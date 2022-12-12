ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdonough, GA

thechampionnewspaper.com

Blown call in Cedar Grove loss highlights bigger problems in sports

Officiating sports must be a difficult job, but poor officiating across all levels of sports can lower the quality of what is supposed to be entertaining. Cedar Grove High School’s state championship loss on Dec. 10 is still on my mind. The Cedar Grove Saints’ defense turned the opposing offense over on downs twice in the red zone and forced several other turnovers throughout the game. The Saints’ defense is loaded with college talent, including athletes who have committed to Ohio State, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Connecticut, and other top-tier college programs.
ELLENWOOD, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Connor Lew, 4-star OL out of Georgia, flips commitment from Miami to SEC program

Connor Lew, an interior offensive lineman out of Acworth, Georgia (Kennesaw Mountain), has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Lew, who is rated a 4-star prospect by 247Sports, committed to Auburn on Tuesday, after he flipped from Miami. Lew is listed at 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds, and ranked the No. 40 interior lineman in the Class of 2023, and the No. 50 prospect in the state of Georgia.
ACWORTH, GA
247Sports

Georgia football: Kirby Smart gives update on departing staffer Buster Faulkner

The Georgia Bulldogs found out earlier this week that they would be losing a staffer to one of their biggest rivals when it became clear offensive analyst Buster Faulkner would be the next offensive coordinator at Georgia Tech. One of the big questions with Faulkner's impending departure is when exactly he'll leave Athens, but head coach Kirby Smart made it clear Wednesday that the question is still up in the air.
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Locust Grove man convicted of basketball court shooting

McDONOUGH – A Henry County man will spend the next 20 years in prison after opening fire at two people fleeing an argument at the basketball court and striking one in the head. Henry County Superior Court Senior Judge Arch McGarity sentenced Anthony Armstrong today to 30 years with...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Transfer Portal Heating up Around Georgia

Transfer Portal season is in full swing. All around college football, teams are losing and adding players left and right. Georgia, meanwhile, has remained relatively quiet.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta Braves Dansby Swanson and Mallory Pugh marry at Georgia lake

ANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson and U.S. Women’s National soccer team player Mallory Pugh tied the knot over the weekend in Greensboro, Ga. The couple married at the Ritz Carlton Reynolds Lake Oconee in front of family and friends, according to PEOPLE. According...
ATLANTA, GA
wgxa.tv

18 Middle Georgia schools identified by state leaders as needing additional support

ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA) - Georgia's Department of Education announced Monday a list of 18 Middle Georgia schools that have been identified as needing additional support. Under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), states are required to identify schools in need of additional support. In Georgia, the schools are identified using the categories of Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) and Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI). This year, 116 schools were identified for Comprehensive Support & Improvement and 59 were identified for Targeted Support & Improvement. Schools were last assessed for CSI and TSI in 2019 after Georgia received a waiver of school identification requirements due to data limitations resulting from the pandemic.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Cherokee County's Bryce Leatherwood wins NBC's 'The Voice'

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County native just got his golden ticket to stardom. Bryce Leatherwood just became the winner of NBC's 'The Voice' Tuesday night. He's had incredible performances week after week, winning him a recording contract and hopefully a thriving music career under the mentorship of country star Blake Shelton.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

9 DeKalb County schools removed from Georgia Improvement Lists

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hard work is paying off in DeKalb County. The school district announced Monday that several schools are now off the state’s improvement list. Back in 2019, 25 schools were identified by the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE) as needing Comprehensive Support and...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

McDonough officials approve LOST resolution, community development request for council member

McDONOUGH — The McDonough City Council approved a resolution for a Local Option Sales Tax agreement with officials of Henry County. At its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Dec. 12, the McDonough Council approved an 11.5% LOST for its residents. This is the largest distribution share that the city has received in its history, Emelia Walker, the city attorney with McDonough, said.
MCDONOUGH, GA

