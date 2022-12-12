ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easthampton, MA

whdh.com

Western, Central Mass. lead snow totals following Sunday night snowfall

The first major snowfall of the season saw western Massachusetts and most of Worcester County collect the most inches overnight when it came to the Bay State. While areas east of I-495 saw anywhere from 1-2 inches to a coating of the white stuff, Great Barrington out in the Berkshires saw 9.4, while the rest of Berkshire County saw between 4.5-9 inches, according to reports from the National Weather Service.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
CBS Boston

West Springfield woman killed in crash on Mass Pike in Charlton

CHARLTON - State Police are investigating a deadly crash on the Mass. Pike westbound in Charlton.  A 27-year-old woman from West Springfield was killed after her car struck a truck that had pulled over in the breakdown lane. The truck driver was not hurt. Police said woman's Honda Civic struck the rear of the Freightliner shortly after it stopped. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. The right travel lane and breakdown lane were closed for approximately three hours Wednesday evening. 
CHARLTON, MA
MassLive.com

Why are there sirens at Westover Air Reserve Base Thursday?

Hear tornado warnings? Maybe one about a Hazmat incident? It’s nothing to be alarmed about. Westover Air Reserve Base is testing its “giant voice” alarm systems Thursday, Chicopee and Ludlow Police Departments warned residents. The testing lasts from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., according to the police departments.
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
