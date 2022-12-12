Railgrade is a train management sim that has released Update 1.1 bringing new story content, mission modifiers, and more changes to the game. Players can now elect to switch off train ghosting, which means that trains will no longer pass through each other - requiring careful planning as your network grows in complexity. The No Timers modifier takes away the pressure of the clock, while Millionaire Mode unlocks unlimited funds, allowing your imagination to run wild as you build to your heart’s content. There’s also the addition of the much-requested Endless Mode, allowing you to continue playing past a mission’s completion. Railgrade Update 1.1 is available now on Nintendo Switch and PC.

