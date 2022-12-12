PVIAC Late Meet Week 1: South Hadley’s Abigail Gelinas, Chicopee Comp’s Marcos Henriquez highlight opening week

Read full article on original website
PVIAC Late Meet 2 Results: Top 3 finishers from each event, team scores
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The PVIAC indoor track continued on Sunday with an event at Smith College in Northampton. Below are the top three overall finishers for each event from Sunday’s races.
Scoreboard: Three players find double digits for Belchertown boys basketball in 61-38 win over Ware & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. A trio of Belchertown boys basketball players broke double digits in the Orioles’ 61-38 win over Ware on Friday night. Belchertown scored 26 first-quarter points to give itself breathing room on the floor.
Springfield Central football underclassmen ready to compete at U.S. Army combine: ‘It’ll only get me better”
FRISCO, T.X. — Players on the Springfield Central football team are used to treating practices like a game. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
See all homes sold in Hampshire County, Dec. 11 to Dec. 17
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from Dec 11 to Dec 17. There were 36 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 792-square-foot home on Fern Street in Florence that sold for $374,000.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties December 18, 2022 edition
Amy M. Heiden-Martin and Scott A. Zielinski to Scott A. Zielinski, Madison E. Zielinski, Robert A. Beaulieu and Sharon M. Beaulieu, 15 Red Fox Drive, $120,000. Bucchiere Hooker Family Trust, trustee of, David Bucchiere, trustee, and John L. Hooker, trustee, to Pac Family Irrevocable Trust, trustee of, and Daniel R. Pac, trustee, 22C Castle Hills Road, $300,000.
Analysis of Chicopee Schools’ MCAS scores show it will take 3-5 years to recover from COVID-disrupted learning
CHICOPEE – Looking at the standardized test scores and other data from the last school year one of the things that stood out was attendance, or the lack of it. “Our most concerning issue…is chronic absenteeism,” Assistant Superintendent Matthew Francis said. “Four out of 10 students are chronically absent and if they are not here we cannot teach them.”
Who was Bruce Peck? Identity of man in 1971 death in Springfield’s Hotel Charles remains a mystery
SPRINGFIELD — A week before Christmas in 1971, a young man with reddish-brown hair booked a room in the Hotel Charles in downtown Springfield. He signed the register as Bruce Peck, of 21 Orange St., Storrs, Connecticut. Two days later, on Dec. 19, hotel staff found him dead in...
Springfield Central football underclassmen inspired watching Will Watson in U.S. Army Bowl: ‘If he can make it, we can make it’
FRISCO, TX — Khaji Charles sat in a wooden chair with the rest of the Springfield Central football team in November to watch Will Watson receive his invite and jersey for the U.S. Army All-American Bowl game.
‘Sky is the limit’ for 1st graduate of novel Springfield court program
For a moment, the typically somber atmosphere of Courtroom 2 in Springfield District Court broke with an air of celebration as a unique legal proceeding came to its conclusion on Thursday afternoon. Hampden County prosecutors and defense counsel alike had reason to celebrate as an ambitious endeavor spearheaded by District...
Medical Notes: Dec. 19, 2022
AGAWAM - The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI-WM) of Western Massachusetts would like to inform the public that the NAMI Connection Recovery Support Groups have resumed in a virtual format. Mondays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Access online with zoom: https://us02web.zom.us/j/88206475051; access by phone, 646-558-8656, meeting ID: 88206475051. Wednesdays, 6...
Westfield City Council approves labor contract with police patrol officers
WESTFIELD — After a year of negotiations and arbitration, the City Council last week approved the recently signed Westfield Patrol Officers Coalition Succession Agreement for July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2025. In presenting it to the council on Dec. 15 for a vote, Councilor Brent Bean II said...
Worcester Railers complete sweep of Newfoundland, 4-1
WORCESTER – There will be at least 22 more hockey games in the DCU Center — hopefully more including playoffs — but there might not be a better one than the Railers and Growlers played Sunday, Worcester winning by 4-1. It was not a three-goal game, no matter the final score.
10 least expensive homes sold in Hampden County Dec. 11-17
A house in Holyoke that sold for $37,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Hampden County between Dec. 11 and Dec. 17. In total, 95 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $280,689, $191 per square foot.
Bobby Butler’s hat trick fuels Railers to 8-3 victory over Growlers, snaps Railers’ five-game skid.
WORCESTER – The Newfoundland Growlers were just about the last team the Railers wanted to play Saturday night as they tried to dig out from under an ugly five-game losing streak. The Growlers arrived in town in their usual spot in the standings, first place in the North Division...
What scouts say about Central QB Will Watson: ‘He’s a video game’
FRISCO, Texas — After Joe Beauregard watched Springfield Central quarterback Will Watson’s highlight tape, he sent it to his supervisor, Noel Mazzone.
Agawam crash leaves 4 injured, one seriously
AGAWAM – Police are continuing to investigate the cause of a serious crash that left four people injured, one seriously. The crash took place at about 9 p.m., Friday, on North Street near the intersection of Avalon Place. It caused the street to be closed for at least three hours, said Police Lt. Dan Bonafilia.
Westfield police, medics warn of overdose risk from fentanyl-laced drugs
WESTFIELD — Over the past two weeks, the guidance departments of Westfield High School and Westfield Technical Academy, along with the Hampden County Drug Task Force, have sponsored assemblies in each of the high schools and an informational meeting for the community at large on drug overdose awareness, and in particular the online availability of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl.
Will Watson’s U.S. Army Bowl coaches think he will succeed in college: ‘If you think you have him sacked, you don’t’
FRISCO T.X. — Houston Nutt coached Division I FBS college football for 30 years. He’s seen a lot of great quarterbacks, and he thinks Springfield Central’s Will Watson has what it takes to be great at the collegiate level.
Westfield residents, councilors skeptical of proposed City Charter changes
WESTFIELD — A public hearing on seven of the 20 topics being discussed by the City Council’s ad-hoc Charter Committee brought out more opposition than support, especially in extending the mayor’s term to four years. Councilor Dave Flaherty, the committee chair, said the committee chose to host...
In 100th year, Toy for Joy keeps up with changing tastes in toys
What were America’s most popular toys a century ago?. As the annual Toy for Joy campaign marks its 100th year, it holds an important place in Western Massachusetts history. It’s a vastly different world and society in the 2020s than the 1920s. What hasn’t changed is that Toy...
