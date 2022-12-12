Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Eagles' A.J. Brown traded Chiefs' Travis Kelce to acquire himself in fantasy football league
Fantasy football is not just popular among fans at home. NFL players like to get in on the action too, and that includes Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, who just had to acquire himself via trade last season. Speaking with NBC Sports EDGE, Brown said he enjoys playing fantasy...
Steelers WR Diontae Johnson supports Mason Rudolph to start
Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson said Thursday he wants Mason Rudolph to start at quarterback Sunday if Kenny Pickett is ruled out with a concussion.
Coach Brees: Purdue brings back QB to help coach bowl game
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — When Ryan Walters was a high school quarterback, he wanted to replicate Drew Brees’ trailblazing career path. Now, Brees seems to be following Walters’ lead. One day after the 36-year-old Walters was introduced as Purdue’s new coach, athletic director Mike Bobinski announced Brees would return to the campus in West Lafayette, Indiana, as an assistant coach to help the Boilermakers prepare for their Jan. 2 Citrus Bowl game against No. 17 LSU. “I am extremely excited to work with our team over the next few weeks as we prepare for the Citrus Bowl,” Brees said in a statement. “I see it not only as an opportunity to coach and mentor this group of young men but to represent all the former Purdue players.”
Chiefs can clinch AFC West title with win over Texans
HOUSTON (AP) — The only thing standing between the Kansas City Chiefs and their seventh straight AFC West title are the lowly Houston Texans. But the Chiefs know better than to overlook the one-win Texans, especially after they nearly pulled off a huge upset over Dallas last week. “They played a great team with the Cowboys, and they were down there where they probably should’ve won,” Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. “In this league, you can take no one for granted. Those are NFL players. They have a lot of talented, young guys that play hard. “We understand it’s going to be a great challenge for us, so we’re going to go out there and play our best football to win.”
CBS Sports
Giannis Antetokounmpo hit with two 10-second violations vs. Warriors, but officials need to be more consistent
Giannis Antetokounmpo has reverted back to his paint-drying free-throw routine this season, and it cost him two more 10-second violations against the Warriors on Tuesday. Both came in the third quarter with Milwaukee in the midst of opening up a big lead. You can count for yourself along with that...
Once a Charlotte walk-on, Steelers standout Highsmith excited for homecoming vs. Panthers
Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher Alex Highsmith grew up a die-head Carolina Panthers fan. The former Charlotte walk-on will face his childhood squad on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.
Pitt WR Coach Tiquan Underwood Visits with Texas A&M Transfer Yulkieth Brown
The Pitt Panthers continue their pursuit of portal pass-catchers.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Marco Wilson: Exits with injury
Wilson is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Patriots with a stinger, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Wilson went down with an undisclosed injury during the first half. He was able to walk off into the medical tent under his own power before then heading to the locker room in the second quarter, per Urban. With Byron Murphy (back) already inactive, Trayvon Mullen, Antonio Hamilton and Christian Matthew will serve as Arizona's only available cornerbacks for the time being.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Anthony Brown: Moves back to practice squad
Brown reverted to the Ravens' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Brown served as Baltimore's backup quarterback with Lamar Jackson sidelined due to a PCL sprain. However, he was forced into action after Week 14 starter Tyler Huntley went out with a concussion in the second half. As a result, Brown stepped in for 23 of the team's 61 offensive snaps, and he went 3-for-5 passing for 16 yards to go along with three carries for minus-5 yards in his NFL debut. While the rookie signal-caller was not asked to do much against Pittsburgh, he's likely next in line to start if Jackson does not return in time for Saturday's game versus Cleveland. Either way, Brown will almost certainly be elevated from the practice squad for the second game in a row Week 15.
CBS Sports
Bears' Justin Fields: Set to miss practice Wednesday
Fields (illness) won't practice Wednesday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports. Though Fields isn't practicing Wednesday,Biggs adds that coach Matt Eberflus indicates that the QB is "day-to-day" and it's anticipated at this stage that Fields will be able to play Sunday against the Eagles.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Devin McCourty: Doesn't finish game
McCourty left in the fourth quarter of Monday's win over the Cardinals to be evaluated for a head injury, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports. McCourty entered the medical tent after being involved in a hard tackle, but no official word on whether he suffered a concussion was reported. He did tell Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald that he was fine after the game, so it would appear he did not, but no official word on his status has been reported. His practice level in the days ahead should shed a better light on his abilities to suit up Sunday against the Raiders.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Randy Gregory: Designated to return from IR
The Broncos designated Gregory (knee) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports. Gregory suffered a meniscus injury in his right knee that needed surgery during Week 4 and has been on injured reserve since. However, he appears to be nearing a return to action and will practice Wednesday, which begins a 21-day window for him to be added to the active roster.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Andrew Wingard: Seven more stops Week 14
Wingard recorded seven tackles (six solo) and one interception during Sunday's 36-22 victory against the Titans. Wingard was temporarily forced out due to an injury early in the first quarter, but he was quickly able to return for Tennessee's second offensive series. As a result, he was able to return and play his second highest percentage of defensive snaps (88) and record his second-most tackles in a game this season. The 26-year-old also grabbed his first interception of the season, picking off Ryan Tannehill on the first series of the second half. Wingard could continue to step up into a starting role with safety Andre Cisco (shoulder) considered day-to-day heading into Week 15.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travon Walker: Day-to-day with ankle
Walker (ankle) is considered day-to-day ahead of the Jaguars' matchup with the Cowboys on Sunday, John Shipley of SI.com reports. Walker exited the Jaguars' Week 14 win over the Titans early with a high ankle injury and head coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that the rookie is "day-to-day" heading into Week 15. The coach's words bode well for Walker's chances to play Sunday, but if he can't go, K'Lavon Chaisson will likely step into a starting role at outside linebacker against Dallas.
CBS Sports
49ers' Kevin Givens: Will likely miss some time
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Givens (knee) will likely miss some time, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Givens, who was knocked out of Sunday's blowout win over the 49ers, is still undergoing testing, but the 49ers are hoping he suffered an MCL injury and can return this season. If he's sidelined, Arik Armstead and T.Y. McGill would be the only available defensive tackles, so look for San Francisco to make a move soon to add depth to the interior of its defense.
CBS Sports
Bills' Kaiir Elam: Takes back seat on defense
While Elam suited up for Sunday's win against the Jets, he played just one special-teams snap and did not play on defense. The first-rounder was a key piece earlier in the season, but with stud corner Tre'Davious White (knee) back in action and now shadowing the opponent's best receiver, Elam is left competing for time with other players for essentially one spot. Dane Jackson and veteran Xavier Rhodes have been used in that role over Elam, who has sat out three of the past five games due to either injury or coach's decision. He hasn't recorded so much as a tackle since Week 9.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Present for practice
Huntley (concussion) was on the field at Tuesday's practice and was seen throwing passes during the portion that was open to the media, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. The Ravens won't release their first Week 15 injury report until later Tuesday, but Huntley's presence on the field suggests...
CBS Sports
49ers' Brock Purdy: Questionable for Thursday night
Purdy (oblique/ribs) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Seattle, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that Purdy should be able to play without risking a more serious injury, but the pain the quarterback is still experiencing could impact his throwing and mobility. If Purdy isn't cleared prior to Thursday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff, the 49ers will turn to journeyman Josh Johnson, who mopped up for the injured Purdy in the second half of last Sunday's win over the Buccaneers.
CBS Sports
Giants' Donovan Walton: Back with Giants on MiLB deal
Walton (shoulder) signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Dec. 5. The Giants non-tendered Walton in November, only to re-sign a couple weeks later on a minor-league pact that presumably includes an invitation to big-league spring training. Before he concluded the 2022 season on the shelf due to a bout with right shoulder inflammation, Walton logged 78 plate appearances for San Francisco and slashed .158/.179/.303.
CBS Sports
49ers' Dontae Johnson: Season's over
Johnson suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Sunday's win over the Buccaneers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Johnson suffered the injury on kick coverage to begin the second half. It's a tough blow for Johnson who failed to make the team out of camp while dealing a rib injury, and has spent most of the season on the team's practice squad after appearing in 30 games for the 49ers over the previous two seasons. His 2022 campaign will now end with just two games played and no stats recorded. He'll now focus on getting healthy and returning at some point in 2023.
