Ogden, UT

KSLTV

Residents in Ballpark neighborhood to file nuisance complaint after vacant house fires

SALT LAKE CITY — Residents in the Ballpark neighborhood of Salt Lake City are fed up after five fires have broken out in two weeks on Major Street. The street is just south of 1300 South, between State and Main street. Along the street are four vacant homes, all owned by the same property owner. They believe the homes have been vacant for about a year and a half.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Thousands without power in Sandy in morning outage

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Over 3,500 Sandy residents are without power due to an area outage on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 15. In a tweet, Rocky Mountain Power said it is aware of the power outage and has dispatched crews to investigate and make repairs. The outage is expected to last for several hours, with Rocky Mountain Power estimating power being restored around 4:30 p.m.
SANDY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Kaysville fire, police crews respond to car vs. boulder collision

KAYSVILLE, Utah, Dec. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a car vs. boulder collision before dawn on Tuesday. The accident happened at Crestwood Road and Brookshire Lane. “No one was seriously injured in the accident,” says a statement issued by Kaysville Fire. “Kaysville...
KAYSVILLE, UT
KSLTV

One person injured in Little Cottonwood Canyon avalanche

SALT LAKE CITY — A skier is recovering from several significant injuries Tuesday night after an avalanche caught him in Little Cottonwood Canyon. Estimates of the avalanche had it as big as 100 feet wide. A forecaster told KSL TV that he believed it was closer to 60 feet and two to four feet deep.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
upr.org

Logan Krispy Kreme suffers small fire

A small fire started in Logan’s Krispy Kreme on Sunday afternoon after the donut shop’s machinery malfunctioned. According to Logan Fire Marshal Craig Humphreys, the small combustion began with a “mechanical malfunction in their frier which caused the cooking oil to ignite.”. The department received a call...
LOGAN, UT
KSLTV

Davis County residents digging out after non-stop snow falls

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — One area where the snow has not let up since Tuesday’s storm started working its way into the state is Davis County. The East Bountiful bench had officially picked up 11 inches of snow by mid-afternoon Tuesday, and the snow showed no signs of slowing down late into the evening.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Tremonton man charged in shootout at West Valley store parking lot

WEST VALLEY CITY — A Tremonton man who police believe was injured during a shootout between two groups in a grocery store parking lot is now facing criminal charges. Jesus Castillo-Chairez, 21, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with four counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony.
TREMONTON, UT
KSLTV

Woman dead following 2-car crash in Logan

LOGAN, Utah — A woman in her 50s has died after being involved in a crash Monday morning. Officials with the Logan Police Department said the crash happened just before 6 a.m. at the intersection of 900 South and 1000 West. A pickup truck was heading south on 1000...
LOGAN, UT
ksl.com

School delayed in 3 districts as more snow hits northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Snow slowed the morning commute and delayed the start of some schools in northern Utah on Thursday morning. Classes will begin two hours late due to weather in the Davis, Ogden and Weber school districts, and Syracuse Arts Academy, Ascent Academy in Farmington and Spectrum Academy Charter School in North Salt Lake.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
eastidahonews.com

‘Everybody started panicking’: Passenger describes bus crash that injured 22

TREMONTON, Utah (KSL.com) — More than a dozen people were injured when a bus crashed on I-84 near Tremonton early Monday. The bus was eastbound around 4:30 a.m. when the driver apparently was changing lanes and lost control on the slick road about five miles west of Tremonton, according to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden.
TREMONTON, UT
ksl.com

Woman killed in 2-vehicle crash in Logan early Monday

LOGAN — A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Logan early Monday. Logan Police Capt. Curtis Hooley said the woman was driving south in a pickup truck on 1000 West at 900 South at 5:55 a.m. when she lost control of her vehicle, which crossed over into the oncoming lanes and was struck by a northbound SUV.
LOGAN, UT

