Pendants From Stone Age Graves Revealed to Be Made of a Gruesome Material
Several small, slender pendants uncovered from Stone Age graves on an island in a Russian lake more than 80 years ago have been reimagined after archaeologists reanalyzed the finds using chemical fingerprinting techniques. "To our surprise, the raw material of some of the specimens turned out to be human bone,"...
Rapidly Melting Glaciers Are Releasing a Staggering Payload of Unknown Bacteria
Fast-melting glaciers are releasing staggering amounts of bacteria into rivers and streams, which could transform icy ecosystems, scientists warn. In a study of glacial runoff from 10 sites across the Northern Hemisphere, researchers have estimated that continued global warming over the next 80 years could release hundreds of thousands of tonnes of bacteria into environments downstream of receding glaciers. "We think of glaciers as a huge store of frozen water but the key lesson from this research is that they are also ecosystems in their own right," microbiologist and study author Arwyn Edwards of Aberystwyth University in the UK told the BBC. Glaciers...
Cephalopods Can Pass a Cognitive Test Designed For Human Children
Last year, a test of cephalopod smarts reinforced how important it is for us humans to not underestimate animal intelligence. Cuttlefish were given a new version of the marshmallow test, and the results appeared to demonstrate that there's more going on in their strange little brains than we knew. Their ability to learn and adapt, the researchers said, could have evolved to give cuttlefish an edge in the cutthroat eat-or-be-eaten marine world they live in. The marshmallow test, or Stanford marshmallow experiment, is pretty straightforward. A child is placed in a room with a marshmallow. They are told if they can manage not to...
Thousands of Mysterious 'Owl' Stones May Be The Work of Ancient Children
Thousands of ancient owl-shaped slate plaques found in tombs and pits across the Iberian Peninsula were thought to represent deities or hold ritualistic significance to the Copper Age societies that crafted them. But new research suggests the palm-sized plaques decorated in geometric patterns and with two engraved circles at the...
Down Syndrome Has Virtually ‘Disappeared’ in Iceland and the Reason Lies in Abortions
Boy with Down syndromePhoto byWikimedia Commons; Public Domain. Down syndrome is a genetic disorder caused by the presence of an extra copy of the 21st chromosome. This extra genetic material can cause a range of physical and intellectual differences, including characteristic facial features and intellectual disability.
Two Minerals Never Seen Before in Nature Discovered In an Asteroid That Fell to Earth
An analysis of a huge chunk of space rock that fell to Earth in Somalia has revealed materials never before seen in nature. Two new minerals have been analyzed and named, and a possible third is currently under consideration by the International Mineralogical Association. This discovery could give scientists some important clues as to the formation of asteroids and meteorites. The minerals have been named elaiite and elkinstantonite, and their discovery was announced by planetary geologist Chris Herd of the University of Alberta in Canada at the Space Exploration Symposium on 21 November. "Whenever you find a new mineral, it means that the actual...
Cancer doctors warn of ‘watershed’ moment for services after 8,000 excess deaths
Leading clinicians have called on the government to help tackle Britain’s “growing cancer emergency” after figures showed there have been around 8,000 excess deaths due to delays in diagnostics and treatment since March 2020.Ministers are accused of failing to accept “the true scale of the problem” within cancer services in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic and are being warned that excess deaths will continue trending upwards without signifcant intervention.In a paper published in the Lancet Oncology journal, experts called on officials in the Department of Health and Social Care to apply the same levels of focus and urgency...
This May Be The Oldest Fragment of Modern Humans in Europe, Or Something Even Rarer
An ancient jawbone previously thought to have belonged to a Neanderthal may force a rethink on the history of modern humans in Europe. A new analysis of the broken mandible reveals that it has nothing in common with other Neanderthal remains. Rather, it could belong to a Homo sapiens – and, since it's dated to between 45,000 to 66,000 years ago, might be the oldest known piece of our species' anatomy on the European continent.
Hearing Aids May Help You Avoid Dementia, Study Finds
A systematic review of the scientific literature has found preliminary evidence that hearing aids could help keep the human brain young and fit as a person ages. When researchers in Singapore reviewed eight long-term studies on adults who are hard of hearing, they found participants who wore hearing aids were 19 percent less likely to show signs of cognitive decline compared to those who did not. A follow-up meta-analysis of 11 papers on hearing loss revealed that after using hearing aids, participants scored 3 percent better on short-term cognitive tests. The findings suggest there might be impressive brain benefits to hearing aids,...
Genetic research ‘changed our son’s life’
A couple have told how genomics research has changed their son’s life and enabled him to have treatment with a common drug that costs pennies.Sarah and Rob Everitt, both 42, spent years trying to get a diagnosis for their son, Owen, now nine, after noticing he was not hitting his milestones as a baby.He was eventually diagnosed with a very rare condition – resistance to thyroid hormone due to defective thyroid receptor Alpha – when he was four after taking part in the 100,000 Genomes Project.This programme of work has enabled quicker diagnoses and is changing the face of healthcare...
‘Full of wonder’: The best nature and animal photos of 2022 revealed
The winners of the international Nature Photographer of the Year 2022 have been unveiled, with a Russian photographer claiming first prize.Dmitry Kokh took a striking image of two polar bears peering out from a derelict cottage, on the small, remote island of Kolyuchin off the coast of Siberia.“In September ’21 we went on a long-awaited trip to Chukotka and Wrangel Island,” said Mr Kokh.“We sailed along the coast and covered more than 1,200 miles of untouched landscapes, villages lost in time, spots with various fauna, and seas full of life. One day, bad weather was expected, so our captain approached...
Millions of 'Silent Synapses' Could Be The Key to Lifelong Learning
Newborns need to store vast amounts of new information quickly as they learn to navigate the world. Silent synapses – the immature connections between neurons that have no neurotransmitter activity yet – are thought to be the hardware that allow this rapid information storage to occur early in life.
Mysterious Tendrils Inside The Brain May Control Our Perception of Time
Tiny antenna-like organelles once thought to be holdovers from our ancient past appear to play a crucial role in keeping track of time, according to a recent study on mice by researchers from the University of California, Irvine (UCI), in the US. Known as cilia, the microtubule projections can be...
Severe COVID Looks Scarily Like Old Age in The Human Brain, Study Finds
Severe COVID-19 looks scarily like old age in the human brain, according to a postmortem analysis of 54 healthy and infected individuals. The authors of the study say their research is the first to link COVID-19 to molecular signatures of brain aging. "We observed that gene expression in the brain...
Enjoy It While You Can: Dropping Oxygen Will One Day Suffocate Most Life on Earth
For now, life is flourishing on our oxygen-rich planet, but Earth wasn't always that way – and scientists have predicted that, in the future, the atmosphere will revert back to one that's rich in methane and low in oxygen. This probably won't happen for another billion years or so....
Ancient ‘cooked bone mystery’ that’s 300 million years old finally solved by scientists
SCIENTISTS may have finally solved the mystery behind a collection of ancient, mangled bones found in Ireland, new research has shown. The bones were uncovered in a coal seam known as the "Jarrow Assemblage" in County Kilkenny, southern Ireland, in 1866. Believed to be around 300 million years old, the...
MRI scans and an algorithm show human brain is similar to gelatin and breaks apart more easily than polystyrene
A team of researchers at Cardiff University, working with a colleague at the University of Bristol, has found that the human brain responds to pressure in ways similar to gelatin and that it can break apart more easily than polystyrene. In their paper published in Journal of The Royal Society Interface, the group describes training a machine-learning algorithm with data from MRI scans to learn more about how the brain responds to being touched by surgical implements.
A Fireball That Exploded Over Canada Has Been Traced to a Very Unexpected Origin
Earth is under constant bombardment from space. Dust, pebbles, and chunks of rock fall into our atmosphere on a daily basis, sometimes burning up spectacularly in a blazing streak across the sky. These bolides, or fireballs, are typically larger pieces of asteroid or comet that have broken off their parent...
Road users urged to stay home to avoid lethal black ice in ‘big refreeze’
Drivers have been warned to stay home as the aftermath of recent snowy weather produces lethal black ice in a “big refreeze.” The Met Office warned that parts of the UK are still beset by snow and ice on Tuesday after the forecaster provisionally recorded the coldest night and day of the year on Monday.Braemer, in Aberdeenshire, was the coldest place in the UK, recording a low of -15.7C and a high of -9.3C, the lowest minimum temperature since February 2021 and the lowest maximum in 12 years.The forecaster has issued a yellow snow and ice warning covering northern...
The Aztecs Harnessed The Sun And a Mountain to Feed Millions, Scientists Say
A new study has shown how ancient civilizations in central Mexico might have once used specific features of their rugged landscape to mark key points in the seasons, allowing them to plan the planting of crops needed to keep a thriving population of millions alive and well. Led by University of California, Riverside plant ecologist Exequiel Ezcurra, the research validates speculations that the jagged horizon peaks of Mount Tlaloc served as a way to monitor the agricultural calendar to match the seasons as per the passing of each solar year. In the spring, the Mexico Valley is hot and...
