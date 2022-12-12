Read full article on original website
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the Best Destinations for Shrimp and GritsKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
abcnews4.com
'The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill' opens 2nd location in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, a fast-casual eatery, has opened its second location in Mount Pleasant. To celebrate the opening, the restaurant is hosting an Opa-Palooza celebration Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Chances to win free food, and prizes, including...
Toys for Tots cancels one-day registration event due to lack of donations
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Marines canceled a one-day registration blitz planned for later this week in North Charleston because of limited toy donations. The event was scheduled to take place at the North Charleston Athletic Center on Dec. 17. But U.S. Marines in charge of the local distribution said they have seen […]
Charleston City Paper
Olde Colony Bakery’s new chapter
For Sheila and Peter Rix, the longtime owners of Mount Pleasant’s Olde Colony Bakery, a career spanning 31 years has recently come to a close. After decades at the Olde Colony helm, the couple announced their retirement in October. Local business partners — and self-proclaimed devotees of the bakery — Ben Gramling and Mikell Harper took over ownership of the Lowcountry institution.
counton2.com
Nexton holiday event to collect toys for local children
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A family-friendly event aimed at collecting new and unwrapped toys for local children will take place this weekend in the Nexton Square Shopping Center. Community members are encouraged to “fill the Unit” with donated toys while enjoying an afternoon of cookie decorating, face painting, and...
live5news.com
New hotel could be coming to Spring Street in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Plans for a new hotel on Spring Street in downtown Charleston have been temporarily put on pause. This development would be facing a senior living facility and a main corridor for MUSC’s main campus. This new hotel would have a total of 152 rooms on...
counton2.com
Dorchester Co. leaders to host Christmas Festival December 18
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials in Dorchester County will host a Christmas festival on December 18. Dorchester County Government and Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office will team up to put on a holiday festival at the recently opened Ashley River Park. The festival is scheduled for December 18...
counton2.com
Lowcountry veterans receive food and clothes for the holidays
Lowcountry veterans receive food and clothes for the holidays. Lowcountry veterans receive food and clothes for …. Lowcountry veterans receive food and clothes for the holidays. 2YH: Baby suffers severe case of RSV. Citadel suspends cadet who plead guilty to Jan 6 …. Woman arrested for bringing gun to school...
live5news.com
Nonprofit dental clinic reopens after expansion
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Dental Outreach and Destiny Worship Center have partnered to provide dental care to hundreds of people in the community. Now, they’re looking to spread the word about the free services they provide. After a recent expansion to a new location, right next...
live5news.com
Charleston city leaders to review plans for senior living facility on King Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston’s Board of Architectural Review on Wednesday will review plans for a proposed seven-story senior living facility on upper king street. If approved, Liberty Senior Living would sit at the intersection of King Street and Columbus street. Robert Summerfield, the city of...
Report: Drunk man in Christmas suit attempts to steal golf cart from South Carolina hospital parking garage
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A 28-year-old man is on the naughty list this year after allegedly attempting to swipe a golf cart from the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) parking garage early Wednesday morning. According to the MUSC Department of Public Safety, officers responded to a parking garage on President Street at about 12:30 […]
live5news.com
Shotgun found in Wando High School student’s car, district says
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District says a shotgun was found in a student’s car Wednesday at Wando High School. District spokesman Andy Pruitt says the gun was found during a routine search of the Mount Pleasant school’s parking lot during school hours. The...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Summerville, South Carolina
If you’re planning a trip to Summerville, SC, and have never been before, there are many things to do in Summerville that will help you get acquainted with the area. I hope these things to do in Summerville help you plan your trip to Summerville. Summerville has a lot...
Charleston City Paper
How you can help S.C.’s birds
Charleston City Councilman Ross Appel has photographed birds for the past five years to disconnect, slow down and appreciate what nature has to offer. “The Lowcountry is a beautiful place with incredible wildlife — if you know where to look,” Appel told the Charleston City Paper. North America...
counton2.com
Redwood Materials to make $3.5B investment in Berkeley County
Governor Henry McMaster announced Wednesday morning that one of the largest economic developments in state history is coming to Berkeley County. Redwood Materials to make $3.5B investment in Berkeley …. Governor Henry McMaster announced Wednesday morning that one of the largest economic developments in state history is coming to Berkeley...
Woman airlifted after Colleton County shooting
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman was airlifted to a local hospital late Tuesday evening following a shooting in the Johnsville community. The shooting happened at a home off Silkhope Lane north of Smoaks, according to Colleton County Fire Rescue. First responders initially treated the woman at the scene before she was taken via […]
Weeks left to claim $100K Powerball ticket sold in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston lottery player has just weeks to claim their $100,000 prize before the ticket expires. The $100,000 Powerball ticket was sold at the Publix grocery store on Folly Road in July, according to South Carolina Education lottery officials. State law requires that tickets must be returned to the Columbia Claims Center […]
live5news.com
Holocaust exhibit comes to Mount Pleasant for one day only
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Public Library will be hosting the free “Hate Ends Now” tour at their Wando Mount Pleasant location. It’s an immersive traveling holocaust exhibit part of a larger initiative to stand up to antisemitism and further holocaust education. The exhibit will...
WYFF4.com
Woman tried to flood SC restaurant after lighting paper on fire, stealing money, report says
LADSON, S.C. — A restaurant employee in South Carolina is accused of trying to flood the restaurant after lighting pieces of paper on fire in the office and stealing money, according to a police report. The report from the Goose Creek Police Department said they were called to the...
charlestondaily.net
Grand Opening – Executive Session Men’s Grooming Studio in West Ashley, SC
Grand Opening of Executive Session Men’s Grooming Studio. [Charleston, SC] – Announcing the grand opening of Executive Session Men’s Grooming Studio in West Ashley on December 20, 2022. The studio creates a distinguished male grooming experience in a tranquil and luxurious masculine setting. It is a place to relax and refresh your mind and body while indulging in premium grooming services provided by experienced and caring grooming professionals.
Crashes snarl Tuesday morning commute in Charleston area
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A crash on Rivers Avenue caused delays during the Tuesday morning commute. The North Charleston Police Department reported just before 7:00 a.m. that all westbound lanes of Rivers Avenue at Dolton Street were blocked due to a collision. That is not far from Mall Drive. While police did not provide […]
