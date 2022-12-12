ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KLTV

Tyler Legacy senior signs with Alabama football program

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler Legacy High School senior has signed with Alabama University. On Wednesday, Jordan Renaud signed a letter of intent to continue playing football at the collegiate level today. The signing ceremony took place in the theatre alongside Renaud’s family, coaches and teammates. “Jordan has...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Henderson’s Othell Robinson resigns as head football coach

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — After two seasons as the Henderson Lions head football coach, Othell Robinson has turned in his letter of resignation. Robinson’s time at Henderson will officially end when this school year is finished. Henderson hired him in 2021 after parting ways with then-head coach Phil Castles. Prior to leading the Lions program, […]
HENDERSON, TX
KLTV

Part of S. Donnybrook Ave. in Tyler closed

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - S. Donnybrook Ave. has been closed at the E. Eighth St. intersection due to a broken water line. The water line was hit by a contractor, causing a road closure Monday, according to a release from the City of Tyler. A Tyler Water Utilities crew has been working throughout the day to complete repairs, but there is no estimated time for when the road will be re-opened.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Family in Marshall, Texas Lost Everything Right Before Christmas

Life isn’t fair sometimes, and one family is learning that the hard way right before Christmas. I was given the details on this tough story from a law enforcement Investigator in East Texas, and I had to share the details to see what could be done to assist this family. It’s heartbreaking to hear about a family in Marshall, Texas losing all of their possessions right before the holidays.
MARSHALL, TX
Mix 93.1

12 East Texas Ghost Towns to Take Day Trips to

Incorporated as a town in 1837, Nacogdoches lays claim to being the oldest town in Texas. This East Texas small town is still going strong today and has become a major city in the state. However, that can't be said for other small towns throughout the piney woods. Quite a few small towns used to populate the East Texas landscape but for various reasons, no longer exist. Although the town may be gone there are buildings still standing where the town once stood and there are street names that bear the former city names. Looking through the Texas Escapes site online, here are a few of those towns that once called Smith and Gregg County home, but no longer exist.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Bus carrying Tyler High School students involved in crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A school bus with Tyler High School students aboard was involved in a wreck near the school Monday afternoon, but no major injuries have been reported. The wreck happened a few minutes before 3 p.m. at Lion Lane and North Northwest Loop 323. It is listed as a major traffic crash. The bus was carrying students from the career and technology center back to Tyler High School, which is their home campus.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Ruby's announces new location in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired in August 2022. A popular Mexican restaurant in Tyler is continuing to grow. Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant will be opening a fourth location in Jacksonville. The restaurant announced the new establishment in a Facebook post, with owner Ruby Abarca holding up...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KLTV

Longview Mayor Andy Mack hospitalized

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The mayor of Longview, Andy Mack, reported on Facebook that he was hospitalized on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Mack said in his post that a severe headache he described as “unbearable” led him to seek medical advice and underwent an MRI. The testing results led...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Schmidt from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Schmidt — from the SPCA of East Texas. Schmidt is a lab-mix with an estimated birth date of Oct. 22, 2022. A good Samaritan brought him to the SPCA of East Texas when he was only 3-weeks-old. Schmidt is SO sweet and social, and he loves everyone he meets. He will make a loving companion for someone and we cannot wait to find him the right home!
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Emory restaurant goes up in flames

No reports of any injuries at this time; we have reached out to the fire chief for more information. (photos shared by Northeast Texas Media on Facebook) SFA students build tiny homes as part of college course. Updated: 6 hours ago. SFA’s construction management students started building these tiny homes...
EMORY, TX
KLTV

Early Monday fire damages pit room at Sadler’s Smokehouse in Henderson

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews responded to a fire at Sadler’s Smokehouse in Henderson early Monday morning. According to Henderson Fire Chief Rusty Chote, at 3:50 a.m. a member of the cleaning crew discovered a fire in one of the company’s commercial smoker rooms where one of the smoker pits had caught fire.
HENDERSON, TX
KLTV

One dead and another injured in Smith County wreck

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A single vehicle wreck on CR 384 ended with one dead and another occupant transported to a local hospital. According to responding authorities, the driver hit a tree on CR 384 aka Old Longview Road at around 5:30 a.m. and died on the scene. The condition on the injured occupant is unknown at this time. Authorities are still on the scene collecting information as to what could have led to the fatal wreck.
SMITH COUNTY, TX

