Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain closes another Georgia supermarket locationKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Dear Atlantans, How Are You Spending This New Year's EveJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Luxury Apartments In And Around AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
National Retail Chain Closes an Iconic LocationBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Where to get Christmas dinner to go in Atlanta (3 different options)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Related
thechampionnewspaper.com
Blown call in Cedar Grove loss highlights bigger problems in sports
Officiating sports must be a difficult job, but poor officiating across all levels of sports can lower the quality of what is supposed to be entertaining. Cedar Grove High School’s state championship loss on Dec. 10 is still on my mind. The Cedar Grove Saints’ defense turned the opposing offense over on downs twice in the red zone and forced several other turnovers throughout the game. The Saints’ defense is loaded with college talent, including athletes who have committed to Ohio State, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Connecticut, and other top-tier college programs.
GHSA to consider replay and return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium
After a controversial call during the football championship weekend, the Georgia High School Association is reportedly considering looking into the use of instant replay for championship games.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Connor Lew, 4-star OL out of Georgia, flips commitment from Miami to SEC program
Connor Lew, an interior offensive lineman out of Acworth, Georgia (Kennesaw Mountain), has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Lew, who is rated a 4-star prospect by 247Sports, committed to Auburn on Tuesday, after he flipped from Miami. Lew is listed at 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds, and ranked the No. 40 interior lineman in the Class of 2023, and the No. 50 prospect in the state of Georgia.
Georgia football: Kirby Smart gives update on departing staffer Buster Faulkner
The Georgia Bulldogs found out earlier this week that they would be losing a staffer to one of their biggest rivals when it became clear offensive analyst Buster Faulkner would be the next offensive coordinator at Georgia Tech. One of the big questions with Faulkner's impending departure is when exactly he'll leave Athens, but head coach Kirby Smart made it clear Wednesday that the question is still up in the air.
thecitymenus.com
University of West Georgia surprises all graduation attendees with free basketball tickets
The University of West Georgia provides memorable experiences for those who attend one of the institution’s graduation ceremonies: from awarding honorary degrees to canine companions to students graduating remotely via robot. That tradition continued Saturday, as all attendees of one Commencement ceremony – more than 3,000 people – left...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart updates injury status of several Bulldogs as College Football Playoff prep begins
With the Bulldogs beginning practice once again, Georgia coach Kirby Smart shared updates on several Bulldogs. Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey left the SEC championship with a knee injury. He had been dealing with lingering knee issues prior to the LSU game, as Georgia had tried to limit his workload.
Henry County Daily Herald
Locust Grove man convicted of basketball court shooting
McDONOUGH – A Henry County man will spend the next 20 years in prison after opening fire at two people fleeing an argument at the basketball court and striking one in the head. Henry County Superior Court Senior Judge Arch McGarity sentenced Anthony Armstrong today to 30 years with...
Henry County Daily Herald
Transfer Portal Heating up Around Georgia
Transfer Portal season is in full swing. All around college football, teams are losing and adding players left and right. Georgia, meanwhile, has remained relatively quiet.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta Braves Dansby Swanson and Mallory Pugh marry at Georgia lake
ANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson and U.S. Women’s National soccer team player Mallory Pugh tied the knot over the weekend in Greensboro, Ga. The couple married at the Ritz Carlton Reynolds Lake Oconee in front of family and friends, according to PEOPLE. According...
Georgia woman struck by two cars after standing in middle of road, officials say
BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was hit by two separate cars after Georgia State Patrol said she was standing in the middle of the road. GSP said Chedeline St Louis of Stone Mountain was standing in the road between the left and right northbound lanes of State Route 87 when a Kia Optima approached her that was traveling north in the right lane.
The Best Georgia Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’
Welcome to Flavortown.
fb101.com
OMNI ATLANTA HOTEL AT CNN CENTER CROWNS HOTEL’S OFFICIAL PEACH BOWL-INSPIRED COCKTAIL WINNER, TY NICOLE TUCKER
Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center launched its first-ever, Peach Bowl Signature Cocktail Exhibition at the Vues Lobby Bar, and crowned Ty Nicole Tucker as their official Peach Bowl-inspired cocktail winner. Tucker created the “Peach Spice & Everything Nice” cocktail, a mixture of:. Uncle Nearest. St. George’s pear...
Customers describe ‘nightmare’ problems after Carvana purchase
ATLANTA — Carvana markets itself as an easy way to buy a car. But some customers said they ended up instead with major headaches. Channel 2 consumer investigator Justin Gray learned Carvana faces multiple class-action lawsuits. Metro customers told Gray buying a car was easy but getting vehicle titles from the company left some in a legal and financial mess.
wgxa.tv
18 Middle Georgia schools identified by state leaders as needing additional support
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA) - Georgia's Department of Education announced Monday a list of 18 Middle Georgia schools that have been identified as needing additional support. Under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), states are required to identify schools in need of additional support. In Georgia, the schools are identified using the categories of Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) and Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI). This year, 116 schools were identified for Comprehensive Support & Improvement and 59 were identified for Targeted Support & Improvement. Schools were last assessed for CSI and TSI in 2019 after Georgia received a waiver of school identification requirements due to data limitations resulting from the pandemic.
Cherokee County's Bryce Leatherwood wins NBC's 'The Voice'
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County native just got his golden ticket to stardom. Bryce Leatherwood just became the winner of NBC's 'The Voice' Tuesday night. He's had incredible performances week after week, winning him a recording contract and hopefully a thriving music career under the mentorship of country star Blake Shelton.
Johns Creek City Council Unanimously Approves Rezoning Request for Medley Mixed-Use
Toro Development Company’s 43-acre mixed-use destination comes as part of the city’s 192-acre Town Center Vision and Plan.
‘It literally launched itself onto my dog’: Woman, pet attacked by dog at Atlanta park
ATLANTA — The search is on for a dog accused of attacking another dog. The attack happened at Chastain Park in North Fulton County. The owner said she was walking her dog early in the morning when her dog was attacked. “Then all of a sudden, a dog starts...
atlantanewsfirst.com
9 DeKalb County schools removed from Georgia Improvement Lists
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hard work is paying off in DeKalb County. The school district announced Monday that several schools are now off the state’s improvement list. Back in 2019, 25 schools were identified by the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE) as needing Comprehensive Support and...
Henry County Daily Herald
McDonough officials approve LOST resolution, community development request for council member
McDONOUGH — The McDonough City Council approved a resolution for a Local Option Sales Tax agreement with officials of Henry County. At its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Dec. 12, the McDonough Council approved an 11.5% LOST for its residents. This is the largest distribution share that the city has received in its history, Emelia Walker, the city attorney with McDonough, said.
Motorcyclist killed in crash while running from Ga. deputy, trooper, GSP says
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A motorcyclist died in a crash after running from a Hall County deputy, and Georgia State Patrol trooper officials said. GSP said on Dec. 10, the deputy attempted to stop a motorcycle on I-985 near mile marker 12 for traffic-related offenses. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Comments / 0