Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Holiday cocktails to WOW your guests

HOUSTON – Courtney Redmon, Captain of Superica Houston, is in the HL kitchen today! She’s mixing up some holiday cocktails to knock the socks off your guests!. The first cocktail is the ‘Christmas Cactus,’ you will need:. · 1 oz. El Jimador Blanco tequila. ·...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Demola The Violinist brings the sounds of the Holidays to Houston Life

HOUSTON – His videos have millions of views on social media and he’s known for mixing afrobeat, reggae, hip-hop, and pop with modern string arrangements. Internationally recognized violinist & award-winning artist Demola stopped by Houston Life to chat about the secret to his rising success, the popularity of his music, especially during the Holiday season filled with parties and special events and he performed a special Christmas medley.
HOUSTON, TX
Ghosts of Christmas past

Ghosts of Christmas past

Different Christmas mornings are remembered for many reasons and, hopefully, not for the weather! With any luck, you recall that first toy train, or doll, or bike....family reunions...engagements and celebrations! Saying that, I like to check out the data for the extremes of weather and decided to look not only at Houston’s full historical record, but also to this century (as in the last 21 years).
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Lela from Spring just won!

HOUSTON – The Houston Life Prize Wheel allows us to connect with our wonderful viewers and gives you, the viewer, the chance to win BIG prizes. There are 16 wedges on the prize wheel - passes to Galveston attractions, Houston Zoo Zoo Lights, Houston Grand Opera, and a Katy Mills holiday shopping gift card.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Seen at 7: Symptoms you may not understand

HOUSTON – Unpredictable, and unexplained symptoms - like stomach issues, fatigue, or rashes - could be signs of a rare disease that you might not even heard of yet. The rare disease is called “Systemic Mastocytosis” and often people who have it may be either un-diagnosed, or mis-diagnosed.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

LIST: 8 Hanukkah events across the Houston area

HOUSTON – The first night of Hanukkah is on Sunday and ends on Dec. 26. As the Chabad Outreach of Houston website describes, “Chanukah is an eight-day holiday marking the end of oppressive Greek rule over the Jews and their holy temple in Jerusalem more than 2,100 years ago. Chanukah recalls many miracles: a small band of courageous Jews fought against huge armies for religious freedom and won; when rededicating the temple, they found one small flask of olive oil that still had the seal of purity and used it to kindle the sacred temple lamp (menorah); the oil was supposed to run out after one day but instead it lasted for eight days, giving time to manufacture more pure oil.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Coyote caught on camera roaming neighborhood in the Washington Corridor

Residents in a popular Houston community are on alert after several coyote sightings this week. It’s unclear how many coyotes are in the area or where they’re coming from, but several people caught a glimpse of one early Friday morning near the intersection of Maxie and Utah in the Washington Corridor area.
HOUSTON, TX
Cold front this Friday

Cold front this Friday

A cold front moves through late this afternoon in Houston. It gives us a 20% chance of light rain through the evening. Our coastal cities may get rain through the morning hours Saturday. This front will lower temperatures this weekend to the 50s and our northern cities will get freezing temperatures Sunday morning.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

The 10 most expensive homes sold in the Houston area in November 2022

HOUSTON – All in all, the 10 most expensive Houston homes sold in November 2022 amount to around 87,386 square feet of luxury living and an estimated $49,260,500 in real estate, according to the Houston Association of Realtors. Peruse the list to see some of the most gorgeous homes...
Houston, TX

