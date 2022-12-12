Read full article on original website
Related
Your ability to successfully book an AirBnB has a lot to do with what race people think you are, according to a new study from the company
There is a "meaningful difference" between Black and white people's success in booking on Airbnb.
People Are Sharing The Most Absurd Display Of Wealth They've Ever Witnessed, And Suddenly "The White Lotus" Looks Tame
"When the pandemic first started, the parents literally bought an entire extra house so their two kids would have somewhere private to continue their fencing lessons when all the gyms were closed."
Comments / 0