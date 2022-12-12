Read full article on original website
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Smith Academy boys basketball stands tall against Westfield Technical Academy again
WESTFIELD – Déjà vu was a constant thread within the highly popular Matrix movies but much like a bad sequel, this action-packed high school hoops game at Westfield Technical Academy turned into a nightmare for the Tigers. Smith Academy made seven 3-pointers and three players finished with...
James Delaney’s two-goal night gives Belchertown hockey a 7-2 win over Easthampton
EASTHAMPTON – Francis Henderson’s goal with a minute left in the third period ended a big night for Belchertown hockey.
5 former Springfield Central football players to compete in ACC next year: ‘We are excited for each other’
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Springfield Central offensive lineman Jayden Bass spent the last four years trying to block his teammate, defensive end Josiah Griffin, in practice.
Daily Boys Basketball Stats Leaders: Kenny Rodgers scores 35 points for Springfield International & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Note: Stats Leaders is based on results sent to MassLive. If a player is missing, coaches should email sports@masslive.com. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of...
Jake Neighbours’ OT goal leads Springfield Thunderbirds past Bridgeport Islanders, 2-1
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (10-10-1-4) emerged victorious in overtime, 2-1, in a defensive battle over the Bridgeport Islanders (14-6-5-0) on Wednesday night at Total Mortgage Arena. Following his 25-save blanking of the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday, Joel Hofer picked right up where he left off in turning away...
U.S. Army Bowl: Springfield Central players, Massachusetts youth team to compete in Texas football showcase
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Some of the best young football players in Massachusetts are going down to Texas this week to compete in a week’s long event put on by the the U.S. Army Bowl.
Why Central QB Will Watson committed to Virginia Tech: ‘I wanted a brotherhood’
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Springfield Central QB Will Watson III looked for three things in a college football program during his recruitment:. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the...
Westfield rail trail’s downtown extension on track for spring opening
WESTFIELD — State officials have said that the downtown Westfield portion of the Columbia Greenway Rail Trail is expected to be completed next spring after the completion of work on the Elm Street bridge. MassDOT spokesperson Judith Reardon said late last week that the newly constructed section of the...
whdh.com
Western, Central Mass. lead snow totals following Sunday night snowfall
The first major snowfall of the season saw western Massachusetts and most of Worcester County collect the most inches overnight when it came to the Bay State. While areas east of I-495 saw anywhere from 1-2 inches to a coating of the white stuff, Great Barrington out in the Berkshires saw 9.4, while the rest of Berkshire County saw between 4.5-9 inches, according to reports from the National Weather Service.
West Springfield woman killed in crash on Mass Pike in Charlton
CHARLTON - State Police are investigating a deadly crash on the Mass. Pike westbound in Charlton. A 27-year-old woman from West Springfield was killed after her car struck a truck that had pulled over in the breakdown lane. The truck driver was not hurt. Police said woman's Honda Civic struck the rear of the Freightliner shortly after it stopped. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. The right travel lane and breakdown lane were closed for approximately three hours Wednesday evening.
Report of firearm at Ludlow Baird Middle School unfounded
An investigation by Ludlow Police was conducted Tuesday after they received a report of a possible firearm at the Baird Middle School.
Westfield Technical Academy breaks ground on house project with nonprofit’s aid
WESTFIELD — The Westfield Technical Academy groundbreaking on Dec. 13 was not only for a new single-family home on 64 Mill St. to be built by students, but also on a new way of doing business for the school. Construction technology instructor Matthew Gomes said the speculative house will...
Springfield native fashion designer talks to students about achieving their dreams
Students of John J. Duggan Academy in Springfield learned how Justin Haynes achieved his dreams as a 14-year international fashion designer.
Eversource continues pitch for gas pipeline during public hearing despite unrelenting community pushback
Among dozens of opponents of a proposed new Eversource natural gas pipeline intended to run through a new meter station in Longmeadow to Springfield, a Boston attorney on Wednesday night argued the utility giant’s proposal is built on a colossal “what if?”. During a lengthy public hearing hosted...
Chicopee, Ludlow will honor late veterans in Wreaths Across America events at multiple cemeteries
For 11 years, volunteers have sponsored and placed wreaths at graves at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam to honor late veterans during the holiday season. Four years later the Ludlow Veterans Services Department joined the effort and this year will place wreaths on all 963 graves that are spread across multiple cemeteries.
Westfield State University dining commons employee honored for saving life of choking student
WESTFIELD – Everything Gene Galuzska knows about the Heimlich maneuver he learned from television and posters he has glanced at while waiting in the doctor’s office. But that didn’t stop him from saving the life of a Westfield State University who was choking on a piece of chicken last week.
Why are there sirens at Westover Air Reserve Base Thursday?
Hear tornado warnings? Maybe one about a Hazmat incident? It’s nothing to be alarmed about. Westover Air Reserve Base is testing its “giant voice” alarm systems Thursday, Chicopee and Ludlow Police Departments warned residents. The testing lasts from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., according to the police departments.
Pedestrian dies after accident in Springfield
A man is dead Wednesday after an accident in Springfield.
Mass. winter storm: What we know — and don’t — about the incoming storm
A significant winter storm has its eyes set on Massachusetts and is expected to deliver heavy snow to the Berkshires and other higher-elevation areas of the state from Thursday night into Saturday morning, forecasters warned. The storm could drop a foot or more of heavy, wet snow on the Berkshires...
Wilbraham man John Broderick remembered for love of nature, music
A well-respected citizen and committee chairman in the town of Wilbraham, John Broderick was always one to set an example for others to live life as passionately as he lived his own, according to his friends and loved ones. Broderick died on Nov. 29 following a three-year-long battle with cancer,...
