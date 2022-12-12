ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

KSLTV

Winter weather advisory in effect for northern Utah; some schools delayed

SALT LAKE CITY — More snow is expected to fall across parts of northern Utah Thursday morning while drivers have dealt with slick, icy road conditions. A winter weather advisory is in effect through 11 a.m. Thursday for the Tooele and Rush valleys, the northern Wasatch Front and the Salt Lake and Utah valleys.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

School delayed in 3 districts as more snow hits northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Snow slowed the morning commute and delayed the start of some schools in northern Utah on Thursday morning. Classes will begin two hours late due to weather in the Davis, Ogden and Weber school districts, and Syracuse Arts Academy, Ascent Academy in Farmington and Spectrum Academy Charter School in North Salt Lake.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utah officers working overtime through December to stop DUI

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Officers from more than 25 law enforcement agencies across the state will work more than 230 extra DUI shifts through the end of the year to protect Utahns from impaired drivers. The Utah Highway Safety Office reported 818 alcohol-related crashes so far in 2022. Of the...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Utah recreation businesses are celebrating recent snowstorms

HUNTSVILLE, Utah — Recent snowfall is paying off in a big way for many recreation-based businesses in Utah. Businesses like ClubRec, based in Huntsville, Utah, say that things are looking really good for them this winter season. “First year in several years that we’ve actually had snow, I mean,...
HUNTSVILLE, UT
lastwordonnothing.com

In Utah, Out of Service

Last night I spent time with a friend who doesn’t have a cell phone. Can you imagine that? He shrugged and said he finds he doesn’t really need one. He had a flip phone for a while, then 3G went offline and he decided not to re-up. I wanted to cling to the hem of his robe and have him drag me with him, but I realized I might be as bad for him as owning a phone. So I left him alone. Which brings up this post of mine that ran in 2017, as true now if not more.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Redmond salt mine supplies Utah’s roads and chef’s kitchens

REDMOND, Utah — It’s all right there. The walls, ceiling, even the ground. “There aren’t very many salt mines like this,” Zac Clayson said. He is on the industrial team for Redmond Minerals and deals with product orders, emails, and phone calls all the time. However,...
REDMOND, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah snowpack: Where does it stand and how much more do we need?

SALT LAKE CITY — Recent storms have made for more than one difficult drive to work for a lot of Utahns over the past few weeks. But the rough commutes pale in comparison to the good they’ve done the Utah snowpack. “It’s exactly what we need right now,”...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Winter storm to bring heavy snow and winds through Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a winter storm warning and advisory, expecting heavy snow and powerful winds throughout the state. Snowfall is expected to roll in across the mountains Sunday, lasting through Tuesday. It may begin as rain and transition...
UTAH STATE
105.5 The Fan

High-Profile Politician Arrested For DUI In Idaho

It's never ok to drink and drive. It's stupid, selfish, puts others in danger, and will definitely get you in a heap of trouble. Even when you're a powerful politician. Over the weekend, Danial Elmore Knopp, mayor or Brighton, Utah, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Idaho. You're not going to believe this from a politician, but Knopp declined to comment.
IDAHO STATE
KSLTV

Utah’s first Kum & Go convenience store opens Monday

DRAPER, Utah — A new convenience store and gas station is expanding, opening its first location in Utah on Monday, Dec. 19. It began in Iowa, and now Kum & Go will land in the Beehive State — the first new state that the family-owned convenience chain is entering in over 10 years. The chain will also open stores in South Jordan, Murray and Herriman in early 2023, with plans to open more than 30 stores in Utah over the next five years.
UTAH STATE

