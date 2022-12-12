Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Demeo Battles - Gameplay | Resolution Games Showcase 2022
More details about the long-awaited PvP version of Demeo have been revealed, along with never-before-seen gameplay footage! The darkness of Demeo’s dungeons has always felt more bearable with the light of friends — but what happens when friends become enemies?
IGN
Bait! - Official Fishing Buddies Update Trailer | Resolution Games Showcase 2022
The first major content update to the game since 2016, Fishin’ Buddies is available now on the Quest Store and brings multiplayer to the core Bait! Experience on Meta Quest 2 for the very first time. Up to four players can visit Penguin Point together to cast their lines for casual fun or competitive tournaments.
IGN
Alchemy Stars - Official Starry Adventure: Heaven-Shaking Melody Trailer
To celebrate the 1.5-Year anniversary of Alchemy Stars, Tourdog Studio has introduced a series of limited-time event quests to the mobile game. Players can now obtain special event rewards like Lumamber and the Solamber of the new 5-Star Aurorian Brandy through event participation. As well, during the event period, log in to the game and get 10× recruitment for the Mainstay Recruitment each week.
IGN
Have a Nice Death - Official Executive Decisions Update Trailer
The Executive Decisions update is available now for Have a Nice Death in Steam Early Access, bringing new bosses, weapons, spells, story content, winter holiday decorations, and improvements, including six new difficulty modes, and a new meta-progression system to the 2D action roguelike game. Executive Decisions is the final major...
IGN
Teardown - Official Art Vandals Update Trailer
In the Art Vandals DLC for Teardown, players take on the role of Freya Woo – the daughter of Gordon Woo, who features in the original Teardown campaign. You’ll visit the picturesque fishing town of Tilläggaryd and its modern art museum with new missions focused on getting revenge against artist Kerstin Stråbäck. Steal her awards, escape with her art and destroy what you need to, all while using powerful new tools like the Paperboy Gun and Jackhammer. The Teardown Art Vandals DLC is available now for PC.
IGN
Blaston - Official Free to Play Update Trailer
Starting today, the 1v1 shooter, Blaston, is available as a free download on the Quest Store, Steam VR — and starting in 2023, Blaston will be coming to Pico Neo3 Link and Pico 4. In addition to Blaston’s shift to free-to-play, today’s update brings a number of additions and upgrades including new weapon attachments and skins, a revamped in-game store, improved Passthrough on Quest 2, and all-new full-color Passthrough on Meta Quest Pro.
IGN
Grime: Colors of Rot - Official Launch Trailer
Grime: Colors of Rot is available now on PC, as well as on PlayStation and Xbox as part of the base game. Check out the action-packed launch trailer for the Colors of Rot free DLC expansion, which brings new enemies, new weapons, new abilities, and a new area to the action-adventure RPG.
IGN
Demeo: Reign of Madness - Official Trailer | Resolution Games Showcase 2022
The fifth and final chapter in the Mad Elven King Saga, Reign of Madness is live and invites Demeo players to the town of Ends where they have a chance to close the Rift Bridge and stop Rackarn once and for all. Available now as a free update for Demeo owners on the Quest Store and Steam.
IGN
GameVRoom - Official Early Access Trailer
GameVRoom is a socially immersive experience that allows users to customize virtual environments, set personalized key bindings, and play any game from the Steam library from the comfort of the couch. Host a private or public room, set the theme as a chic apartment or a sleek spaceship, and play hit games from Steam’s library of desktop games solo or with up to three friends in multiplayer mode. GameVRoom is available now on PC.
IGN
Maskmaker VR - Official Meta Quest 2 Launch Trailer
Maskmaker VR is a colorful and whimsical puzzle-adventure VR game. You play as a Maskmaker's apprentice, learning to craft magical masks that act as gateways to mysterious realms. From mask-to-mask and puzzle-to-puzzle, you'll explore your way through each "mask realm" seeking your lost master Prospero as you attempt to unravel the secret behind his disappearance. Maskmaker VR is available now on Meta Quest 2.
IGN
NosTale - Official New Specialists Trailer
NosTale is a free-to-play anime action MMORPG that is receiving four new Specialists and a Winter Raid. The Swordsman — Dragon Knight, The Archer — Blaster, The Mage — Gravity, and The Martial Artist — Hydraulic Fist are all available now along with new Winter Quests and Raids to enjoy. The NosTale Update is available now for PC.
IGN
Trackmania - Official Winter 2023 Campaign Trailer
Trackmania's Winter 2023 Campaign will be available on January 1, 2023. Watch the trailer to see what to expect with this new seasonal campaign, featuring 25 new tracks, new trophies, new medals to earn, and new evolutive prestige skins to unlock. Additionally, as of now, players can already enjoy +260 new blocks and items.
IGN
Railgrade - Official Update 1.1 Developer Overview
Railgrade is a train management sim that has released Update 1.1 bringing new story content, mission modifiers, and more changes to the game. Players can now elect to switch off train ghosting, which means that trains will no longer pass through each other - requiring careful planning as your network grows in complexity. The No Timers modifier takes away the pressure of the clock, while Millionaire Mode unlocks unlimited funds, allowing your imagination to run wild as you build to your heart’s content. There’s also the addition of the much-requested Endless Mode, allowing you to continue playing past a mission’s completion. Railgrade Update 1.1 is available now on Nintendo Switch and PC.
IGN
Millennials - Official Reveal Trailer
Millennials is a brand new University-Life simulator game with an isometric perspective. Players will dive right into the epicenter of college life, bustling with new friends, intense study, game-changing life lessons, and unforgettable parties. Millennials is coming in the near future to PC and can be added to your Steam Wish List now.
IGN
The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Includes a Wild Easter Egg Relating to Cyberpunk 2077's Biggest Mystery
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next-gen update includes a bizarre Easter Egg relating to Cyberpunk 2077's biggest mystery. YouTuber xLetalis, who has discovered just about every other Easter Egg and secret hidden within The Witcher 3, posted a new video that outlines how to uncover the mystery and how it relates to a Cyberpunk 2077 secret that still has players scrambled more than two years after the game launched.
IGN
Xeod Moors 4
Visit the shop and pick up some recipes so you can craft to improve your exisiting gear, then move along to the next location. Bonus Objective 1: Win with an archer in the battle party. (Reward: +800 EXP) Bonus Objective 2: Perform an action to debuff an enemy. (Reward: Experience...
IGN
How to Get and Use Card Skins in Genius Invokation TCG
Genius Invokation is a card game in the world of Genshin Impact. This card game is popular in the world of Teyvat and has its grasp all over the continent. Since this is a card battle game, there are different cards that the players can use to attack, defend, or produce effects with, and it is key to use a range and combination of all of these in order to achieve victory.
IGN
The Last Remnants of Asgard - The Barrens
This Remnant of Asgard is found in the camp located on the southeastern end of The Barrens. To get there, fast travel to The Canyons' Mystic Gateway and take a sled to the camp underneath the archway just east of the entrance to The Below. When you arrive you'll have to take on two mini-bosses so be prepared for a fight.
IGN
Green Hell: Spirits of Amazonia Part 3 - Official Consoles Release Trailer
Green Hell: Spirits of Amazonia Part 3 is available now for free on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Watch the console launch trailer for Green Hell: Spirits of Amazonia Part 3, which brings a new tribe, added weapons, activities, and more.
IGN
Vimur River - Legendary Chest-U 1
After defeating the Draugr, hop onto Jalla the Yak and keep an eye out on your right for the Legendary Chest up on a giant tree stump. To get to it, look across on the left side of the river for a spot where you can climb up (with Jalla’s assistance). Once up top, turn around and grapple across the gap to the chest!
Comments / 0