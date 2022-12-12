CHARLTON - State Police are investigating a deadly crash on the Mass. Pike westbound in Charlton. A 27-year-old woman from West Springfield was killed after her car struck a truck that had pulled over in the breakdown lane. The truck driver was not hurt. Police said woman's Honda Civic struck the rear of the Freightliner shortly after it stopped. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. The right travel lane and breakdown lane were closed for approximately three hours Wednesday evening.

CHARLTON, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO