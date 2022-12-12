Read full article on original website
KEVN
LNI going strong despite snowstorm
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s the first full day of this year’s Lakota Nation Invitational in Rapid City. In spite of the wintry weather shutting down Interstate 90 all the competitors and vendors were able to make it to town safely. However, due to hazardous weather, the crowds weren’t as large as in previous years.
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: I-90 to close Mitchell to Rapid City at 5 p.m.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 90 remains closed for much of South Dakota Wednesday. At 5 p.m., I-90 will be closed from Mitchell to Rapid City. Shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday, the South Dakota Department of Transportation announced I-90 would reopen from Rapid City to the Wyoming border. Officials said they believe I-90 from Rapid City to Chamberlain would remain closed overnight Wednesday.
Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals
Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
KELOLAND TV
Winter storm continues in Rapid City
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With several No Travel Advised warnings and parts of Interstate 90 being shutdown, the winter storm continues. City offices, some businesses, and schools are closed due to the dangerous weather in the area. Winter Weather Resources. Learn about the approaching storm in-depth from the...
KELOLAND TV
Deadwood sees 23 inches of snow; no travel advised in western SD
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 90 has reopened from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line but the rest of the interstate remains closed west of Mitchell as of Wednesday afternoon. The South Dakota Department of Transportation’s road conditions map shows that the majority of western South Dakota...
KELOLAND TV
It’s a snow day in Western South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — With much of western KELOLAND under a blizzard warning until Thursday, law enforcement and Rapid City officials are urging everyone to take extra precautions on the road. Many businesses, schools, and city offices are closed today in preparation for a long winter storm. Today...
KEVN
Snow, wind force I-90 closure, Spearfish no travel allowed alert
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The constant wind whipping up drifts and continued snow in the Northern Hills causes roads to close again. Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line will close at 10 a.m. today (Thursday) according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The interstate is still closed from exit 67 to Mitchell.
KEVN
AG Vargo set to return to Pennington County
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo is nearing the end of his run as South Dakota Attorney General. Vargo was appointed to the job in June after the impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. Marty Jackley, who was elected to the position in November, takes over on January 7th.
KELOLAND TV
Dangerous driving conditions in western SD
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A blizzard warning is in effect in western South Dakota as conditions continue to worsen. The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced that Interstate 90 from Chamberlain to the Wyoming border. There is a no travel advisory in place in Spearfish. Roads around Rapid...
HURDLES TO HOMEOWNERSHIP: Why buying a home is out of reach for many South Dakota residents
A series of economic factors has coalesced over the past two years to make it extremely difficult or even impossible for many people in South Dakota to achieve the American Dream of homeownership. The price of new and existing homes has skyrocketed in recent years at a time when modest...
newscenter1.tv
LIVE: Is the storm over? Chief Meteorologist Brant Beckman answers this and more
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Is this winter storm over? What can we expect in the next 24 hours? Chief Meteorologist Brant Beckman answers this and more of your questions live at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
KEVN
Forest Service on the hunt to fill fire jobs
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rocky Mountain Region of the U.S. Forest Service is hiring for 100 fire positions across the area, including the Black Hills National Forest. The jobs are a mix of permanent and career seasonal positions: fire managers, program specialists, aviation, prevention, dispatch, engine, hotshot, helitack, handcrew, and fuels related jobs. Jobs range from GS-03 to the GS-12 level.
kotatv.com
More accumulating snow for the northern Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow showers will continue overnight. They’ll be scattered across much of KOTA Territory with the most consistent snowfall continuing over the northern Black Hills. The highest snow totals are coming from the northern hills where two to three feet of snow, or higher, have...
KEVN
Heavy snow still to come for some
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For some areas, the snow is just getting started. Much of the Black Hills, including Rapid City, will see moderate to heavy snow throughout the evening and overnight. Snow will then continue for Northeast Wyoming and the Northern Black Hills throughout the day tomorrow. Lingering snow showers are also possible for the northern hills Thursday and Friday as well. Lead, Deadwood, and Spearfish could still see up to 2 feet still to come. Rapid City could see an additional 4-8 inches tonight. For road conditions, right now our entire area is dealing with high impacts. I-90 is closed from Wyoming all the way east to Chamberlain. No travel is advised for the northern hills and the plains from Philip down south to Martin and then also west to Pine Ridge. Windy weather will also continue the next few days. It won’t be quite as bad as it is today the rest of the week, but we will still see wind gusts up to 45 mph. Temperatures are going to remain very cold. Lows tonight will be in the teens and single digits with highs tomorrow only reaching the lower 20s. Wind chill values will likely remain below zero over the next several days as well. Temperatures could actually get worse towards the end of the week, but the coldest weather won’t come until next week. Next Monday and Tuesday we could see high temperatures in the single digits with lows well below zero.
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City man sentenced for voluntary manslaughter
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota U.S. Attorney’s Office says that 24-year-old Perry Joseph Fogg has been sentenced to 8 years in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release after a conviction for voluntary manslaughter. According to the release announcing the sentence, in July 2021...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City issues downtown snow removal alert
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City issued a downtown snow removal alert for Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Street crews will be plowing the downtown core area, and all cars must be removed between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. or they will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense. Crews will plow curb to curb in the affected area during this time period.
kotatv.com
Perry Fogg sentenced for killing on Rosebud reservation
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 24-year-old Rapid City man was sentenced to eight years in federal prison for killing another man on the Rosebud Sioux Indian Reservation. Perry Joseph Fogg, according to a Department of Justice release, killed a man in July 2021 by driving a pickup truck into him.
Black Hills Pioneer
Sturgis, DOT, collaborate on Junction Avenue study
STURGIS — A study of one of the busiest corridors in Sturgis is hoped to identify and prioritize potential road improvements to address current safety and efficiency concerns as well as support the next 30 years of growth and development in the Northern Hills community. The corridor planning study...
KELOLAND TV
Western KELOLAND prepares for winter storm
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — People across KELOLAND are bracing for a major winter storm. The widespread, slow moving system is expected to bring rain switching to snow in the southeast ice and snow in the northeast and the chance for up to two feet of snow in areas of central and western South Dakota. One community that could see a lot of snow is Deadwood.
KEVN
Once again, someone donates a $2K gold coin to the Salvation Army
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the 26th straight year, an anonymous “Santa Claus” dropped a gold coin into a Salvation Army Red Kettle. This time it was in Spearfish. As is the tradition, the gold coin was wrapped in $100 bill which was then wrapped in a Peanuts cartoon. The note on the cartoon was “26 years and counting!! Thanks for all you do!!!”
