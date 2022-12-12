Read full article on original website
Suspect Jailed in Group Assault on Pedestrian, 50, Walking Dog in Ocean Beach
A suspect was in custody Wednesday in a group assault in Ocean Beach that left a man seriously injured last month. Dajour Maliyja Hardaway, 24, allegedly was part of a group that attacked the 50-year-old victim at about 11 p.m. Nov. 18 as he was walking his dog in the 5000 block of Newport Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Miguel Gonzalez-Valdez of Lemon Grove Was Victim in Barrio Logan Stabbing
Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a 31-year-old man who was fatally stabbed last weekend in Barrio Logan. Miguel Gonzalez-Valdez of Lemon Grove was found mortally wounded in the 1600 block of Logan Avenue shortly after midnight Sunday, according to the San Diego Police Department. He died at the scene, SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski said.
Search underway for suspect accused of shooting Chula Vista man in broad daylight
SAN DIEGO — Chula Vista police Tuesday identified a person of interest in the October fatal shooting of a man, and they asked for the public's help finding him. Angel Bojorquez, believed to be in his early to mid-20s, was named a person of interest in killing 38-year-old Chula Vista resident Eduardo Villasenor.
Suspect arrested in group attack of Ocean Beach man walking his dog
Dajour Hardaway was allegedly a part of a group that brutally attacked Woody Boethel as he walked his dog in the 5000 block of Newport Avenue on Nov. 18.
Person of interest sought in fatal shooting on E. Street in Chula Vista
Detectives with the Chula Vista Police Department have released an image of a man they believe is connected to a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a father of three nearly two months ago.
Suspect arrested for stabbing death of 17 year-old boy at a Chula Vista house party
An 18-year-old man was arrested for the murder of 17-year-old Mateo Castillo during a house party in early November, the Chula Vista Police Department announced. The U.S. Marshals San Diego Fugitive Task Force arrested 18-year-old James Mumper Jr. of San Diego on Dec. 9 at approximately 4:45 p.m. without incident. According to the Chula Vista Police Department, detectives worked alongside the San Diego County District Attorney’s office to obtain an arrest warrant in the days leading up to his arrest.
Man Sentenced to 30 Years to Life for Friend’s Stabbing Death in El Cajon
A man convicted of killing another man in El Cajon by stabbing and cutting him more than 100 times has been sentenced to 30 years to life in state prison. Gustavo Rojas Salgado, 27, was convicted by an El Cajon jury of first- degree murder and a knife-use allegation in the death of 33-year-old Victor Saul Garcia Jr.
Man accused of shooting and injuring San Diego police officer charged, denied bail
SAN DIEGO — The man accused of shooting a San Diego police officer in Mountain View appeared in court for the first time Wednesday. Andrew Garcia appeared before a judge in a video call to hear the charges against him. He faces multiple charges after shooting the officer during a chase and then barricading himself inside an apartment for hours.
Arrest made in connection to deadly teen stabbing in Chula Vista
One person was arrested in connection to the stabbing death of a teenager at a South Bay house party, police said.
Chula Vista police arrest man accused of cutting teen girl's throat in unprovoked attack
SAN DIEGO — Chula Vista police arrested the man accused of slashing a teen girl multiple times in the neck at a Chula Vista bus stop on Tuesday. Antwan Baker, 52, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with attempted murder, the Chula Vista Police Department confirmed. On Tuesday morning,...
Suspect Shoots, Wounds SDPD Officer, Holes Up in Mountain View Apartment Before Arrest
An auto-theft suspect opened fire on San Diego Police early Monday in a Mountain View-area neighborhood, wounding an officer, then holed up in a nearby apartment, prompting a nine-hour SWAT standoff that ended in his arrest. The events that led to the shooting, which left the officer with apparently non-life-threatening...
Man killed in shooting in Escondido flood control channel, police say
ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — The Escondido Police Department says a young man was killed in a shooting Sunday evening. At around 5:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to at a bike path near the intersection of North Hickory Street and East Washington Avenue following numerous 911 calls reporting gunshots in the area.
Girl, 17, Badly Injured in Seemingly Random Attack at Chula Vista Bus Stop
A man armed with some sort of cutting tool attacked a 17-year-old girl from behind Tuesday in an apparently random assault at a South Bay bus stop, seriously injuring her, authorities said. The unidentified assailant, described as a 50- to 60-year-old bearded man in a dark sweater, attacked the teen...
Fatal Shooting in Escondido
On December 11th, 2022, at around 5:45pm, numerous 911 calls were received by the Escondido Police Dispatch Center of gunshots heard in the area of the flood control channel at Hickory St. Officers arrived minutes later and found a Hispanic male suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics arrived and took the victim to Palomar Medical Center. Unfortunately, the male succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced.
18-year-old man arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing at Chula Vista house party
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista police Tuesday morning announced the arrest of a suspect accused of stabbing to death a 17-year-old boy at a house party in Chula Vista. U.S. Marshals San Diego Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested James Mumper Jr., 18, in connection with the murder of 17-year-old Mateo Castillo, according to a press release issued by the Chula Vista Police Department on December 13.
2 dogs found after being taken in car theft
Two dogs who were stolen last week during a carjacking have been found safe in the Little Italy neighborhood Monday, according to their owner.
Man Dies After Being Shot Twice in Escondido: Police
A man in his 20s died after being shot at least twice in Escondido Sunday night, according to Escondido Police Department Lt. Ryan Banks. Officers responded to reports around 5:46 p.m. of a shooting in the area of Hickory Street near the flood control channel, police said. Police found an...
Car slams head-on into Oceanside Police patrol car; DUI suspect arrested
A suspected drunken driver was arrested after Oceanside Police said he crashed his car head-on into a parked patrol vehicle early Tuesday morning.
Investigation underway after explosion inside restroom at Ocean Beach park
San Diego Police are investigating an incident where an explosive went off inside a restroom at an Ocean Beach park Sunday.
Woman on life support after e-bike crash
A woman is on life support after she crashed while riding an electric bicycle in the Morena area Tuesday night, police said.
