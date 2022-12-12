Read full article on original website
The Detroit Lions is widely considered to be the worst NFL franchise of all time. Is that about to change?
For the vast majority of its existence, the Detroit Lions has been a bad football team. But, right now, the team is hot, making the Lions the talk of the NFL. Could the Lions be for real this time?
Detroit Lions skyrocket in latest NFL Power Rankings
Don’t look now but our Detroit Lions are not just hot, they are HOT HOT!!! Following their impressive 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14, the Lions have now won five of their last six games to move to 6-7 on the season, and they are still alive when it comes to the NFL playoffs. If you have been paying attention to the media, both at the local and national level, you have probably noticed that the Lions are getting quite a bit of love. Well, everybody has been releasing their latest NFL Power Rankings and the Lions are skyrocketing up the charts!
MLive.com
The Lions are rolling, but their once-mighty running game is in decline
ALLEN PARK -- As the Detroit Lions head toward the final month of the season, they are on pace to average their most yards per carry since Barry Sanders’ MVP season in 1997. Which shouldn’t be a surprise. Not after they invested first-round picks in people-movers like Frank Ragnow, Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell over the years. That doesn’t even account for Jonah Jackson, who made the Pro Bowl just last season. Nor their head coach, a former blocking tight end who has been talking about controlling games on the ground since the ink was still wet on his contract.
Ex-Lions quarterback reportedly signing back with Houston Texans
ALLEN PARK -- Jeff Driskel surprisingly split snaps off the practice squad with Davis Mills for the Houston Texans in Week 14. And now the former Detroit Lions quarterback is reportedly getting added to Houston’s 53-man roster. Driskel spent the 2019 season in Detroit, starting three games in relief...
MLive.com
Ex-Lions quarterback signed by Arizona Cardinals
Tim Boyle and David Blough battled throughout training camp for the Detroit Lions’ backup quarterback job. In the end, neither won the gig. Now both have landed on 53-man rosters.
Ex-NFL Quarterback Makes Opinion On Skip Bayless Clear
Skip Bayless took sports punditry to another embarrassing low on Monday. Things got heated while discussing Tom Brady on Monday's Undisputed. Bayless tried to dismiss co-host Shannon Sharpe's points by saying the quarterback is "way better" than the Hall of Fame tight end ever was. After yet another asinine segment,...
Lions draft pick via Rams remains in top 5; ESPN’s Todd McShay drops first mock
ALLEN PARK -- The red-hot Detroit Lions (6-7) are projected to pick twice in the top 15 in the draft, which is quite the score for a team in the NFC playoff hunt. With all the Week 14 games in the books, the Lions are projected to have Pick 4 via the Los Angeles Rams and Pick 15. That Rams (4-9) pick took a hit Thursday night, with quarterback Baker Mayfield working some magic on a game-winning 98-yard drive.
Detroit Pistons: Some giants joining the NBA next season
The Detroit Pistons are currently sitting at the bottom of the Eastern Conference and if they end up there they will have a 14 percent chance at the number one pick. Whichever team is lucky enough to get that pick will add forward Victor Wembanyama to their roster, as he looks like a generational talent, a combination between Kevin Durant and Rudy Gobert. Players at his height with those skills aren’t just hard to come by, they really haven’t existed up until this point.
Dan Campbell shocked by fake punt, pass to tackle against Vikings
Campbell had no shame admitting the truth on Tuesday.
Jamaal Williams shares story about Dan Campbell’s considerate side
Jamaal Williams dealt with 3 deaths during the offseasonDan Campbell was considerate of Jamaal Williams’ needs. Not only are the Detroit Lions rolling, but they seem to be having a ton of fun as a team. If you don’t believe me, just watch RB Jamaal Williams and the rest of the players, and how they interact with Dan Campbell and the rest of the coaches. There is clearly mutual respect and trust, not only between the players but between the players and coaches. During a recent interview with ESPN, Williams and Campbell shared their views on something that happened during the offseason that showed Campbell’s considerate side.
MLive.com
Lions cancel practice in favor of walk-through, look healthy on injury report
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have been riding high lately, there’s no question about that. Now Dan Campbell is backing off the gas, canceling practice on Wednesday in an effort to keep his team fresh for the final month of the season. They held a walk-through instead. The...
Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans-Jazz Game
Brandon Ingram is on the injury report for Thursday’s game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz.
Detroit Lions Injury Report for Wednesday, Dec. 14
Following their impressive 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings this past Sunday at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions are now within one game of .500 on the season, and their playoff chances have increased. That being said, those playoff chances would take a huge hit if they are not able to get the job done this coming Sunday when they hit the road to take on the New York Jets. Just moments ago, the initial Detroit Lions Injury Report for Week 15 was released.
Ranking Lions' Top 2023 Free Agents
The Detroit Lions will have key decisions to make this offseason.
markerzone.com
ANOTHER FAN BRAWL BREAKS OUT, THIS TIME AT PANTHERS'S FLA LIVE ARENA
Anomalously, the number of fan fights at NHL games seems to be skyrocketing in the 2022-23 season. I don't have the numbers in front of me, but the feelings I that there is another fight every week, sometimes even more frequently than that. Earlier this week, a mass brawl broke...
NFL Head Coach Shocked By Team's Play Call Sunday
This past Sunday, Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell had a crucial reception to essentially ice the game. During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" this Tuesday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell shared some insight on that game-sealing play. Campbell told McAfee and the rest of the crew that he...
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Jets, Eagles go for offense in ESPN’s Todd McShay’s latest 1st-round mock
Another mock draft? Sure, why not. It’s never too early to talk about the NFL Draft, which is a mere five months away. The New York Giants and New York Jets each had a pair of top-10 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. But in 2023, both teams could...
Yardbarker
Red Wings drop Wild for third straight win
Frederick Gaudreau scored two goals and the Minnesota Wild won their third straight game by downing the visiting Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Wednesday night. Matt Dumba and Mats Zuccarello had the other goals for Minnesota, which has given up just two goals during the streak. Filip Gustavsson made 16 saves while recording his fifth consecutive victory.
