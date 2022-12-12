Read full article on original website
3 arrested on drug-related charges during traffic stop in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An early morning traffic stop on Monday, December 12, landed three people in the Cass County Jail. The Fargo Police Department says an officer was conducting a routine traffic stop on Interstate-94 around 4:15 a.m. Three people were arrested with drug paraphernalia and two had outstanding warrants out for their arrests.
WF hit and run possibly tied to rash of Kia thefts in metro
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A high-speed joyride in a West Fargo neighborhood over the weekend has one woman urging vigilance as she says that joyride crashed into two of her own vehicles and left behind thousands of dollars worth of damage. A nearby security camera caught two...
Injury crash in Wilkin County
WILKIN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One is hurt following a crash on I-94 in Wilkin County on December 13 around 9 p.m. 43-year-old Dilshod Nazarov of Ohio was driving a semi pulling a trailer when he went of the road and into a ditch, flipping the semi onto its side.
MN State Troopers respond to 12 crashes at once
M.N. - Minnesota State Troopers responded to 12 crashes and spinouts at once around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday due to slush-covered and slick roads. They say they’ve also received multiple reports of jack-knifed semis in the region. Around 5:15 p.m. the vehicle shown in the picture ran off the road...
UPDATE: Interstate re-opened
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The North Dakota Department of Transportation has re-opened I-94 from Fargo to Dickinson. Officials say conditions are still icy at this time, but you can legally drive.
Semi rolls on I-29 after hitting patch of ice
NEAR MAYVILLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man was hurt after losing control of a semi during wintry weather conditions on Tuesday morning. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the semi was heading north from Fargo enroute to Grand Forks around 8:00 a.m. when the semi drove over an area of ice. The crash report says the driver lost control and rolled the rig.
Paper shredding truck destroyed by fire in East Grand Forks
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A paper shredding truck is a total loss after it started on fire at a business on Wednesday morning. The East Grand Forks Fire Department responded to Docu Shred at 1029 8th Avenue NE just after 7:00 a.m. for a report of a vehicle fire. When crews arrived, the truck was fully engulfed in fire on the street.
Three hurt in crash between semi and SUV in Wilkin County
WILKIN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Three people were hurt after an SUV was hit by a semi in Wilkin County just before 10:30 Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says the semi was driving south on Highway 9 and a Jeep was driving east on Highway 55 when the Jeep failed to yield and pulled out in front of the semi. The semi hit the jeep and all three people inside were hurt.
Two semi trucks a total loss after West Fargo fire
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two semi trucks are a total loss after a fire in West Fargo Tuesday night. Authorities were called to 714 12th Ave. NW around 10 p.m. for a report of a vehicle fire. When crews arrived on scene, two semi trucks were fully engulfed in flames.
City of Ada plows plan to start at 4 a.m. Wednesday
ADA, M.N. (Valley News Live) - According to Ada Police Department, the city plans to start plowing snow at 4:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. Check our website and Facebook for updates as Public Works continues to watch the weather. If possible, remove vehicles from the street.
Scattered power outages reported throughout Red River Valley
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several homes throughout the Red River Valley are waking up without power following a winter storm. Some customers with Cass County Electric had no power early in the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 14, but that was restored around 4 a.m. Multiple viewers are also...
Local healthcare providers concerned for potential measles outbreak
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Cass Public Health (FCPH), along with Essentia Health, Family Healthcare, North Dakota Health & Human Services, NDSU Center for Immunization Research and Education, and Sanford Health, release a community letter as an urgent call to action for parents and guardians of children. Says...
FPS cancels classes for Thursday
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Due to the current and projected snow accumulation and its impacts, all Fargo Public Schools (FPS) classes and extra-curricular activities are canceled for Thursday, Dec. 15. This includes the Early Childhood Special Education pre-school program and Adult Learning Center. Due to the cancellation, FPS...
Plow drivers in round-the-clock clean-up mode before round two of snow
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s full force clean-up for metro plow drivers clearing roads and digging out neighborhoods before round two of the snowstorm hits and after that, a deep freeze. “This is not the fun snow to work with. It’s great for snowballs and forts,...
Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney declares snow Emergency
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Due to winter weather conditions, rapidly deteriorating road conditions and forecasted heavy snowfalls, Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney has declared an emergency to enact a closure of all non-emergency City offices for Wednesday, December 14. Snow plowing services will continue and public safety agencies will...
Essentia Health-Casselton Clinic opening delayed due to inclement weather
CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Due to inclement weather, the Essentia Health-Casselton Clinic, located at 5 9th Ave. N. in Casselton, will have a delayed opening of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Patients will be contacted to reschedule their appointment; where applicable, telehealth options remain available. Also, please...
Fufeng moving forward with corn milling plant in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fufeng USA says they’re pleased with the outcome of a CFIUS review and is looking forward to building its wet corn milling and biofermentation plant in Grand Forks. Fufeng announced Tuesday that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (“CFIUS”)...
Holiday Meal Basket delivery postponed until Thursday
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The winter storm has postponed holiday meal basket distribution for families in the Fargo Public School District. The baskets were scheduled to be handed out to families on Wednesday, but they will now get them on Thursday, December 15. The baskets are for families...
Tow and snow: preparations for winter storm in the valley
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It only takes a winter storm or two in the midwest to realize one of the most imortant things you can do is prepare. And while some are preparing by stocking up on groceries or show shovels, others are preparing to ensure that we’re able to get there. And Fargo Public Works says that their staffing is the best it’s been for some time, and that they will be able to work around the clock.
WFPS to have remote-learning day Thursday due to weather
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Thursday Dec. 15 will be a remote learning day for all WFPS learners. This means that learners will not come to school for classes, but will remain at home and join their classes virtually. Teachers will be expected to work from home and instruction will occur virtually for all learners.
