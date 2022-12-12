KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Andy Reid knew the tall, gangly tight end with the soft hands, deceptive speed and unique ability to get wide open could become a star the moment he first laid eyes on him during a college football game about a decade ago. Travis Kelce was playing for Cincinnati at the time, and Reid showed up at one of his games to watch his own son, Spencer, who was then a tailback for Temple. Reid already knew a bit about the Kelce family having just drafted Travis’s big brother, Jason, to play center for his Philadelphia Eagles, but what he saw on the field that day was something else. The Bearcats only completed 13 passes in the 34-10 whipping, but Kelce hauled in four of them with such incredible ease. “I thought watching him,” Reid recalled this week, “this kid has a chance to be really something special.”

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 8 MINUTES AGO