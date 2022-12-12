FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A man who grew up in Fargo is happy someone is being held responsible for his brother’s death. “It’s good that it’s happening. I mean, it’s a long time coming, and there’s a little bit of satisfaction there that someone’s going to be tried in the U.S. and hopefully prosecuted and convicted. Does it change anything? No, but it’s at least a move in the right direction,” Rob Burrell said.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO