Texas Cold Cases: How Long Will These Mysteries Remain Unsolved?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedTexas State
Betty Harden of Winona Texas took the You Can End of Story approach going back to college obtaining a bachelor's degreeTour Tyler TexasWinona, TX
Happy Birthday Lady Denise Dee PendletonTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Elected Officials who were presented with a Key to Smith CountyTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
Smith County Veteran Services Office held a groundbreaking ceremony at CampVTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
KLTV
Tyler Legacy senior signs with Alabama football program
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler Legacy High School senior has signed with Alabama University. On Wednesday, Jordan Renaud signed a letter of intent to continue playing football at the collegiate level today. The signing ceremony took place in the theatre alongside Renaud’s family, coaches and teammates. “Jordan has...
Henderson’s Othell Robinson resigns as head football coach
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — After two seasons as the Henderson Lions head football coach, Othell Robinson has turned in his letter of resignation. Robinson’s time at Henderson will officially end when this school year is finished. Henderson hired him in 2021 after parting ways with then-head coach Phil Castles. Prior to leading the Lions program, […]
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit. *Copy written by Betty Harden.
KLTV
Part of S. Donnybrook Ave. in Tyler closed
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - S. Donnybrook Ave. has been closed at the E. Eighth St. intersection due to a broken water line. The water line was hit by a contractor, causing a road closure Monday, according to a release from the City of Tyler. A Tyler Water Utilities crew has been working throughout the day to complete repairs, but there is no estimated time for when the road will be re-opened.
Family in Marshall, Texas Lost Everything Right Before Christmas
Life isn’t fair sometimes, and one family is learning that the hard way right before Christmas. I was given the details on this tough story from a law enforcement Investigator in East Texas, and I had to share the details to see what could be done to assist this family. It’s heartbreaking to hear about a family in Marshall, Texas losing all of their possessions right before the holidays.
Tyler ISD High School employees receive surprise gifts from Churches Serving Schools
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Independent School District employees jumped with joy as they received a surprise from Churches Serving Schools. Several churches wanted to show their appreciation for staff members and they gave them $10 gift cards and drinks from Smoothie King. “I came down to see the Smoothie King and also a wonderful […]
12 East Texas Ghost Towns to Take Day Trips to
Incorporated as a town in 1837, Nacogdoches lays claim to being the oldest town in Texas. This East Texas small town is still going strong today and has become a major city in the state. However, that can't be said for other small towns throughout the piney woods. Quite a few small towns used to populate the East Texas landscape but for various reasons, no longer exist. Although the town may be gone there are buildings still standing where the town once stood and there are street names that bear the former city names. Looking through the Texas Escapes site online, here are a few of those towns that once called Smith and Gregg County home, but no longer exist.
KLTV
Bus carrying Tyler High School students involved in crash
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A school bus with Tyler High School students aboard was involved in a wreck near the school Monday afternoon, but no major injuries have been reported. The wreck happened a few minutes before 3 p.m. at Lion Lane and North Northwest Loop 323. It is listed as a major traffic crash. The bus was carrying students from the career and technology center back to Tyler High School, which is their home campus.
A Popular Burrito Restaurant to Add a Second Location, in South Tyler
If you live in Flint, Bullard, or the South Tyler, TX area, we've got some great news for your burrito cravings. Soon you'll no longer have to drive all the way down Broadway to the Loop to get your fix. Made with Real Ingredients. For Real Food. For Real Actions....
Ruby's announces new location in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired in August 2022. A popular Mexican restaurant in Tyler is continuing to grow. Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant will be opening a fourth location in Jacksonville. The restaurant announced the new establishment in a Facebook post, with owner Ruby Abarca holding up...
KLTV
Longview Mayor Andy Mack hospitalized
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The mayor of Longview, Andy Mack, reported on Facebook that he was hospitalized on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Mack said in his post that a severe headache he described as “unbearable” led him to seek medical advice and underwent an MRI. The testing results led...
The Oldest Working DQ is Right Here in East Texas. Guess Which City?
Did you know the oldest operational Dairy Queen location is right here at home in East Texas?. I had no idea, but I was delighted to hear it. Interestingly, the oldest continuously working Dairy Queen can be found in Henderson, Texas at 1215 US-79 N. But if you were to drive by and take a look you'd never be able to tell necessarily.
Was this your ticket? $225,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in East Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning is the name of the game this time of the year in Texas as the Dallas Cowboys push toward the playoffs and high school football nears its end, but someone playing a different game is keeping the winning up on their end, thanks to the lottery.
Baby retires from City of Tyler through Infant at Work program, employees honored for years of service
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Wednesday morning, Infant at Work graduate Livia Dietz, daughter of Kate Dietz (Director of Utilities), retired and was recognized by the City of Tyler for spending the last six months brightening city staff’s days. The library presented Livia with a certificate and a bag of library goods including her first […]
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Schmidt from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Schmidt — from the SPCA of East Texas. Schmidt is a lab-mix with an estimated birth date of Oct. 22, 2022. A good Samaritan brought him to the SPCA of East Texas when he was only 3-weeks-old. Schmidt is SO sweet and social, and he loves everyone he meets. He will make a loving companion for someone and we cannot wait to find him the right home!
Intersection of W. Marshall Ave., N. Spur 63 in Longview blocked due to crash
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview police are asking drivers to avoid a busy intersection following a major crash. According to officials, the wreck occurred at the intersection of W. Marshall Ave. and N. Spur 63 just before 7 a.m. Details concerning injuries are unknown at this time, but CBS19 will...
KLTV
Emory restaurant goes up in flames
No reports of any injuries at this time; we have reached out to the fire chief for more information. (photos shared by Northeast Texas Media on Facebook) SFA students build tiny homes as part of college course. Updated: 6 hours ago. SFA’s construction management students started building these tiny homes...
DPS: 27-year-old East Texas woman killed in crash after box truck tire blew out
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 27-year-old East Texas woman was killed in a crash after her vehicle’s tire blew out, which Texas DPS said caused her to lose control of the vehicle. The wreck happened on Tuesday on Interstate 20 five miles west of Canton around 8:30 a.m. Jennifer N. Aparicio, of Wills […]
KLTV
Early Monday fire damages pit room at Sadler’s Smokehouse in Henderson
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews responded to a fire at Sadler’s Smokehouse in Henderson early Monday morning. According to Henderson Fire Chief Rusty Chote, at 3:50 a.m. a member of the cleaning crew discovered a fire in one of the company’s commercial smoker rooms where one of the smoker pits had caught fire.
KLTV
One dead and another injured in Smith County wreck
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A single vehicle wreck on CR 384 ended with one dead and another occupant transported to a local hospital. According to responding authorities, the driver hit a tree on CR 384 aka Old Longview Road at around 5:30 a.m. and died on the scene. The condition on the injured occupant is unknown at this time. Authorities are still on the scene collecting information as to what could have led to the fatal wreck.
