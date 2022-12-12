ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

chulavistatoday.com

Suspect arrested for stabbing death of 17 year-old boy at a Chula Vista house party

An 18-year-old man was arrested for the murder of 17-year-old Mateo Castillo during a house party in early November, the Chula Vista Police Department announced. The U.S. Marshals San Diego Fugitive Task Force arrested 18-year-old James Mumper Jr. of San Diego on Dec. 9 at approximately 4:45 p.m. without incident. According to the Chula Vista Police Department, detectives worked alongside the San Diego County District Attorney’s office to obtain an arrest warrant in the days leading up to his arrest.
CHULA VISTA, CA
San Diego Channel

Man killed in shooting in Escondido flood control channel, police say

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — The Escondido Police Department says a young man was killed in a shooting Sunday evening. At around 5:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to at a bike path near the intersection of North Hickory Street and East Washington Avenue following numerous 911 calls reporting gunshots in the area.
ESCONDIDO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Fatal Shooting in Escondido

On December 11th, 2022, at around 5:45pm, numerous 911 calls were received by the Escondido Police Dispatch Center of gunshots heard in the area of the flood control channel at Hickory St. Officers arrived minutes later and found a Hispanic male suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics arrived and took the victim to Palomar Medical Center. Unfortunately, the male succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced.
ESCONDIDO, CA
CBS 8

18-year-old man arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing at Chula Vista house party

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista police Tuesday morning announced the arrest of a suspect accused of stabbing to death a 17-year-old boy at a house party in Chula Vista. U.S. Marshals San Diego Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested James Mumper Jr., 18, in connection with the murder of 17-year-old Mateo Castillo, according to a press release issued by the Chula Vista Police Department on December 13.
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Dies After Being Shot Twice in Escondido: Police

A man in his 20s died after being shot at least twice in Escondido Sunday night, according to Escondido Police Department Lt. Ryan Banks. Officers responded to reports around 5:46 p.m. of a shooting in the area of Hickory Street near the flood control channel, police said. Police found an...
ESCONDIDO, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
