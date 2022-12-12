ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 47

D.A.
3d ago

but it helps our lungs. It means we live our children and grandchildren. we want to ensure they have clean air to breathe and safe water to drink . why don't Republicans care about the next generations' health?

Reply(12)
19
Jeffrey B
3d ago

ESG is one of the biggest frauds perpetuated on any society.Do your research and look at what's happened everywhere this is put t into place.

Reply(1)
11
B Taylor
3d ago

Citizens should initially consider the shredded credibility of the primary promoters of ESG ideology.It is fairly obvious their motivation is not "climate" based.

Reply
5
Kentucky Lantern

Robust revenue growth forecast, setting stage for GOP to cut Kentucky income tax next month

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Kentucky can expect a big revenue surplus of $1.4 billion when the state’s current fiscal year ends on June 30. That was the prediction Wednesday of a group of experts — called the Consensus Forecasting Group — which is charged with making official forecasts of revenue for budgeting purposes. If the forecast […] The post Robust revenue growth forecast, setting stage for GOP to cut Kentucky income tax next month appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Kentucky Republican leaders share plans for upcoming legislative session at Louisville Forum

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Republican leaders shared their plans for the upcoming legislative session at a luncheon in downtown Louisville on Wednesday. The 2023 Kentucky General Assembly Preview was hosted by the Louisville Forum at Vincenzo's. Sen. Damon Thayer, Majority Floor Leader, and Rep. Jason Nemes, Majority Whip, spoke about the future of Kentucky.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Where do sports wagering and medical marijuana stand in 2023 in Kentucky?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The fates ofsports wagering and medical marijuana remain uncertain in Kentucky's 2023 General Assembly, which starts on Jan. 3. Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer and House Majority Whip Jason Nemes spoke about the upcoming legislative session Wednesday at the Louisville Forum. Thayer was among the Senate's...
KENTUCKY STATE
WCPO

Will medical marijuana be legalized in Kentucky in 2023?

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — In 2020 and 2022, the Kentucky House passed a bill to legalize medical marijuana. But both times, the bill ran into trouble in Kentucky's socially conservative Senate. So, will lawmakers make another attempt in 2023? Sen. Stephen West said yes, but this time, the...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Confusion surrounds Kentucky utility tax changes for some homeowners that starts Jan. 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky homeowners will face higher utility bills after the first of the year. There is confusion around the new tax, because it will impact only additional properties you pay utilities on. But the tax does not apply to your primary residence. If you own one Kentucky home and live in it, you don't have to worry about the changes in residential utility sales taxes.
KENTUCKY STATE
wkyufm.org

Northern Kentucky University Board of Regents declines to open charter school

The Northern Kentucky University Board of Regents has declined an invitation from state lawmakers to oversee the creation of a charter school under a new pilot program. The board had until Jan. 1, 2023 to notify the state if they would accept an invitation from the GOP-led General Assembly to become a charter school “authorizer” and open one of two charter school lawmakers have mandated for Kentucky under a law passed this spring.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
WBKO

Kentuckians can see a 6 percent increase in utilities due to House Bill 8

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With 2022 coming to an end, many residents may start to see an increase in their monthly bills at the beginning of the year. Beginning on Jan. 1, 2023, Kentucky residents could start to see an increase in some of their utility bills like water, electric, gas, and sewer because of a six percent sales tax mentioned in Kentucky House Bill 8.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Legal Age For Babysitting in Kentucky-We Were Shocked By The Answer

It's the holidays and many of us need a babysitter. Do you know the legal age for a babysitter in Kentucky and other states? We found out and you'll be shocked by the answer. I never had any younger siblings but I grew up babysitting from the time I was 11 years old. We lived in Toledo, Ohio and a lot of our neighbors had children. Our next-door neighbor had 6 children and she would ask me to watch them when she went to the grocery or her and her husband had a date night. I was 12 years old at the time and my mom was just a few steps away. Then they moved across town and I didn't have the comfort of my mom next door but I had watched the kids enough to know how to handle myself and my mom was just a phone call away.
KENTUCKY STATE
k105.com

State’s oldest, longest serving mayor retires

Kentucky’s oldest and longest serving mayor has retired. Walter L. Cash, 87, served as mayor of Brodhead for 24 years, according to a report by WYMT.com, and never missed a meeting. He retired on Monday. Brodhead is a town of approximately 1,100 residents in Rockcastle County. “I grew up...
BRODHEAD, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky hospitals close to capacity due to illnesses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many central Kentucky hospitals are seeing an influx of patients come through their doors. Although they say they typically see these numbers rise during the later winter months, they are prepared to develop creative solutions to help more patients. The flu, RSV, and COVID are spreading...
KENTUCKY STATE
WOMI Owensboro

What Kentuckians Really Mean When They Say ‘Let Me Call You Back’

I’m from Kentucky where “let me call you back” means enjoy the rest of your day!- Jay Ball (Chicago-based digital creator). My friend Joseph Hunt, who lives here in Owensboro, shared this post on his Facebook page a few days ago. When I saw it, I immediately took a screenshot of it because I felt personally attacked. I felt like I walked into the post office and saw my own profile pic on an America's Most Wanted poster.
KENTUCKY STATE
