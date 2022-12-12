Read full article on original website
NOW: 30 firefighters on scene of Salt Lake City 2-alarm warehouse fire
Salt Lake City Fire Dept. crews are currently on scene of a commercial warehouse fire.
KSLTV
Residents in Ballpark neighborhood to file nuisance complaint after vacant house fires
SALT LAKE CITY — Residents in the Ballpark neighborhood of Salt Lake City are fed up after five fires have broken out in two weeks on Major Street. The street is just south of 1300 South, between State and Main street. Along the street are four vacant homes, all owned by the same property owner. They believe the homes have been vacant for about a year and a half.
KSLTV
Skier injured in Neffs Canyon avalanche, transported to hospital
SALT LAKE CITY — A person injured in an avalanche in the Neffs Canyon area was finally rescued off the mountain Wednesday evening. The man was rescued and transported to the hospital just after 7 p.m. According to Sgt. Melody Cutler there was a reported avalanche in the canyon...
ABC 4
Thousands without power in Sandy in morning outage
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Over 3,500 Sandy residents are without power due to an area outage on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 15. In a tweet, Rocky Mountain Power said it is aware of the power outage and has dispatched crews to investigate and make repairs. The outage is expected to last for several hours, with Rocky Mountain Power estimating power being restored around 4:30 p.m.
kjzz.com
Driver impaled by guardrail on US-89 saved by good Samaritans, first responders
FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — A female driver was nearly cut in half during a gruesome car crash in Farmington Tuesday morning. Officials said the crash happened on US-89 when the driver slid into a guardrail. The guardrail impaled her car and the lower part of driver’s body. “I...
Gephardt Daily
Kaysville fire, police crews respond to car vs. boulder collision
KAYSVILLE, Utah, Dec. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a car vs. boulder collision before dawn on Tuesday. The accident happened at Crestwood Road and Brookshire Lane. “No one was seriously injured in the accident,” says a statement issued by Kaysville Fire. “Kaysville...
Gephardt Daily
Skier missing overnight at Solitude Ski Resort found deceased; victim’s name released
SOLITUDE MOUNTAIN RESORT, Utah, Dec. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Search crews have found the body of a 37-year-old skier who went missing Monday at Solitude Mountain Resort. The victim has been identified as Devon O’Connell, of Cottonwood Heights. “Our deepest condolences to his family and friends,” a...
KSLTV
One person injured in Little Cottonwood Canyon avalanche
SALT LAKE CITY — A skier is recovering from several significant injuries Tuesday night after an avalanche caught him in Little Cottonwood Canyon. Estimates of the avalanche had it as big as 100 feet wide. A forecaster told KSL TV that he believed it was closer to 60 feet and two to four feet deep.
Gephardt Daily
Driver, passenger transported to trauma center after car crash, extrication in Davis County
FRUIT HEIGHTS, Utah, Dec. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Emergency crews from multiple cities responded Tuesday to a serious injury accident requiring extrication. A car hit a roadside barrier on U.S. 89 in Fruit Heights, and emergency responders were notified at about 10:45 a.m. “Two patients were transported with...
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: Homeless man sleeping under I-15 ramp run over by SUV, critically injured
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A homeless man sleeping under an Interstate 15 off ramp was critically injured Monday when he was run over by the driver of an SUV looking for a place to park. Dispatch was alerted at 5:53 a.m., and Salt...
Salt Lake City orders emergency demolition of unsafe houses on Major Street
Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced the emergency demolition of four unsafe houses on Major Street that kept catching on fire on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Survivors of northern Utah bus crash feel stranded, neglected
Many bus passengers are without their luggage, wallets and phones after more than a day. They say they’ve hardly been fed and don’t have money to buy food, and some are even facing medical expenses.
upr.org
Logan Krispy Kreme suffers small fire
A small fire started in Logan’s Krispy Kreme on Sunday afternoon after the donut shop’s machinery malfunctioned. According to Logan Fire Marshal Craig Humphreys, the small combustion began with a “mechanical malfunction in their frier which caused the cooking oil to ignite.”. The department received a call...
KSLTV
Davis County residents digging out after non-stop snow falls
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — One area where the snow has not let up since Tuesday’s storm started working its way into the state is Davis County. The East Bountiful bench had officially picked up 11 inches of snow by mid-afternoon Tuesday, and the snow showed no signs of slowing down late into the evening.
Bus crash injures 23 passengers, one in life-threatening condition
A bus carrying 33 people rolled Monday morning near the Utah/Idaho border.
ksl.com
Tremonton man charged in shootout at West Valley store parking lot
WEST VALLEY CITY — A Tremonton man who police believe was injured during a shootout between two groups in a grocery store parking lot is now facing criminal charges. Jesus Castillo-Chairez, 21, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with four counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony.
KSLTV
Woman dead following 2-car crash in Logan
LOGAN, Utah — A woman in her 50s has died after being involved in a crash Monday morning. Officials with the Logan Police Department said the crash happened just before 6 a.m. at the intersection of 900 South and 1000 West. A pickup truck was heading south on 1000...
ksl.com
School delayed in 3 districts as more snow hits northern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Snow slowed the morning commute and delayed the start of some schools in northern Utah on Thursday morning. Classes will begin two hours late due to weather in the Davis, Ogden and Weber school districts, and Syracuse Arts Academy, Ascent Academy in Farmington and Spectrum Academy Charter School in North Salt Lake.
eastidahonews.com
‘Everybody started panicking’: Passenger describes bus crash that injured 22
TREMONTON, Utah (KSL.com) — More than a dozen people were injured when a bus crashed on I-84 near Tremonton early Monday. The bus was eastbound around 4:30 a.m. when the driver apparently was changing lanes and lost control on the slick road about five miles west of Tremonton, according to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden.
ksl.com
Woman killed in 2-vehicle crash in Logan early Monday
LOGAN — A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Logan early Monday. Logan Police Capt. Curtis Hooley said the woman was driving south in a pickup truck on 1000 West at 900 South at 5:55 a.m. when she lost control of her vehicle, which crossed over into the oncoming lanes and was struck by a northbound SUV.
