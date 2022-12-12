ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wexford, PA

From Latkepalooza to reindeer on the roof, this weekend is full of wild winter family events in Pittsburgh

Photo above by Filip Bunkens used by permission via Unsplash. It’s the last full weekend before Hannukah begins Sunday night and Christmas next weekend — and it is packed to the brim with celebrations, excitement, and affordable family events in Pittsburgh. Don’t miss all the spectacular magic happening around the city for kids and grown-ups.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Christmas card reunites birthparents with daughters after 48 years

ZELIENOPLE — Sometimes the best Christmas presents come late. That was the case for Bob and Nancy Hesch, who placed twin daughters up for adoption in October 1971, a couple of weeks after Shadyside Hospital helped deliver them. Pennsylvania state law at the time prevented prospective adoptive parents from entering a hospital to adopt children, so the event occurred outside the building.
ZELIENOPLE, PA
Irwin Light Up Night

On one cold fall November night Norwin citizens gathered down the streets of Irwin to watch the annual light up night parade. Children and parents were gathered up and down the sidewalks anxiously waiting in their Christmas attire to celebrate Christmas on this Thursday night. On November 17, 2022 clubs,...
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
Dazzling Pittsburgh is delighting kids of all ages

Photo above courtesy of KDKA. A new holiday light display is wowing visitors from around the region with designs inspired by their setting in nature. The Pittsburgh Botanic Garden near Robinson used a company out of Miami to design the “Dazzling Nights” display. You’ll feel like you’re stepping...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pet of the Day 12/14/22

Carson was recently brought in to us as a stray. He is friendly, playful, and so darn cute! He doesn’t mind being a lap dog which is funny for a hound dog, and he is also picky about his food. Carson does have a distinct beagle bark. He seems to get along with other dogs, but we would do a meet and greet if there are other dogs in the home. If this super sweet, one-of-kind boy looks like the right fit for you, apply today! Visit Carson at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Sam

Sam is a handsome guy who has been with us for far too long – over 2 years! As he continues his journey toward finding a new family, Sam has taken part in an active training program with our Behavior staff to help with his daily medical needs including putting his paws up on a chair to receive his daily mousse treatment and staying still for important procedures like blood draws. But this training also helps to exercise his mind and body, and Sam has perfected his manners and even learned some agility. Sam is a young and energetic guy who loves chew toys and will do just about anything for a treat. He has some allergies and is on special medication to manage his symptoms, so he will need a family who can help him continue his routine. Sam would also prefer to be the only pet in an adult-only home so he can have all of the love to himself.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Police and kids head to Walmart for 15th year of Shop with a Cop

MT. PLEASANT, Pa. (KDKA) - This week marks the return of the Shop with a Cop program. Every year, the organization enables hundreds of kids from disadvantaged backgrounds to take to the aisles to pick their favorite gifts accompanied by a member of the Westmoreland County law enforcement community. This year is year 15 of Shop with a Cop in Westmoreland County, and according to the man who's organized this effort over the last decade and a half, the idea is starting to spread.It's not every day that a little kid can roam the toy aisle of their local Walmart with his...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
VIDEO: “The Pale Blue Eye” Trailer, Filmed In Lawrence County

Netflix has released the trailer for “The Pale Blue Eye,” a Christian Bale movie with scenes filmed in several Lawrence County and nearby locations. The storyline centers on a veteran detective investigating murders, assisted by a detail-oriented young cadet who later becomes legendary horror author, Edgar Allan Poe.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
Bethel Park resident puts Halloween spin on Christmas display

Rather than put all his Halloween decorations in storage, Jeff Counihan found clever ways to repurpose them for Christmas. Behind a "Welcome to Bedford Falls" sign, passersby will notice a giant grim reaper, who has been recast as the Ghost of Christmas Future, looming over the grave of Ebenezer Scrooge.
BETHEL PARK, PA
Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh changes adoption hours

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is changing its adoption hours, saying it's seeing an increase in animal intakes. The organization said it's taking in 20% more strays and surrenders compared to the same period last year. Appointments will no longer be needed for adoptions at the East Side or North Side locations on Sundays. HARP is now open for adoptions starting at 1 p.m. and ending by 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on weekends. HARP cited a number of factors contributing to an increase in animal intakes. The organization said the pandemic drove high demand that's been dropping for adoptions and interrupted spay and neuter services. Families are also facing financial challenges. Animals up for adoption can be found at humaneanimalrescue.org. 
PITTSBURGH, PA

