An 18-year-old man was arrested for the murder of 17-year-old Mateo Castillo during a house party in early November, the Chula Vista Police Department announced. The U.S. Marshals San Diego Fugitive Task Force arrested 18-year-old James Mumper Jr. of San Diego on Dec. 9 at approximately 4:45 p.m. without incident. According to the Chula Vista Police Department, detectives worked alongside the San Diego County District Attorney’s office to obtain an arrest warrant in the days leading up to his arrest.

CHULA VISTA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO