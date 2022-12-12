Read full article on original website
Houston Astros Sign Star OutfielderOnlyHomersHouston, TX
Katy teacher decorates the White House for ChristmasCovering KatyKaty, TX
Quadruple shooting at Houston club leaves one dead, three injuredhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
In 2010, a 16-year-old girl told her mom she was going to pick up her paycheck after school. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSpring, TX
New gelato cafe opens in KatyCovering KatyKaty, TX
Holiday cocktails to WOW your guests
HOUSTON – Courtney Redmon, Captain of Superica Houston, is in the HL kitchen today! She’s mixing up some holiday cocktails to knock the socks off your guests!. The first cocktail is the ‘Christmas Cactus,’ you will need:. · 1 oz. El Jimador Blanco tequila. ·...
Demola The Violinist brings the sounds of the Holidays to Houston Life
HOUSTON – His videos have millions of views on social media and he’s known for mixing afrobeat, reggae, hip-hop, and pop with modern string arrangements. Internationally recognized violinist & award-winning artist Demola stopped by Houston Life to chat about the secret to his rising success, the popularity of his music, especially during the Holiday season filled with parties and special events and he performed a special Christmas medley.
Ghosts of Christmas past
Different Christmas mornings are remembered for many reasons and, hopefully, not for the weather! With any luck, you recall that first toy train, or doll, or bike....family reunions...engagements and celebrations! Saying that, I like to check out the data for the extremes of weather and decided to look not only at Houston’s full historical record, but also to this century (as in the last 21 years).
Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Lela from Spring just won!
HOUSTON – The Houston Life Prize Wheel allows us to connect with our wonderful viewers and gives you, the viewer, the chance to win BIG prizes. There are 16 wedges on the prize wheel - passes to Galveston attractions, Houston Zoo Zoo Lights, Houston Grand Opera, and a Katy Mills holiday shopping gift card.
Seen at 7: Symptoms you may not understand
HOUSTON – Unpredictable, and unexplained symptoms - like stomach issues, fatigue, or rashes - could be signs of a rare disease that you might not even heard of yet. The rare disease is called “Systemic Mastocytosis” and often people who have it may be either un-diagnosed, or mis-diagnosed.
LIST: 8 Hanukkah events across the Houston area
HOUSTON – The first night of Hanukkah is on Sunday and ends on Dec. 26. As the Chabad Outreach of Houston website describes, “Chanukah is an eight-day holiday marking the end of oppressive Greek rule over the Jews and their holy temple in Jerusalem more than 2,100 years ago. Chanukah recalls many miracles: a small band of courageous Jews fought against huge armies for religious freedom and won; when rededicating the temple, they found one small flask of olive oil that still had the seal of purity and used it to kindle the sacred temple lamp (menorah); the oil was supposed to run out after one day but instead it lasted for eight days, giving time to manufacture more pure oil.
70 things to know about Khambrel Marshall as we celebrate his 70th birthday
HOUSTON – Get out your party hats and help KPRC 2’s beloved Khambrel Marshall celebrate his 70th birthday this weekend!. Khambrel joined the KPRC 2 team in 1999, but his career and life have been about much more than what he’s done in the news studio. He’s...
Holiday travel underway: What Houstonians need to know before they depart
HOUSTON – Holiday travel is here, y’all!. Houstonians and their families are gearing up for a well-deserved break. Whether you’re flying out or driving out of Houston, here are several things you need to know before you go:. Gas prices. KPRC 2 is checking the current gas...
Law enforcement officials give tips on staying safe while holiday shopping
HARRIS COUNTY – Christmas is one week away, and law enforcement agencies want to make sure you get all your shopping done safely this year. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says thieves will be looking for potential victims. He says don’t leave valuable items in your car and be sure to make safe transactions.
Fort Bend County Animal Services gearing up for countywide pet adoption event
HOUSTON – Whether you’re thinking of surprising your kids with a pet this holiday or you’re using the break to adjust to life with a new cat or dog -- adoption is a great way to find your next pet. The Fort Bend County Animal Services is...
Coyote caught on camera roaming neighborhood in the Washington Corridor
Residents in a popular Houston community are on alert after several coyote sightings this week. It’s unclear how many coyotes are in the area or where they’re coming from, but several people caught a glimpse of one early Friday morning near the intersection of Maxie and Utah in the Washington Corridor area.
Cold front this Friday
A cold front moves through late this afternoon in Houston. It gives us a 20% chance of light rain through the evening. Our coastal cities may get rain through the morning hours Saturday. This front will lower temperatures this weekend to the 50s and our northern cities will get freezing temperatures Sunday morning.
The 10 most expensive homes sold in the Houston area in November 2022
HOUSTON – All in all, the 10 most expensive Houston homes sold in November 2022 amount to around 87,386 square feet of luxury living and an estimated $49,260,500 in real estate, according to the Houston Association of Realtors. Peruse the list to see some of the most gorgeous homes...
Man allegedly stabbed to death by girlfriend in east Harris County, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY – A man has been stabbed to death allegedly by his girlfriend in east Harris County Sunday morning, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Deputies responded to reports of a stabbing in the 2400 block of Heather Street in the Highlands area. According to Gonzalez, investigators learned...
Shooting on METRORail leaves 1 shot, officer injured in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A person was shot inside a METRORail train on Saturday, according to Houston police. Officials say the incident took place in the 4500 block of Main Street near Ruth Street at around 2:20 p.m. The shooting involves two METRO police officers, but because it happened within the...
Harris Co. jail saw record number deaths in 2022 after new case reveals 31-year-old died by homicide while in-custody
HOUSTON – A family has been searching for answers since their loved one mysteriously died while in custody at the Harris County Jail back in March. According to the family, 31-year-old Evan Lee was found to be unresponsive at the jail and was later transported to Ben Taub Hospital.
VIDEO: Suspects caught on video beating 69-year-old man outside convenience store in north Houston
HOUSTON – Houston police have released surveillance video showing a 69-year-old man being beaten by several suspects outside of a convenience store in north Houston. On Monday, Dec. 5, Houston police responded to reports of a robbery at the convenience store located in the 1000 block of Booth around 11:45 a.m.
Warrant issued for teacher’s aide charged with felony injury to a child
Earlier this year, on Aug. 23 this year, Shacondra Greely says her sweet, special needs son Reagan, who has autism, returned home from school in so much pain he couldn’t move his right arm for more than a week and doctors had to put his arm in a sling.
1 dead, 3 injured after shooting outside bar on Houston’s south side, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a fight outside a nightclub led to a shooting that left one person dead and three others injured on Houston’s south side early Saturday. Officers responded to The Oak Bar and Grill on Southmore Boulevard near 288 around 2 a.m. According...
2 masked suspects shoot man to death during possible home invasion in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A homeowner is dead after being shot to death by two masked men during a possible home invasion in southwest Houston Friday afternoon, according to police. Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at 4422 Kulkarni Street around 2:45 p.m. According to...
