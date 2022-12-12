Read full article on original website
KEVN
Once again, someone donates a $2K gold coin to the Salvation Army
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the 26th straight year, an anonymous “Santa Claus” dropped a gold coin into a Salvation Army Red Kettle. This time it was in Spearfish. As is the tradition, the gold coin was wrapped in $100 bill which was then wrapped in a Peanuts cartoon. The note on the cartoon was “26 years and counting!! Thanks for all you do!!!”
Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals
Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
KEVN
LNI going strong despite snowstorm
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s the first full day of this year’s Lakota Nation Invitational in Rapid City. In spite of the wintry weather shutting down Interstate 90 all the competitors and vendors were able to make it to town safely. However, due to hazardous weather, the crowds weren’t as large as in previous years.
Black Hills Pioneer
Sturgis, DOT, collaborate on Junction Avenue study
STURGIS — A study of one of the busiest corridors in Sturgis is hoped to identify and prioritize potential road improvements to address current safety and efficiency concerns as well as support the next 30 years of growth and development in the Northern Hills community. The corridor planning study...
KEVN
Snow, wind force I-90 closure, Spearfish no travel allowed alert
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The constant wind whipping up drifts and continued snow in the Northern Hills causes roads to close again. Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line will close at 10 a.m. today (Thursday) according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The interstate is still closed from exit 67 to Mitchell.
KEVN
I Caught you Caring: Meet Ted Hayward
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - When thinking of things the homeless community needs, food, water, and clothing come to mind. But what about a shower?. Access to a shower is something not many people think twice about having. Yet, for the homeless population not many places offer them the opportunity to get clean. Ted Hayward’s ‘Showered with Hope’ project is working to change that.
newscenter1.tv
People went nuts for the grand opening of Nerdy Nuts in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The once exclusively online retailer, Nerdy Nuts, just opened a physical location at 404 Canal Street, Suite 1000. Nerdy Nuts is a local business that creates a variety of different peanut butter flavors. The company started off as a small online business that quickly collected a large community following.
KELOLAND TV
Winter storm continues in Rapid City
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With several No Travel Advised warnings and parts of Interstate 90 being shutdown, the winter storm continues. City offices, some businesses, and schools are closed due to the dangerous weather in the area. Winter Weather Resources. Learn about the approaching storm in-depth from the...
KEVN
Forest Service on the hunt to fill fire jobs
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rocky Mountain Region of the U.S. Forest Service is hiring for 100 fire positions across the area, including the Black Hills National Forest. The jobs are a mix of permanent and career seasonal positions: fire managers, program specialists, aviation, prevention, dispatch, engine, hotshot, helitack, handcrew, and fuels related jobs. Jobs range from GS-03 to the GS-12 level.
KEVN
Trio of hamsters take this week’s spot in: Pet of the Week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This week’s fur ball, or should we say fur balls are perfect for the night owls. The trio of hamsters are nocturnal animals, meaning they are most active at night. They do not have names, so it is a free game on what you want to call them; plus you can take all or just one. These hamsters know a fun game too, it is called hide-and-cheek, and they sure keep their cheeks full of food.
KEVN
Participants in the Lakota Nation Invitational get the red carpet treatment
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 45th Lakota Nation Invitational kicked off Tuesday with the annual tradition of rolling out the red carpet at The Monument for those participating. The red carpet was open for students, coaches, as well as representatives from Visit Rapid City and the LNII Board of...
KEVN
Black Hills Federal Credit Union aids KOTA Care and Share Food Drive
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The KOTA Care and Share Food Drive received a $1,000 donation from the Black Hills Federal Credit Union. “We’re thankful that KOTA brings businesses and individuals in the community together to support Church Response,” said Holli Edwards, Vice President Marketing, in a release from BHFU. “We especially enjoy the community comradery and pooling of resources and skills that make this drive possible year after year.”
KELOLAND TV
It’s a snow day in Western South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — With much of western KELOLAND under a blizzard warning until Thursday, law enforcement and Rapid City officials are urging everyone to take extra precautions on the road. Many businesses, schools, and city offices are closed today in preparation for a long winter storm. Today...
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: I-90 to close Mitchell to Rapid City at 5 p.m.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 90 remains closed for much of South Dakota Wednesday. At 5 p.m., I-90 will be closed from Mitchell to Rapid City. Shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday, the South Dakota Department of Transportation announced I-90 would reopen from Rapid City to the Wyoming border. Officials said they believe I-90 from Rapid City to Chamberlain would remain closed overnight Wednesday.
South Dakota’s Top Cops Capture Biggest Christmas Criminal
Crime never takes a vacation…..and it may actually be a more regular occurrence during the holiday season! In fact, the Rapid City Police Department has been vigilantly searching for a high profile criminal in the state of South Dakota. Well, good news! The Rapid City Police Department finally captured...
KELOLAND TV
Deadwood sees 23 inches of snow; no travel advised in western SD
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 90 has reopened from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line but the rest of the interstate remains closed west of Mitchell as of Wednesday afternoon. The South Dakota Department of Transportation’s road conditions map shows that the majority of western South Dakota...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City issues downtown snow removal alert
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City issued a downtown snow removal alert for Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Street crews will be plowing the downtown core area, and all cars must be removed between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. or they will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense. Crews will plow curb to curb in the affected area during this time period.
kotatv.com
More accumulating snow for the northern Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow showers will continue overnight. They’ll be scattered across much of KOTA Territory with the most consistent snowfall continuing over the northern Black Hills. The highest snow totals are coming from the northern hills where two to three feet of snow, or higher, have...
kotatv.com
Spearfish now in a no travel advised alert
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Spearfish travel alert has been downgraded to no travel advised. It was no travel allowed early this morning. Wednesday morning, the City of Spearfish had to issue a no travel allowed alert due to the continuing battering of the snowstorm. This means all roads are closed.
newscenter1.tv
LIVE: Is the storm over? Chief Meteorologist Brant Beckman answers this and more
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Is this winter storm over? What can we expect in the next 24 hours? Chief Meteorologist Brant Beckman answers this and more of your questions live at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
