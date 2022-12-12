ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Doctor Ben Carson's name is slated to be removed from a Detroit School

Who could have seen this coming? A man that grew up in impoverished Detroit to a single mother who insisted he read books she could not, is now being dishonored. His sin, he served President Donald Trump as director of HUD. Dr. Carson's name is being removed from a school named after the famous Neurosurgeon.
DETROIT, MI

