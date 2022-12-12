Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Blaston - Official Free to Play Update Trailer
Starting today, the 1v1 shooter, Blaston, is available as a free download on the Quest Store, Steam VR — and starting in 2023, Blaston will be coming to Pico Neo3 Link and Pico 4. In addition to Blaston’s shift to free-to-play, today’s update brings a number of additions and upgrades including new weapon attachments and skins, a revamped in-game store, improved Passthrough on Quest 2, and all-new full-color Passthrough on Meta Quest Pro.
IGN
NosTale - Official New Specialists Trailer
NosTale is a free-to-play anime action MMORPG that is receiving four new Specialists and a Winter Raid. The Swordsman — Dragon Knight, The Archer — Blaster, The Mage — Gravity, and The Martial Artist — Hydraulic Fist are all available now along with new Winter Quests and Raids to enjoy. The NosTale Update is available now for PC.
IGN
Bait! - Official Fishing Buddies Update Trailer | Resolution Games Showcase 2022
The first major content update to the game since 2016, Fishin’ Buddies is available now on the Quest Store and brings multiplayer to the core Bait! Experience on Meta Quest 2 for the very first time. Up to four players can visit Penguin Point together to cast their lines for casual fun or competitive tournaments.
IGN
Have a Nice Death - Official Executive Decisions Update Trailer
The Executive Decisions update is available now for Have a Nice Death in Steam Early Access, bringing new bosses, weapons, spells, story content, winter holiday decorations, and improvements, including six new difficulty modes, and a new meta-progression system to the 2D action roguelike game. Executive Decisions is the final major...
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy: Gameplay Showcase Reveals New Details About the Open World, Combat and More
Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay showcase II is out now, and it provides players with some intriguing details about the upcoming title. Through this showcase, players got to see more of the open-world through the broom flight and traversal system. They also received a deep dive into the combat mechanics that have gone into the game and a better look at their personal HQ in the game, the Room of Requirement.
IGN
Teardown - Official Art Vandals Update Trailer
In the Art Vandals DLC for Teardown, players take on the role of Freya Woo – the daughter of Gordon Woo, who features in the original Teardown campaign. You’ll visit the picturesque fishing town of Tilläggaryd and its modern art museum with new missions focused on getting revenge against artist Kerstin Stråbäck. Steal her awards, escape with her art and destroy what you need to, all while using powerful new tools like the Paperboy Gun and Jackhammer. The Teardown Art Vandals DLC is available now for PC.
IGN
GameVRoom - Official Early Access Trailer
GameVRoom is a socially immersive experience that allows users to customize virtual environments, set personalized key bindings, and play any game from the Steam library from the comfort of the couch. Host a private or public room, set the theme as a chic apartment or a sleek spaceship, and play hit games from Steam’s library of desktop games solo or with up to three friends in multiplayer mode. GameVRoom is available now on PC.
IGN
Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden - Official Release Date Trailer
Join Persona 5's Morgana of the Phantom Thieves for a guide to Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden, and learn more about the stories of the RPGs, characters, and more!. Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden will be available on modern platforms on January 19, 2023. Additionally, play day one with Xbox Game Pass.
IGN
Into The Dead: Our Darkest Days - Official Announcement Trailer
Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days is a new side-scrolling zombie survival game apart of the Into the Dead franchise. Prepare for a survival experience unlike anything that’s come before by fighting to stay alive on the zombie-infested streets of Walton, Texas. Guide a group of survivors in an overrun city, scavenging for supplies, crafting weapons, and fighting back against shambling corpses. Build up a fortified shelter while managing group members’ physical and psychological needs and uncovering terrifying stories that explore the true cost of surviving in a zombie-infested urban environment. Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days is launching on PC in 2024.
IGN
Maskmaker VR - Official Meta Quest 2 Launch Trailer
Maskmaker VR is a colorful and whimsical puzzle-adventure VR game. You play as a Maskmaker's apprentice, learning to craft magical masks that act as gateways to mysterious realms. From mask-to-mask and puzzle-to-puzzle, you'll explore your way through each "mask realm" seeking your lost master Prospero as you attempt to unravel the secret behind his disappearance. Maskmaker VR is available now on Meta Quest 2.
IGN
Demeo Battles - Gameplay | Resolution Games Showcase 2022
More details about the long-awaited PvP version of Demeo have been revealed, along with never-before-seen gameplay footage! The darkness of Demeo’s dungeons has always felt more bearable with the light of friends — but what happens when friends become enemies?
IGN
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - Official Snow Brawl Year 7 Event Trailer
Tom Clancy's Rainbox Six Siege is bringing back Snow Brawl, a limited-time event. Snow Brawl re-introduces a snow-filled capture-the-flag game mode, where players must capture the flag of the opposing team and bring it back to their own base to score a point. Snow Brawl also features 12 playable Operators, including three Operators new to the event and a wide array of weapon skins and items. The Tom Clancy's Rainbox Six Siege Snow Brawl limited-time event begins tomorrow and ends on January 6, 2023.
IGN
Grime: Colors of Rot - Official Launch Trailer
Grime: Colors of Rot is available now on PC, as well as on PlayStation and Xbox as part of the base game. Check out the action-packed launch trailer for the Colors of Rot free DLC expansion, which brings new enemies, new weapons, new abilities, and a new area to the action-adventure RPG.
IGN
Spatial Ops - Official Open Beta Release Trailer | Resolution Games Showcase 2022
Supporting 1-8 players and utilizing Passthrough technology, players can turn any real-world space into an urban battlefield and dominate their friends in pulse-pounding FPS action. Players will map their world to create custom play spaces that combine physical and digital objects — and then engage in combat on those maps with their friends. From revolvers and riot shields to rocket-propelled grenades, Spatial Ops has no shortage of armaments to spawn from its virtual weapons locker as it challenges players to take cover behind objects both real and digital to dodge oncoming fire and deliver suppressing shots of their own in Team Deathmatch, Domination, Capture the Flag or Free-for-All gameplay.
IGN
League of Legends: Teemo Statue Available at the IGN Store
Calling all League of Legends fans: A statue of the lovable Teemo is now available for preorder at the IGN Store! In this statue from Polystone, the Swift Scout Teemo is standing on a cliff side, holding his poison dart blow gun in one hand and a raised telescope in the other hand.
IGN
Trackmania - Official Winter 2023 Campaign Trailer
Trackmania's Winter 2023 Campaign will be available on January 1, 2023. Watch the trailer to see what to expect with this new seasonal campaign, featuring 25 new tracks, new trophies, new medals to earn, and new evolutive prestige skins to unlock. Additionally, as of now, players can already enjoy +260 new blocks and items.
IGN
Millennials - Official Reveal Trailer
Millennials is a brand new University-Life simulator game with an isometric perspective. Players will dive right into the epicenter of college life, bustling with new friends, intense study, game-changing life lessons, and unforgettable parties. Millennials is coming in the near future to PC and can be added to your Steam Wish List now.
IGN
How to Use the Genius Invokation Card Shop
Genius Invokation is a card game in the world of Genshin Impact. This card game is popular in the world of Teyvat and has its grasp all over the continent. Since this is a card battle game, there are different cards that the players can use to attack, defend, or produce effects with, and it is key to use a range and combination of all of these in order to achieve victory.
IGN
Pokemon Go Winter Holiday Part 1 Research and Event Guide
The winter season is now in full gear in Pokemon Go, propelling us toward the new year with the Winter Holiday Part 1 event. This exclusive winter event will debut Mega Glalie for the first time in Pokemon Go, not to mention the return of some holiday-themed wild Pokemon encounters, featuring Winter Carnival Outfit Pikachu and Holiday Outfit Spheal.
IGN
Railgrade - Official Update 1.1 Developer Overview
Railgrade is a train management sim that has released Update 1.1 bringing new story content, mission modifiers, and more changes to the game. Players can now elect to switch off train ghosting, which means that trains will no longer pass through each other - requiring careful planning as your network grows in complexity. The No Timers modifier takes away the pressure of the clock, while Millionaire Mode unlocks unlimited funds, allowing your imagination to run wild as you build to your heart’s content. There’s also the addition of the much-requested Endless Mode, allowing you to continue playing past a mission’s completion. Railgrade Update 1.1 is available now on Nintendo Switch and PC.
Comments / 0