Dragons are one of the coolest mystical creatures. I want to live in a dragon world! Fire breathing, wings, and can fly? Sign me up. Dragons are said to mythically reside in dark caves, deep pools, wild mountain reaches, sea bottoms, haunted forests, and more, and typically are said to be a huge, bat-winged, fire-breathing, scaly lizards or snake with a barbed tail. However you think they look, fuel your children’s (or your!) imagination with these 10 dragon inspired crafts.

14 HOURS AGO