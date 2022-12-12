Read full article on original website
Paper Folded Christmas Tree Layout
Check out the amazing paper folded Christmas tree on this layout from Kerstin! She added ink to her white cardstock 8 x 8 panel, folded it in half and then cut diagonals down the fold, getting longer going down, then opened the paper and folded down the triangles to form a tree. How clever! I love how she decorate the tree with embellishments, even tucking some in the folds.
Pretty Cone Christmas Trees Knitting Pattern
I imagine a time when my fireplace mantel is going to be covered with adorable knit things for the winter. I’m not there yet, but I might need to add some of these lovely little Christmas tree cones from Little Red Window. The designs all use worsted weight yarn...
Botanical Slimline Holiday Card
Ilda used dies from Honey bee to create this beautiful “Happy Holidays” Slimline Card. The plaid background gives the design a rustic feel and check out the touches of glitter glue on the tips of the florals and the foiled sentiment, they add some really great sparkle to the card!
Ruler Work for Quilting
Ready to learn the fundamentals of free motion quilting and ruler work on your home sewing machine? Quilter and author Sue Nickels will provide you with the knowledge you need to do so. In this online quilting class, you will discover how to make straight line segments, half circles for...
Love Potion No. 9 Quilt Pattern
Charm your sweetheart with this new quilt pattern that you can purchase over at Connecting Threads. Designed by Laugh Yourself Into Stitches, there are instructions for two different sizes. This is a charming pattern is perfect for Valentine’s Day or another special occasion. There are complete written instructions as...
10 Dragon Kids Crafts
Dragons are one of the coolest mystical creatures. I want to live in a dragon world! Fire breathing, wings, and can fly? Sign me up. Dragons are said to mythically reside in dark caves, deep pools, wild mountain reaches, sea bottoms, haunted forests, and more, and typically are said to be a huge, bat-winged, fire-breathing, scaly lizards or snake with a barbed tail. However you think they look, fuel your children’s (or your!) imagination with these 10 dragon inspired crafts.
Santa Triptych Plastic Canvas Pattern
This trio of lovely old-world Santas is whipstitched together to resemble a triptych. 7-count plastic canvas and worsted-weight yarn were used to create this project. Size: 11 3/4″ x 9 1/8″. Plastic canvas is a type of needlework that uses plastic mesh and threads or yarn to create...
Stenciled and Stamped Muslin Gift Bags
Ready to wrap up your presents to put under the tree? Add a handmade touch by designing your own gift bags. This cute rustic snowman muslin bags were created by Nichol Spohr using stencils from Simon Says Stamp and stamps from Papertrey Ink. She’s sharing a how to video on her blog.
Sulky Hand Embroidered Lettering
Mark your calendars because Sulky is having a webinar on Hand Letter machine embroidery. You’ll need to purchase a kit that will have everything you need to know in it. The teacher for this is Karlee Porter and she is an expert in all things machine embroidery. The kit...
