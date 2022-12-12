Read full article on original website
KSLTV
UHP troopers pull over drivers going over 100 mph, busy clearing crashes
SALT LAKE CITY — A dayslong winter storm has created serious driving challenges for Utah’s troopers and drivers. Law enforcement responded to hundreds of crashes over the past 24 hours. Even the threat of black ice is not enough to get some drivers to slow down. On Tuesday,...
KSLTV
Winter weather advisory in effect for northern Utah; some schools delayed
SALT LAKE CITY — More snow is expected to fall across parts of northern Utah Thursday morning while drivers have dealt with slick, icy road conditions. A winter weather advisory is in effect through 11 a.m. Thursday for the Tooele and Rush valleys, the northern Wasatch Front and the Salt Lake and Utah valleys.
ksl.com
Snowstorm leaves over 4 feet of snow in some Utah mountains, 1 foot in valleys
SALT LAKE CITY — This week's snowstorm is officially Salt Lake City's largest snow event in nearly two years. The National Weather Service reports that 12.2 inches of snow have fallen at the city's official station since Sunday. It's the most snow from a single storm since 11.7 inches fell on Feb. 17, 2021.
ksl.com
School delayed in 3 districts as more snow hits northern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Snow slowed the morning commute and delayed the start of some schools in northern Utah on Thursday morning. Classes will begin two hours late due to weather in the Davis, Ogden and Weber school districts, and Syracuse Arts Academy, Ascent Academy in Farmington and Spectrum Academy Charter School in North Salt Lake.
Another sloppy commute in the forecast for Thursday morning
It's been another snowy morning for northern Utah with several more inches of snow being reported overnight. Wrap around moisture is on the way out early this afternoon and a brief lull in snow showers is expected.
KSLTV
UHP: Driver pulled over for going 102 mph in winter conditions; troopers respond to almost 100 crashes
SALT LAKE CITY — State troopers say they responded to just under 100 crashes since early Monday morning and made several traffic stops, including one for a driver going over 100 mph. Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol said some of their traffic stops involved speeds of 90, 91,...
KSLTV
Utah officers working overtime through December to stop DUI
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Officers from more than 25 law enforcement agencies across the state will work more than 230 extra DUI shifts through the end of the year to protect Utahns from impaired drivers. The Utah Highway Safety Office reported 818 alcohol-related crashes so far in 2022. Of the...
ABC 4
Overnight snow showers with the Winter Weather Advisory Extended again for Northern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! This broad upper-level low is a slow mover, and as a result, wrap around moisture kept light snow churning for the northern and central Wasatch Front overnight and will linger through midday. Cold air and surface temperatures mean drivers should...
Nearly two feet of snow for the mountains overnight, more snow expected
Happy Monday, Utah! Wild and windy weather over the weekend has carried into the new workweek. Our mountain areas have seen heavy snowfall with ski resorts reporting anywhere from 8-20" of new snowfall in the past 24 hours.
KSLTV
Utah recreation businesses are celebrating recent snowstorms
HUNTSVILLE, Utah — Recent snowfall is paying off in a big way for many recreation-based businesses in Utah. Businesses like ClubRec, based in Huntsville, Utah, say that things are looking really good for them this winter season. “First year in several years that we’ve actually had snow, I mean,...
lastwordonnothing.com
ABC 4
‘Powda!:’ Winter storms add to snow totals across Utah resorts
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – “Powda!” exclaimed Beaver Mountain‘s snow report as the latest week of storms that have hit Utah has brought heavy snow totals to Utah’s ski resorts, giving snowbirds a lot to look forward to when they take to the slopes.
KSLTV
Redmond salt mine supplies Utah’s roads and chef’s kitchens
REDMOND, Utah — It’s all right there. The walls, ceiling, even the ground. “There aren’t very many salt mines like this,” Zac Clayson said. He is on the industrial team for Redmond Minerals and deals with product orders, emails, and phone calls all the time. However,...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah snowpack: Where does it stand and how much more do we need?
SALT LAKE CITY — Recent storms have made for more than one difficult drive to work for a lot of Utahns over the past few weeks. But the rough commutes pale in comparison to the good they’ve done the Utah snowpack. “It’s exactly what we need right now,”...
Multiple weather alerts ahead of Sunday storm
After a mostly calm Saturday where we saw very nice temperatures, we'll see a much different sort of day heading into Sunday.
KSLTV
Winter storm to bring heavy snow and winds through Tuesday
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a winter storm warning and advisory, expecting heavy snow and powerful winds throughout the state. Snowfall is expected to roll in across the mountains Sunday, lasting through Tuesday. It may begin as rain and transition...
High-Profile Politician Arrested For DUI In Idaho
It's never ok to drink and drive. It's stupid, selfish, puts others in danger, and will definitely get you in a heap of trouble. Even when you're a powerful politician. Over the weekend, Danial Elmore Knopp, mayor or Brighton, Utah, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Idaho. You're not going to believe this from a politician, but Knopp declined to comment.
LIVE: Winter storm sweeps Utah bringing snow, rain, and frigid temps
Most of Utah was put under severe weather warnings or advisories Sunday and Monday as a storm system moved in bringing snow, rain, wind and freezing temperatures.
KSLTV
Utah’s first Kum & Go convenience store opens Monday
DRAPER, Utah — A new convenience store and gas station is expanding, opening its first location in Utah on Monday, Dec. 19. It began in Iowa, and now Kum & Go will land in the Beehive State — the first new state that the family-owned convenience chain is entering in over 10 years. The chain will also open stores in South Jordan, Murray and Herriman in early 2023, with plans to open more than 30 stores in Utah over the next five years.
23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region
A tour bus heading from Boise, Idaho to Salt Lake City, Utah crashed on Monday morning, flipping onto its side and injuring dozens of passengers. The post 23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region appeared first on Local News 8.
