This is the new Station casino expected to be built in the Ispirada area of Henderson
Henderson City Council approved the sale of 3.76 acres in the Inspirada area of the Valley where Station Casinos plans on building another casino hotel.
City of Henderson votes to buy Fiesta Henderson property for rec center
Henderson City Council voted unanimously Monday to approve purchase of the plot that once held Fiesta Henderson with plans to create a large sports complex at the city's gateway.
Highest Paying Jobs In Las Vegas That Don’t Require College Degrees
Finding jobs in Las Vegas is an interesting process. If you have ever job searched in the valley then you know it’s a peculiar experience. There was a time where going to college meant success. But, things have changed now, and the keys to success are far more convoluted than simply going to school. Almost mirroring the “American dream,” Las Vegas is a city that allows the opportunity for any person to find some sort of success — whether you do it lucratively or not.
Vegas Steals Other Cities’ Residents: Top 5 Places People Move From
People are leaving their home state and moving to Las Vegas, according to a recent study about 2022 moving trends. As home, condo, townhome, etc. prices decreases and buyers pull back, we may see another “great Las Vegas” migration once home prices are low enough. Moving to Vegas...
New sports facility coming to former Fiesta Henderson site
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Henderson City Council approved the $32 million purchase of the former Fiesta Henderson site. The announcement came Tuesday, Dec.13, that a new multi-use, indoor community sports facility will be developed on the former Station Casinos site. The property, along with Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station,...
Boulder City, Laughlin and Mesquite Holiday Events 2022
It’s the most wonderful time of the year as Boulder City, Laughlin and Mesquite celebrate the season with festive parades, spectacular holiday lights and family fun with Santa Claus. Boulder City. Boulder City Santa Express (16 – 17, 20 – 21) Take a ride through a winter...
Goynes-Brown establishes legacy and looks to write new chapter for North Las Vegas
Policy, politics and progressive commentary In 2011, Pamela Goynes-Brown became the first Black woman elected to the North Las Vegas City Council, following in the footsteps of her father, Theron Goynes, who in 1981 became the first Black man elected to the public body. Goynes-Brown broke through another glass ceiling this month: becoming the city’s first Black mayor. With her […] The post Goynes-Brown establishes legacy and looks to write new chapter for North Las Vegas appeared first on Nevada Current.
Lexicon Bank Exits De Novo Status with Banner Year Breakout Southern Nevada community-chartered bank bucks trend, exits de novo period profitable
Lexicon Bank Exits De Novo Status with Banner Year. Breakout Southern Nevada community-chartered bank bucks trend, exits de novo period profitable. — Lexicon Bank, Las Vegas’s first community-chartered bank in more than a decade, announces the completion of its de novo period, a three-year timeframe of stringent supervision for newly established banks imposed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).
NEW: Big spikes in COVID-19 DNA levels show up in Las Vegas, Henderson wastewater samples
As broad measures of COVID-19 showed improvement, a concerning spike shows up in levels of COVID-19 genetic material detected in the wastewater in the City of Las Vegas, along with a bigger spike the previous week in Henderson.
First Building at Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Reality Based Training Center on the campus of the Joint Emergency Training Institute to be Named for Sheriff Joseph Lombardo
First Building at Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Reality Based Training Center on the campus of the Joint Emergency Training Institute. NEWS: First Building at LVMPD Training Center to be Named for Sheriff Joseph Lombardo – WEDNESDAY, DEC. 14 @ 9 A.M. Text. Description automatically generated. First Building at...
Nevada public schools are most poorly funded in U.S., study finds
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada public schools are the most poorly funded in the country, according to a study released Tuesday by the Education Law Center. The ELC’s 2022 Making the Grade report examines public school funding in all 50 states and the District of Columbia and grades each on three categories: funding level, funding […]
Fundraiser will help Nye nonprofit provide beds for kids
Sleep is essential to the well-being of any child. However, getting a good night’s rest can be much more difficult for children who don’t have a bed to call their own and that is precisely why Sleep in Heavenly Peace was founded. A nationwide nonprofit organization fueled by...
Las Vegas podcasters offer reward for information in Idaho college killings
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas-area podcasters and former police are offering a reward for information in the deadly stabbings of four Idaho college students. “The Problem Solver” hosts David Kohlmeier and Danny Minor are offering $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction for whoever is responsible for killing four University of Idaho students before Thanksgiving. According to police, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen were found dead in a home near the campus.
Station Casinos: Book your StaCation and Save!
Have a Nevada ID to your name? Locals receive our best available rates and waived resort fees by clicking here. Ends: 12/29/22 9:59 PM (Pacific Time Zone). Stay now through December 29, 2022 (Blackout dates apply) *Nevada ID required. ** See terms and conditions for details. Locals! Book your StaCation...
Location announced for 2nd Mormon temple to be built in Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has announced the location of a second temple that will be built in the Las Vegas Valley. Initially announced during the October general conference, President Russell M. Nelson said the group will add 18 new facilities in the coming months and years, including a second in Las Vegas in the northwest valley.
Lake Las Vegas estate hits market for $2,4M
An estate showcasing one of the only unobstructed views of The Las Vegas Strip in Henderson’s highly sought after and exclusive waterfront Lake Las Vegas community has hit the market for $2,425,000. Ashley Toussaint with The Darin Marques Group at Huntington & Ellis, A Real Estate Agency has been selected to represent the home at 41 Vista Outlook St. in the gated subdivision of The Peaks.
Free candy cane-themed walk-through event opens at Henderson home
2 young children die in suspected DUI crash in North Las Vegas, police say. Two unrestrained toddlers were killed in a single-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas on Sunday night, police said. A’s future home will be decided in 2023. Updated: Dec. 10, 2022 at 7:21 AM UTC. Time...
Tracking the last drink: Clark County launching ‘place of last consumption’ program to track DUI trends
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County is launching Nevada’s first “Place of Last Consumption” program to track where DUI drivers were served their last drink. The effort is one of several initiatives to stop the rise of deadly DUIs throughout Nevada and Clark County, all incorporated into the Clark County Office of Traffic Safety Strategic Plan.
The Most Popular Cheap Beer In Nevada
Let’s face it: When people think of “alcohol,” they think “party.” When people think “party,” they think of Las Vegas. Our city has a reputation of enjoying a few drinks or two. From extravagant bottle services to Fremont Street‘s insane liquor pours, our city embraces mixology to its fullest.
Clark County Commissioner McCurdy, Judge Harris Host Traffic Ticket Workshops December 13 & 14
Clark County Commissioner McCurdy, Judge Harris Host Traffic Ticket Workshops Dec. 13, 14. Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II and Judge Belinda T. Harris will host traffic ticket workshops on Dec. 13 and 14 to inform the community about changes to Nevada’s traffic laws as a result of Assembly Bill 116, which decriminalizes minor traffic violations.
