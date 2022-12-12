Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Blaston - Official Free to Play Update Trailer
Starting today, the 1v1 shooter, Blaston, is available as a free download on the Quest Store, Steam VR — and starting in 2023, Blaston will be coming to Pico Neo3 Link and Pico 4. In addition to Blaston’s shift to free-to-play, today’s update brings a number of additions and upgrades including new weapon attachments and skins, a revamped in-game store, improved Passthrough on Quest 2, and all-new full-color Passthrough on Meta Quest Pro.
IGN
Have a Nice Death - Official Executive Decisions Update Trailer
The Executive Decisions update is available now for Have a Nice Death in Steam Early Access, bringing new bosses, weapons, spells, story content, winter holiday decorations, and improvements, including six new difficulty modes, and a new meta-progression system to the 2D action roguelike game. Executive Decisions is the final major...
IGN
NosTale - Official New Specialists Trailer
NosTale is a free-to-play anime action MMORPG that is receiving four new Specialists and a Winter Raid. The Swordsman — Dragon Knight, The Archer — Blaster, The Mage — Gravity, and The Martial Artist — Hydraulic Fist are all available now along with new Winter Quests and Raids to enjoy. The NosTale Update is available now for PC.
IGN
How to Get and Use Card Skins in Genius Invokation TCG
Genius Invokation is a card game in the world of Genshin Impact. This card game is popular in the world of Teyvat and has its grasp all over the continent. Since this is a card battle game, there are different cards that the players can use to attack, defend, or produce effects with, and it is key to use a range and combination of all of these in order to achieve victory.
IGN
Demeo: Reign of Madness - Official Trailer | Resolution Games Showcase 2022
The fifth and final chapter in the Mad Elven King Saga, Reign of Madness is live and invites Demeo players to the town of Ends where they have a chance to close the Rift Bridge and stop Rackarn once and for all. Available now as a free update for Demeo owners on the Quest Store and Steam.
IGN
Railgrade - Official Update 1.1 Developer Overview
Railgrade is a train management sim that has released Update 1.1 bringing new story content, mission modifiers, and more changes to the game. Players can now elect to switch off train ghosting, which means that trains will no longer pass through each other - requiring careful planning as your network grows in complexity. The No Timers modifier takes away the pressure of the clock, while Millionaire Mode unlocks unlimited funds, allowing your imagination to run wild as you build to your heart’s content. There’s also the addition of the much-requested Endless Mode, allowing you to continue playing past a mission’s completion. Railgrade Update 1.1 is available now on Nintendo Switch and PC.
IGN
Bait! - Official Fishing Buddies Update Trailer | Resolution Games Showcase 2022
The first major content update to the game since 2016, Fishin’ Buddies is available now on the Quest Store and brings multiplayer to the core Bait! Experience on Meta Quest 2 for the very first time. Up to four players can visit Penguin Point together to cast their lines for casual fun or competitive tournaments.
IGN
Trackmania - Official Winter 2023 Campaign Trailer
Trackmania's Winter 2023 Campaign will be available on January 1, 2023. Watch the trailer to see what to expect with this new seasonal campaign, featuring 25 new tracks, new trophies, new medals to earn, and new evolutive prestige skins to unlock. Additionally, as of now, players can already enjoy +260 new blocks and items.
IGN
Demeo Battles - Gameplay | Resolution Games Showcase 2022
More details about the long-awaited PvP version of Demeo have been revealed, along with never-before-seen gameplay footage! The darkness of Demeo’s dungeons has always felt more bearable with the light of friends — but what happens when friends become enemies?
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy: Gameplay Showcase Reveals New Details About the Open World, Combat and More
Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay showcase II is out now, and it provides players with some intriguing details about the upcoming title. Through this showcase, players got to see more of the open-world through the broom flight and traversal system. They also received a deep dive into the combat mechanics that have gone into the game and a better look at their personal HQ in the game, the Room of Requirement.
IGN
Maskmaker VR - Official Meta Quest 2 Launch Trailer
Maskmaker VR is a colorful and whimsical puzzle-adventure VR game. You play as a Maskmaker's apprentice, learning to craft magical masks that act as gateways to mysterious realms. From mask-to-mask and puzzle-to-puzzle, you'll explore your way through each "mask realm" seeking your lost master Prospero as you attempt to unravel the secret behind his disappearance. Maskmaker VR is available now on Meta Quest 2.
IGN
Millennials - Official Reveal Trailer
Millennials is a brand new University-Life simulator game with an isometric perspective. Players will dive right into the epicenter of college life, bustling with new friends, intense study, game-changing life lessons, and unforgettable parties. Millennials is coming in the near future to PC and can be added to your Steam Wish List now.
IGN
Grime: Colors of Rot - Official Launch Trailer
Grime: Colors of Rot is available now on PC, as well as on PlayStation and Xbox as part of the base game. Check out the action-packed launch trailer for the Colors of Rot free DLC expansion, which brings new enemies, new weapons, new abilities, and a new area to the action-adventure RPG.
IGN
Ultimechs Season 2 Official Release Trailer | Resolution Games Showcase 2022
The competition is heating up with the second season of Ultimechs, available starting today. Season 2 sees the addition of an all-new Arcade Mode where gloves return faster, cooldowns are shorter, and Supercharges are more plentiful than ever.
IGN
The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Includes a Wild Easter Egg Relating to Cyberpunk 2077's Biggest Mystery
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next-gen update includes a bizarre Easter Egg relating to Cyberpunk 2077's biggest mystery. YouTuber xLetalis, who has discovered just about every other Easter Egg and secret hidden within The Witcher 3, posted a new video that outlines how to uncover the mystery and how it relates to a Cyberpunk 2077 secret that still has players scrambled more than two years after the game launched.
IGN
Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden - Official Release Date Trailer
Join Persona 5's Morgana of the Phantom Thieves for a guide to Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden, and learn more about the stories of the RPGs, characters, and more!. Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden will be available on modern platforms on January 19, 2023. Additionally, play day one with Xbox Game Pass.
IGN
Teardown - Official Art Vandals Update Trailer
In the Art Vandals DLC for Teardown, players take on the role of Freya Woo – the daughter of Gordon Woo, who features in the original Teardown campaign. You’ll visit the picturesque fishing town of Tilläggaryd and its modern art museum with new missions focused on getting revenge against artist Kerstin Stråbäck. Steal her awards, escape with her art and destroy what you need to, all while using powerful new tools like the Paperboy Gun and Jackhammer. The Teardown Art Vandals DLC is available now for PC.
IGN
PlayStation Reveals 5 Japanese-Developed Launch Games for PS VR2
Sony has unveiled five Japanese-developed games including The Tale of Onogoro and Fantasvision 202X coming to the PlayStation VR2 at launch. Revealed on the PlayStation Blog, the games are the latest to join the PS VR2's launch line-up on February 22. The Tale of Onogoro is a cooperative action game that sees the player join forces with Hal, a shrine maiden who embarks on a journey to stop the five raging Kami living on Onogori Island. Teamwork is essential as the player must solve riddles and battle with Hal while sharing health.
IGN
Pokemon Go Winter Holiday Part 1 Research and Event Guide
The winter season is now in full gear in Pokemon Go, propelling us toward the new year with the Winter Holiday Part 1 event. This exclusive winter event will debut Mega Glalie for the first time in Pokemon Go, not to mention the return of some holiday-themed wild Pokemon encounters, featuring Winter Carnival Outfit Pikachu and Holiday Outfit Spheal.
IGN
Into The Dead: Our Darkest Days - Official Announcement Trailer
Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days is a new side-scrolling zombie survival game apart of the Into the Dead franchise. Prepare for a survival experience unlike anything that’s come before by fighting to stay alive on the zombie-infested streets of Walton, Texas. Guide a group of survivors in an overrun city, scavenging for supplies, crafting weapons, and fighting back against shambling corpses. Build up a fortified shelter while managing group members’ physical and psychological needs and uncovering terrifying stories that explore the true cost of surviving in a zombie-infested urban environment. Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days is launching on PC in 2024.
Comments / 0