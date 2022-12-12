Read full article on original website
Two semi trucks a total loss after West Fargo fire
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two semi trucks are a total loss after a fire in West Fargo Tuesday night. Authorities were called to 714 12th Ave. NW around 10 p.m. for a report of a vehicle fire. When crews arrived on scene, two semi trucks were fully engulfed in flames.
No one injured in nursing home fire over the weekend
(Fergus Falls, MN)--No one is injured after a laundry room fire at a Fergus Falls nursing home. The blaze reportedly broke out at the Minnesota Veterans Home yesterday afternoon in the northeast part of the building. Fire officials say the sprinkler system contained the fire until crews arrived. Officials say the fire was unintentional and started in a ceiling ventilation fan.
Sprinkler system helps contain fire at Fergus Falls nursing care facility
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KVRR) — A fire at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Fergus Falls forces residents to move to another part of the facility. On Saturday, the fire department responded around 1:00 p.m. after water sprinklers were set off. The department says the fire happened in the North...
Injury crash in Wilkin County
WILKIN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One is hurt following a crash on I-94 in Wilkin County on December 13 around 9 p.m. 43-year-old Dilshod Nazarov of Ohio was driving a semi pulling a trailer when he went of the road and into a ditch, flipping the semi onto its side.
Semi rolls on I-29 after hitting patch of ice
NEAR MAYVILLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man was hurt after losing control of a semi during wintry weather conditions on Tuesday morning. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the semi was heading north from Fargo enroute to Grand Forks around 8:00 a.m. when the semi drove over an area of ice. The crash report says the driver lost control and rolled the rig.
MN State Troopers respond to 12 crashes at once
M.N. - Minnesota State Troopers responded to 12 crashes and spinouts at once around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday due to slush-covered and slick roads. They say they’ve also received multiple reports of jack-knifed semis in the region. Around 5:15 p.m. the vehicle shown in the picture ran off the road...
Police: Stranger breaks into Moorhead home with homeowner inside
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest and facing burglary charges after police say he broke into a south Moorhead home. Authorities say it happened just before 10 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 in the 1500 block of 2nd Ave. S. The homeowner reportedly called police...
Brother of Fargo man killed in plane bombing in 1988 reacts to charges
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A man who grew up in Fargo is happy someone is being held responsible for his brother’s death. “It’s good that it’s happening. I mean, it’s a long time coming, and there’s a little bit of satisfaction there that someone’s going to be tried in the U.S. and hopefully prosecuted and convicted. Does it change anything? No, but it’s at least a move in the right direction,” Rob Burrell said.
Man Who Crashed Into Pedestrian Bridge Was Wanted For Luring a Minor
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — The man who suffered serious injuries after crashing into the pillars of the pedestrian bridge over I-94 in Fargo last week was wanted for luring a minor. The crash happened just hours after a warrant was signed for the arrest of 51-year-old Robby Njos of...
UPDATE: Interstate re-opened
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The North Dakota Department of Transportation has re-opened I-94 from Fargo to Dickinson. Officials say conditions are still icy at this time, but you can legally drive.
Woman is injured in crash with deer in Otter Tail County
(Otter Tail County, MN)--A crash on Monday evening has reportedly injured one person. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place on Hwy. 210 in Otter Tail County. A Toyota Sienna was reportedly traveling westbound on Hwy. 210 when it struck a deer. Officials say the drive the...
Plow drivers in round-the-clock clean-up mode before round two of snow
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s full force clean-up for metro plow drivers clearing roads and digging out neighborhoods before round two of the snowstorm hits and after that, a deep freeze. “This is not the fun snow to work with. It’s great for snowballs and forts,...
Minnesota Grain Bins Turned into Luxury Suites Where You Can Spend the Night
This place looks luxurious but also unique and I love that! If you're looking for a nice place to stay but something that's not ordinary may I show you these grain bins in Minnesota that have been turned into suites. They're up in Alexandria, MN. From the outside, you can...
Fargo & G.F. Public Schools Cancels Wednesday Classes, I-94 Closed from Moorhead to Bismarck
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Public Schools has canceled classes and all activities for Wednesday. Due to the cancellation, FPS will use the storm make up day built into the school calendar of Monday, April 10; students and staff will be expected to be in school on April 10.
Scattered power outages reported throughout Red River Valley
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several homes throughout the Red River Valley are waking up without power following a winter storm. Some customers with Cass County Electric had no power early in the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 14, but that was restored around 4 a.m. Multiple viewers are also...
Lady At Wadena McDonald’s Asked Me “Am I Dead?”
Most Fridays, except the winter months, I travel up Highway 10 to the Detroit lakes area for the weekend. I usually make a pit stop at the Wadena McDonalds to grab a bite to eat before I finish my trek to the lake cabin. Last Friday, I opted to order...
FPS cancels classes for Thursday
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Due to the current and projected snow accumulation and its impacts, all Fargo Public Schools (FPS) classes and extra-curricular activities are canceled for Thursday, Dec. 15. This includes the Early Childhood Special Education pre-school program and Adult Learning Center. Due to the cancellation, FPS...
Breaking: Wahpeton Police respond to critical incident
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police were on scene of a critical incident in Wahpeton. Dispatch audio stated an individual was being held at “gunpoint.”. It’s unclear what prompted the incident as Wahpeton Police are not releasing information at this time. Stay with Valley News Live as...
Vehicle crashes into two separate houses in south Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Emergency crews were called shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday to the area of 44th Avenue S and 45th Street S after a vehicle crashed into two homes. Two separate houses were damaged by the crash including both garage doors. According to dispatch audio, the driver...
Arrest warrant issued for Moorhead man injured in Fargo crash
(Moorhead, MN) -- A Moorhead man injured in a Fargo crash is now facing an arrest warrant. It's a twist to a story we've been following for you since this past Friday. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 51-year-old Robby Njos lost control of his vehicle near the pedestrian bridge west of University Drive Friday night and struck a bridge support.
