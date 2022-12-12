(BPT) - As 2022 comes to a close and the new year approaches, it’s the perfect time to reflect on your health goals from the past year. It’s also a great time to set up new ones to reach for. This is especially important for people aged 19-64 with certain underlying medical conditions like asthma, diabetes, COPD or chronic heart disease, who are at an increased risk for pneumococcal pneumonia — a potentially serious bacterial lung disease. Those aged 65 or older are also at increased risk for pneumococcal pneumonia, so it's important to stay up to date on pneumococcal vaccination.

1 DAY AGO