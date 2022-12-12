ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

Charleston City Paper

Olde Colony Bakery’s new chapter

For Sheila and Peter Rix, the longtime owners of Mount Pleasant’s Olde Colony Bakery, a career spanning 31 years has recently come to a close. After decades at the Olde Colony helm, the couple announced their retirement in October. Local business partners — and self-proclaimed devotees of the bakery — Ben Gramling and Mikell Harper took over ownership of the Lowcountry institution.
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Nexton holiday event to collect toys for local children

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A family-friendly event aimed at collecting new and unwrapped toys for local children will take place this weekend in the Nexton Square Shopping Center. Community members are encouraged to “fill the Unit” with donated toys while enjoying an afternoon of cookie decorating, face painting, and...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
counton2.com

Dorchester Co. leaders to host Christmas Festival December 18

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials in Dorchester County will host a Christmas festival on December 18. Dorchester County Government and Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office will team up to put on a holiday festival at the recently opened Ashley River Park. The festival is scheduled for December 18...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Lowcountry veterans receive food and clothes for the holidays

Lowcountry veterans receive food and clothes for the holidays.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Nonprofit dental clinic reopens after expansion

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Dental Outreach and Destiny Worship Center have partnered to provide dental care to hundreds of people in the community. Now, they’re looking to spread the word about the free services they provide. After a recent expansion to a new location, right next...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Report: Drunk man in Christmas suit attempts to steal golf cart from South Carolina hospital parking garage

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A 28-year-old man is on the naughty list this year after allegedly attempting to swipe a golf cart from the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) parking garage early Wednesday morning. According to the MUSC Department of Public Safety, officers responded to a parking garage on President Street at about 12:30 […]
CHARLESTON, SC
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Summerville, South Carolina

If you’re planning a trip to Summerville, SC, and have never been before, there are many things to do in Summerville that will help you get acquainted with the area. I hope these things to do in Summerville help you plan your trip to Summerville. Summerville has a lot...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Charleston City Paper

How you can help S.C.’s birds

Charleston City Councilman Ross Appel has photographed birds for the past five years to disconnect, slow down and appreciate what nature has to offer. “The Lowcountry is a beautiful place with incredible wildlife — if you know where to look,” Appel told the Charleston City Paper. North America...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Redwood Materials to make $3.5B investment in Berkeley County

Governor Henry McMaster announced Wednesday morning that one of the largest economic developments in state history is coming to Berkeley County.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Woman airlifted after Colleton County shooting

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman was airlifted to a local hospital late Tuesday evening following a shooting in the Johnsville community. The shooting happened at a home off Silkhope Lane north of Smoaks, according to Colleton County Fire Rescue. First responders initially treated the woman at the scene before she was taken via […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Weeks left to claim $100K Powerball ticket sold in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston lottery player has just weeks to claim their $100,000 prize before the ticket expires. The $100,000 Powerball ticket was sold at the Publix grocery store on Folly Road in July, according to South Carolina Education lottery officials. State law requires that tickets must be returned to the Columbia Claims Center […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Holocaust exhibit comes to Mount Pleasant for one day only

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Public Library will be hosting the free “Hate Ends Now” tour at their Wando Mount Pleasant location. It’s an immersive traveling holocaust exhibit part of a larger initiative to stand up to antisemitism and further holocaust education. The exhibit will...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
charlestondaily.net

Grand Opening – Executive Session Men’s Grooming Studio in West Ashley, SC

Grand Opening of Executive Session Men’s Grooming Studio. [Charleston, SC] – Announcing the grand opening of Executive Session Men’s Grooming Studio in West Ashley on December 20, 2022. The studio creates a distinguished male grooming experience in a tranquil and luxurious masculine setting. It is a place to relax and refresh your mind and body while indulging in premium grooming services provided by experienced and caring grooming professionals.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crashes snarl Tuesday morning commute in Charleston area

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A crash on Rivers Avenue caused delays during the Tuesday morning commute. The North Charleston Police Department reported just before 7:00 a.m. that all westbound lanes of Rivers Avenue at Dolton Street were blocked due to a collision. That is not far from Mall Drive. While police did not provide […]
CHARLESTON, SC

