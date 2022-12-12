Supporting 1-8 players and utilizing Passthrough technology, players can turn any real-world space into an urban battlefield and dominate their friends in pulse-pounding FPS action. Players will map their world to create custom play spaces that combine physical and digital objects — and then engage in combat on those maps with their friends. From revolvers and riot shields to rocket-propelled grenades, Spatial Ops has no shortage of armaments to spawn from its virtual weapons locker as it challenges players to take cover behind objects both real and digital to dodge oncoming fire and deliver suppressing shots of their own in Team Deathmatch, Domination, Capture the Flag or Free-for-All gameplay.

