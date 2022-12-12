Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
When the classroom is in the basement: More Black families in Pittsburgh embrace the choice of home education
On a typical school day, you might find Wilkinsburg resident Simone Boone baking bread with her sons, Joshua and Noah. But what seems like a fun activity is a math lesson in progress. “Three one-thirds make a full cup,” she said, pouring flour while teaching her kids fractions. Boone...
kidsburgh.org
From Latkepalooza to reindeer on the roof, this weekend is full of wild winter family events in Pittsburgh
Photo above by Filip Bunkens used by permission via Unsplash. It’s the last full weekend before Hannukah begins Sunday night and Christmas next weekend — and it is packed to the brim with celebrations, excitement, and affordable family events in Pittsburgh. Don’t miss all the spectacular magic happening around the city for kids and grown-ups.
cranberryeagle.com
Christmas card reunites birthparents with daughters after 48 years
ZELIENOPLE — Sometimes the best Christmas presents come late. That was the case for Bob and Nancy Hesch, who placed twin daughters up for adoption in October 1971, a couple of weeks after Shadyside Hospital helped deliver them. Pennsylvania state law at the time prevented prospective adoptive parents from entering a hospital to adopt children, so the event occurred outside the building.
LuLu’s Free Store: Offering a chic shopping experience free of charge | Helping the Helpers
To continue helping, the fledgling nonprofit needs donations. LuLu's Free Store accepts donations of new and lightly used clothing, jewelry and home goods, and new health and beauty products. The post LuLu’s Free Store: Offering a chic shopping experience free of charge | Helping the Helpers appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
knightkrier.com
Irwin Light Up Night
On one cold fall November night Norwin citizens gathered down the streets of Irwin to watch the annual light up night parade. Children and parents were gathered up and down the sidewalks anxiously waiting in their Christmas attire to celebrate Christmas on this Thursday night. On November 17, 2022 clubs,...
kidsburgh.org
Dazzling Pittsburgh is delighting kids of all ages
Photo above courtesy of KDKA. A new holiday light display is wowing visitors from around the region with designs inspired by their setting in nature. The Pittsburgh Botanic Garden near Robinson used a company out of Miami to design the “Dazzling Nights” display. You’ll feel like you’re stepping...
Cooking Corner: Cookie dough truffles
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Giant Eagle Prepared Foods Team Leader Chef Crystal Baldwin is showing us how to make no-bake Cookie Dough Truffles - an easy-to-make dessert for the holidays.Find the recipe by clicking here.
venangoextra.com
Pet of the Day 12/14/22
Carson was recently brought in to us as a stray. He is friendly, playful, and so darn cute! He doesn’t mind being a lap dog which is funny for a hound dog, and he is also picky about his food. Carson does have a distinct beagle bark. He seems to get along with other dogs, but we would do a meet and greet if there are other dogs in the home. If this super sweet, one-of-kind boy looks like the right fit for you, apply today! Visit Carson at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Sam
Sam is a handsome guy who has been with us for far too long – over 2 years! As he continues his journey toward finding a new family, Sam has taken part in an active training program with our Behavior staff to help with his daily medical needs including putting his paws up on a chair to receive his daily mousse treatment and staying still for important procedures like blood draws. But this training also helps to exercise his mind and body, and Sam has perfected his manners and even learned some agility. Sam is a young and energetic guy who loves chew toys and will do just about anything for a treat. He has some allergies and is on special medication to manage his symptoms, so he will need a family who can help him continue his routine. Sam would also prefer to be the only pet in an adult-only home so he can have all of the love to himself.
Animal Friends at max capacity; adoption fees discounted, waived for certain pets
PITTSBURGH — Right now, Animal Friends is at max capacity. Starting Tuesday, they are offering major discounts for their pets. They are even waiving the entire adoption fee for certain animals. Between now and the end of the year, Animal Friends is offering deep discount deals for dogs, cats...
pittsburghmagazine.com
What Local Smash Burger Joint Will Have Sewickley Residents Feeling Over The Moon In 2023?
Sewickley’s about to be moonstruck. Moonlit Burgers, a local restaurant chain, is bringing a storefront to 517 Locust Place. The new location is expected to open in late 2023. There currently are sites at 1426 Potomac Ave. in Dormont and on the campus of Duquesne University. Mike McCoy, who...
Young kids who died in fatal Sewickley fire identified
The children killed in a Sewickley house Fire Tuesday have been identified. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner says 6-year-old Jack Wylde Lightner and 9-year-old Lyric Keys both died on scene.
Volunteers unpack greenery for annual Wreaths Across America ceremony at local cemetery
BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. — More than 15,000 wreaths will get placed on the graves of veterans at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies this Saturday. But before that happens, around two dozen volunteers spent Wednesday morning unloading boxes and boxes of greenery to set the stage for the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony.
Police and kids head to Walmart for 15th year of Shop with a Cop
MT. PLEASANT, Pa. (KDKA) - This week marks the return of the Shop with a Cop program. Every year, the organization enables hundreds of kids from disadvantaged backgrounds to take to the aisles to pick their favorite gifts accompanied by a member of the Westmoreland County law enforcement community. This year is year 15 of Shop with a Cop in Westmoreland County, and according to the man who's organized this effort over the last decade and a half, the idea is starting to spread.It's not every day that a little kid can roam the toy aisle of their local Walmart with his...
Marion Twp. man running Ellwood City bar
ELLWOOD CITY – Michael Ward, the owner of Mike's Main Street Bar & Grill at 708 Lawrence Ave, bought the business in 2019 just in time for the COVID lockdown. "It was a struggle but takeout was the silver lining; it saved us as it did others," he said.
ellwoodcity.org
VIDEO: “The Pale Blue Eye” Trailer, Filmed In Lawrence County
Netflix has released the trailer for “The Pale Blue Eye,” a Christian Bale movie with scenes filmed in several Lawrence County and nearby locations. The storyline centers on a veteran detective investigating murders, assisted by a detail-oriented young cadet who later becomes legendary horror author, Edgar Allan Poe.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Bethel Park resident puts Halloween spin on Christmas display
Rather than put all his Halloween decorations in storage, Jeff Counihan found clever ways to repurpose them for Christmas. Behind a "Welcome to Bedford Falls" sign, passersby will notice a giant grim reaper, who has been recast as the Ghost of Christmas Future, looming over the grave of Ebenezer Scrooge.
Nearly 25 children’s bicycles stolen from Toys for Tots donation site
NATRONA HEIGHTS, Pa. — A Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots donation site claims someone stole nearly 25 children’s bicycles. Jenn Neilen, Toys For Tots coordinator for the Alle Kiski/Allegheny Valley Area, tells Channel 11 the brand-new bikes, meant for older boys, were kept behind lock and key inside of a storage container outside of their Natrona Heights location.
wtae.com
Fire safety expert offers tips after several recent fires in the Pittsburgh area
PITTSBURGH — Wilmerding Fire Marshal Alvin Hussey said the fires he investigates mostly involve overloading circuits. Hussey said fires occur this time of year when people are off work, home more, cooking and decorating for the holidays. "It's great to be festive — just do it smart," Hussey said....
Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh changes adoption hours
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is changing its adoption hours, saying it's seeing an increase in animal intakes. The organization said it's taking in 20% more strays and surrenders compared to the same period last year. Appointments will no longer be needed for adoptions at the East Side or North Side locations on Sundays. HARP is now open for adoptions starting at 1 p.m. and ending by 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on weekends. HARP cited a number of factors contributing to an increase in animal intakes. The organization said the pandemic drove high demand that's been dropping for adoptions and interrupted spay and neuter services. Families are also facing financial challenges. Animals up for adoption can be found at humaneanimalrescue.org.
