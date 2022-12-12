Read full article on original website
Seriously 1234
3d ago
Lol they don’t work now so what’s the big issue here…..takes naps at desk……checks phone every 3 minutes. 🤮what can you say about work ethic’s in 2023….. oh that’s right none!
khqa.com
New changes are coming to annual driving tests for seniors
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois drivers ages 75 to 78 do not need to take an annual driving test to renew their license. Drivers ages 79 and older will still be required to take the road exam while renewing their driver’s licenses. This was passed by the Illinois...
southarkansassun.com
$700 One-Time Direct Payments, Illinois Officials Roll Out Payment Tracking System
Illinois residents may be eligible for a one-time payment of up to $700 from the state’s tax rebates. The payments for these rebates were sent out in September, but it can take months to process the checks for all residents, according to Illinois Government. To be eligible for the...
stlpublicradio.org
Group pushing secession from Illinois says Madison County is a key target
Lori Fuller started to consider the idea of seceding from Illinois when state legislators doubled the gas tax in 2019. “A lot of people started getting really angry,” said Fuller, a retired high school English teacher. Fuller, who lives in Highland on the eastern edge of Madison County, is...
New Illinois smoke detector law take effect January 1
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD — Changes are coming to your smoke detector. Beginning January 1st, a new state law will change the type of smoke detector required in your home. During building inspections, Peoria Community Development director Joe Dulin, said there are times when smoke detector problems are found. “We’ll go into a property and unfortunately […]
No Front License Plate In Illinois: Legal Or Illegal?
When you ask someone from another state if they're required to have a front license plate, you'll probably get one of two reactions. One reaction is usually angry because yes, they have to have one. Boredom is most often the other reaction, because people in states where residents aren't required...
New Illinois laws take effect Jan 1, 2023 after carjackings increase 767%
(WTVO) — Three new laws that take effect on Jan. 1, 2023, are aimed at preventing vehicle thefts and carjackings. The first law makes it illegal to possess anything that unlocks or starts a car–other than a key fob– without permission of the owner. Such devices are considered burglary tools, the law states. Another law ensures that carjacking victims […]
10 New Illinois Laws Taking Effect in 2023
Several new laws are set to take effect in Illinois at the start of the new year, including parts of the controversial SAFE-T Act. Here's a look at some of the changes to expect starting Jan. 1, 2023. End of Cash Bail. As part of the Pretrial Fairness Act, cash...
wcbu.org
Illinois law requires sealed battery smoke alarms starting in 2023
A new law in effect on Jan. 1 means you might need to update your home smoke alarms. Public Act 100-0200, passed in 2017, requires all Illinois homes to have a smoke alarm with a sealed 10-year battery by Jan. 1, 2023. According to the bill, homeowners without an updated alarm will get a 90-day notice to get a sealed battery model; after those 90 days they can be fined up to $100.
wpsdlocal6.com
Two Illinois businesses hosting hiring events this week
ILLINOIS — The Egyptian Health Department and AECI Schirm are hosting hiring events in our region this week. Scroll down to learn more. According to a Monday release, Man-Tra-Con Corporation is hosting a hiring event for AECI Schirm at the Benton Municipal Airport from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 13, with a break for lunch between 12:30 and 1:30.
proclaimerscv.com
$300 One-Time Paycheck For Residents in Illinois On Property, Income Taxes
Illinois Residents To Receive One-Time Paycheck On Property And Income Taxes. The Governor of Illinois, J.B. Pritzker, is beginning to allocate money and property tax refunds for some Illinois Resident taxpayers by giving out one-time payment checks. Family Relief Plan: – offers one-time rebate. Property Tax: – tax rebate is estimated up to $300.
wglc.net
Illinois Department of Human Services announces $5 million to expand shelter capacity
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Human Services announced last week an additional $5 million is being invested to support the expansion of access to emergency housing shelters during the winter months. As the colder weather approaches, the demand for shelter is growing and many providers are already reaching maximum capacity. The increased demand could create difficulties, putting some of the most vulnerable Illinois residents at risk. Anyone seeking more information about the services and support that may be available can text the word “SHELTER” to 552020.
New Year, New Laws In Illinois–Here’s What’s Coming In 2023
When we flip the calendar page to a new year in a few weeks, we'll have to start remembering to write 2023 on our checks (if anyone still does that), and it would probably be a good idea to know what additions and changes to current laws here in Illinois are going to be.
wglc.net
Illinois One Day Rest in Seven Act changes start first of the year
SPRINGFIELD – Illinois workers will be seeing some changes in 2023, especially those who work long hours in the state. The updated rules to the One Day Rest in Seven Act gives workers the right to a day of rest every workweek and breaks for meals or rest during shifts. The new rules require employees be given a 20-minute break if working a 12-hour shift or longer, and at least 24 consecutive hours of rest in every consecutive 7-day period. Illinois’ minimum wage will also be increasing from $12 to $13 on January 1st.
Illinois’ 10 Poorest Counties All Have One Thing Common
There are some booming counties in Illinois but, despite the wealth and prosperity of some areas, there are others within the country that struggle with high levels of poverty and low median household incomes. There are several factors that contribute to poverty in these counties in Illinois, including a lack of job opportunities and access to education and training programs. Many of these counties have a high unemployment rate, which makes it difficult for residents to find jobs and earn a decent income.
Battle heats up over proposed Illinois gun ban
(WTVO) — The debate over whether Illinois should ban what some call “assault weapons” is heating up as both sides are digging in their heels. The battle is over House Bill 5855, which would ban certain semi-automatic weapons and magazines that hold 10 or more rounds. The bill would also prohibit non-military members younger than 21 […]
New Area Code Coming In 2023 For Phone Numbers In Illinois
A new area code is coming to Illinois in 2023, will it affect your current phone number?. The Number Of Area Codes Needed For Illinois Phones Has Increased Drastically. I remember when there were just a handful of area codes in Illinois. We are currently up to thirteen and still growing. The last one to be added was 872 in 2009.
thesouthlandjournal.com
Attorney General Raoul Announces $10.7 Billion Settlement with Walgreens and CVS Over Opioid Epidemic Allegations
Attorney General Raoul Announces $10.7 Billion Settlement with Walgreens and CVS Over Opioid Epidemic Allegations (Chicago, IL) — Attorney General Kwame Raoul today announced he has reached a settlement with Walgreens and CVS to resolve allegations that the companies contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at stores.
cbs4indy.com
2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195...
wrmj.com
Ameren Illinois Promoting Assistance Program
The Warm Neighbors, Cool Friends program is designed to help low-to-moderate-income customers of Ameren Illinois. The utility is spreading the word as we head into the cooler months that assistance is available if you are having trouble paying your energy bill. Sue Sams, Executive Director of the program, says this is a program for those who may fall through the cracks otherwise.
Illinois quick hits: Search warrant policy changes; higher gas taxes, minimum wage next year
Starting Jan. 1, more than 190 new laws are set to take effect. Among them is the controversial end of cash bail from the SAFE-T Act. The state's motor fuel tax will increase by about 3.2 cents a gallon. A second increase will kick in six months later. The state's minimum wage also increases to $13 per hour. Other measures include impacts on education, health care and even hunting.
