one point.Minnesota is the first team in NFL history to win at least 10 of its first 13 games despite being outscored. Atlanta had the previous worst scoring margin of a team 10-3 or better at plus-15 in 2004.In all, only 12 of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Lillard's 11 3-pointers push Blazers past Wolves, 133-112

PORTLAND, Ore. - Damian Lillard tied his own franchise record by making 11 3-pointers and finished with 38 points, leading the Portland Trail Blazers over the Minnesota Timberwolves 133-112 on Monday night. Lillard shot 11 for 17 from long range and didn't play in the fourth quarter. The Blazers never trailed and led by as many as 27. "I literally didn't know how many 3s I had," Lillard said. "I was just shooting. I knew I was in double digits and I thought I made a lot of 3s tonight and then I think how many did I shoot?" With...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

George has triple-double, Clippers beat Timberwolves 99-88

LOS ANGELES - Kawhi Leonard scored 19 points, Paul George had a triple-double and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied to beat the undermanned Minnesota Timberwolves 99-88 on Wednesday night for their third straight victory. George had 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for his first triple-double since joining the Clippers before the 2019 season. "I don't know how he did that," Leonard said. "I was like, 'Who were you passing the ball to?'" Luke Kennard added season highs of 16 points and four 3-pointers as six Clippers scored in double figures. "We finally started making shots and played defense,"...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Minnesota

Lynx promote Clare Duwelius to general manager

MINNEAPOLIS -- After giving Cheryl Reeve a promotion to president of basketball operations in November, the Minnesota Lynx have named her replacement as general manager.The team announced Tuesday Clare Duwelius, previously the assistant general manager, will succeed Reeve."Clare epitomizes all that the Lynx stand for in her passion, drive, work ethic, commitment, loyalty, and attention to detail," Reeve said. "I look forward to partnering with Clare in her work as General Manager for the Lynx as she continues to make her mark on our franchise."Duwelius has been with the Lynx for nine seasons, and served as assistant GM for five."I could not be more excited for the opportunity to take on this new role with the Minnesota Lynx. Throughout my time with this incredible franchise, I have seen the epitome of hard work, passion, and what it takes to compete at the highest level on and off the court," Duwelius said. "I am thrilled to help continue that legacy and build on the success the Lynx have achieved."The Lynx tip off the season on Friday, May 19 at home against the Chicago Sky.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Twins announce 2023 spring training schedule

MINNEAPOLIS -- After one of the most disappointing seasons in recent memory, the Minnesota Twins are setting their sights on next year. The team announced the 2023 spring training schedule on Tuesday.The Twins will play their first Grapefruit League game on Saturday, Feb. 25, against the Tampa Bay Rays at Hammond Stadium. They'll play 17 games total, wrapping up with an away game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday, March 28.In addition to their standard Senior Days, Salute to Service games and other promotions, the Twins announced a few new additions this year. Every game will feature a "Meal Deal," which includes a ticket, hot dog and Pepsi for $12. There will also be a pregame happy hour before games on March 3 and 21, and Kids Days on March 5 and 19.For more information and the full spring training schedule, click here.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Carlos Correa reportedly gets 13-year, $350 million deal from Giants

MINNEAPOLIS -- Carlos Correa is reportedly leaving the Twins and heading to San Francisco.After just one season in Minnesota, the shortstop has agreed to a 13-year, $350 million deal with the Giants, according to ESPN.The Twins reportedly were offering a 10-year deal worth about $285 million.Correa was already the most expensive free agent ever signed by the Twins. He now becomes the highest paid shortstop in league history.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

AP source: Twins, Vázquez agree to $30 million, 3-year deal

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Twins made their first significant move of the offseason by adding Christian Vázquez on Monday night, agreeing to a $30 million, three-year contract with the veteran catcher. Two people with knowledge of the contract confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending the completion of a physical exam. Vázquez played for Boston and Houston this season, hitting .274 with nine homers and 52 RBIs in 119 games. The native of Puerto Rico was traded to the Astros on Aug. 1. The 32-year-old Vázquez also appeared in six postseason games,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

MACV "Stand Down" returns to Target Field to help Minnesota veterans

MINNEAPOLIS – WCCO is partnering with The Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans (MACV) in their mission to help end veteran homelessness. It's all part of our Home for the Holidays campaign.They hosted a special "stand down" event Monday at Target Field. This is WCCO's sixth year partnering with MACV, and the need has never been greater.For Army veteran Jackie Favors, coming to the stand down is like spending time with family."This is like Christmas," Favors said. "This is so much fun."She and other unsheltered veterans got access to resources they've earned from their service to country."There's a lot of people...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Wildlife agencies investigate mass poisoning of bald eagles at Minnesota landfill

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Wildlife agencies are looking into a mass poisoning of bald eagles at an Inver Grove Heights landfill.Police and volunteers found 13 sick eagles. Three of them have already died. The 10 remaining are in the care of The Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota.The birds were poisoned after scavenging on dead animal carcasses in this landfill. Inver Grove Heights police found the first poisoned eagle near the Pine Bend Landfill on Dec. 4. They called in The Raptor Center to help, and dozens of volunteers came out to search the landfill, and rescued 11 more...
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Nekima Levy Armstrong says she underwent brain surgery to remove tumor in September

MINNEAPOLIS -- Local civil rights attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong revealed on social media Monday night she underwent neurosurgery in September to remove a brain tumor."It was just a terrifying experience," she said in a Facebook livestream. "All we could do was pray. I just had to have faith that this wasn't the end of my story."  Levy Armstrong said she was having issues with blurriness in her right eye in July, so she went to an eye doctor. When that doctor couldn't identify the issue's cause, she was referred to a specialist.In September, Levy Armstrong underwent tests and an MRI, she...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Quiet Monday before a big storm Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS – Monday will be quiet, but Tuesday and Wednesday will be a different story. Both are flagged as NEXT Weather Alert days, and bring the potential for snow, rain, and ice.Monday will be mild. Expect highs in the mid to low 30s with clouds prevailing throughout the day.The big storm will begin to roll over the Twin Cities Tuesday morning, bringing a mix of rain and snow.Throughout the day on Tuesday, northern parts of the state can expect to see predominantly snow, while southern parts of Minnesota can expect mostly rain.Colder air will mix with the storm, so expect snow Thursday as well.The weekend ahead looks to be a dry one, though it will be colder, with highs in the 20s and teens.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, St. Paul police departments using different tactics to recruit

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota's two biggest police departments are trying to find its next officers to serve the community. Minneapolis and St. Paul are using different tactics to gain interest at a time when applications are down across the country. One is leaning into technology, while the other is leaning on the community.The Minneapolis Police Department needs more officers. It was left depleted following the murder of George Floyd and subsequent riots, and it's actively recruiting."Our hiring plan is going to last many years, obviously. We're trying to rebuild a department that suffered a substantial loss," Cmdr. Grant Snyder said.Snyder says...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Federal Building to be renamed in honor of Paul Wellstone

WASHINGTON D.C. – The Federal Building in downtown Minneapolis will soon be renamed to honor Minnesota Democratic Sen. Paul Wellstone, who was killed in a plane crash 20 years ago.A bi-partisan bill authored by both of Minnesota's Democratic senators – Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith – along with Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, will change the building's name to the "Paul D. Wellstone Federal Building." The bill was passed unanimously in the U.S. Senate, and it now heads to President Joe Biden's desk to be signed into law."I can't think of a better tribute to Paul's legacy of service than...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police chase turns into foot chase in Golden Valley

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – Traffic management cameras caught suspects fleeing police on foot Wednesday night on an Interstate 394 exit ramp in Golden Valley.In the video, multiple squad cars are seen surrounding an SUV, when someone jumps out and takes off running through a parking lot.That person then disappears behind a building with officers right behind them.There is no word yet on if those officers caught up with them, or what they were wanted for.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Metro students band together to create "Winter Wonderland" for 200 north Minneapolis kids

MINNEAPOLIS – There's an overwhelming response to a plan to spread joy to Minnesota kids.The nonprofit "Be the Change MN" got high school students from five Twin Cities schools to help put together a holiday surprise for 200 elementary school kids in north Minneapolis.  "If you have the resources, definitely do what you can to make a change," said Benilde-St. Margaret's sophomore McKenzie McMoore.They want to make that change in the lives of K-5 students who attend Nellie Stone Johnson, a school in the heart of Minneapolis's north side."There's a lot of things happening around Nellie Stone Johnson that is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Touring "Les Miserables" cast features Twin Cities native

MINNEAPOLIS -- A classic Broadway musical is calling Minneapolis home this week."Les Miserables" is on stage at the Orpheum through Sunday, and there's a Twin Cities connection front and center on stage. "Les Miserables" is back at the Orpheum Theatre."I feel so much gratitude to be telling this story now, because it's filled with so much love and hope," Christine Heesun Hwang said.While Minneapolis is just another stop on the national Broadway tour, for Hwang, it's also a stop home."To be able to be here and see those people is just a blessing and a gift," she said.Hwang's welcome home...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police investigate Minneapolis shooting that left 1 injured

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man was injured Wednesday evening in a shooting in the Whittier neighborhood of Minneapolis.Minneapolis police say officers arrived at the intersection of 22nd Street West and Blaisdell Avenue just before 8 p.m. They found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.He was taken to the hospital. No one has been arrested, and police are still investigating.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
