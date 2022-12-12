Read full article on original website
Holiday helper: 5 tips to help manage your spending this holiday season
(BPT) - It's easy to overspend during the holiday season. In addition to your regular bills and expenses, you're also planning for travel, purchasing gifts and hosting family gatherings. Keeping your finances in check when you’re focusing on celebrating the season can be challenging, but it doesn't have to be.
Are you ready to prioritize your health goals? Help protect yourself against pneumococcal pneumonia.
(BPT) - As 2022 comes to a close and the new year approaches, it’s the perfect time to reflect on your health goals from the past year. It’s also a great time to set up new ones to reach for. This is especially important for people aged 19-64 with certain underlying medical conditions like asthma, diabetes, COPD or chronic heart disease, who are at an increased risk for pneumococcal pneumonia — a potentially serious bacterial lung disease. Those aged 65 or older are also at increased risk for pneumococcal pneumonia, so it's important to stay up to date on pneumococcal vaccination.
Your nose knows: How smell is helping scientists detect brain disease and what you can do to help
(BPT) - Your sense of smell is a powerful part of the human experience. Smell strongly influences how something tastes. Emotion can be influenced by certain smells. And if your sense of smell is minimized or you've lost it completely, it could be an early indicator of brain disease. The...
