Hawaii men’s basketball pulls away from St. Francis behind Kamaka Hepa’s career day

By Christian Shimabuku
 3 days ago
Behind a career day from senior forward Kamaka Hepa, the University of Hawaii menâ€™s basketball team pulled away and routed St. Francis (PA) 90-66.

Hepa finished with career-highs of 30 points and 14 rebounds on 12-of-18 shooting, including 5-of-7 on 3-pointers, good for a double-double.

Not to be outdone was St. Francis forward Josh Cohen, who tied his career-high from earlier this season with 40 points and nine rebounds on 16-of-23 shooting despite not having a single 3-point attempt.

Hawaii improves to 6-3, while St. Francis drops to 3-8.

Cohen and Hepa exchanged buckets from the start of the game, as Cohen had 21 in the first half, while Hepa tied his career high of 19 in the first 20 minutes alone before setting a new mark for himself in the second half. He was one of four Rainbow Warriors to score in double digits, which included Samuta Aveaâ€™s 18 points, Justus Jacksonâ€™s 10 points and Beon Rileyâ€™s near double-double of 13 points and nine rebounds.

Next up for Hawaii is its annual Diamond Head Classic tournament, which begins on Dec. 22 with Pepperdine at 6 p.m.

