Teresa “Terry” Dale (1955-2022)

Teresa “Terry” Dale, a woman with an independent spirit, who played linebacker for the Toledo Troopers, an all-female football team in an all-female football league, died Nov. 28 at her home in West Branch, Mich. She was 67.

She died of natural causes in the rural cabin where she moved in 2020, her daughter Ashley Leslie said.

Following her parents' divorce, Ms. Dale grew up in Millbury with her two brothers and father where she was determined to keep up with the men, her daughter said.

“She was a tough woman,” Ms. Leslie said. “She was always kind of a tomboy growing up and she would go toe to toe with anybody who told her she couldn’t do something.”

Ms. Dale was a fast runner and loved to play tackle football with the neighborhood kids, her brother Michael Dale, of Oregon, said.

“She was rough just like the rest of us,” he said. “She didn’t like being hit, but she’d get out there.”

Her family eventually moved to Perrysburg where she attended Rossford High School, which at the time served as the practice field for the Toledo Troopers, a team that ultimately dominated an era in which women had few opportunities in sports.

Once Ms. Dale saw the women practicing, she was immediately drawn to the team, Mr. Dale said.

On Saturday mornings instead of doing her chores, Ms. Dale would “disappear to the stadium.” And in 1971 at age 16, she joined the team where in addition to playing her favorite position of linebacker, she also played flanker, halfback, fullback, and wide receiver.

At only 5 feet 4 inches and 110 pounds she wasn’t the biggest player holding the line, but she had heart and was determined, her daughter said.

“She was petite and scrappy and she always said, ‘No one got past my line,’” Ms. Leslie said. “No one ever suspected her because of her size, that was the dangerous part.”

In 1973, toward the end of Ms. Dale’s last season with the team, which also coincided with her graduation from high school, Ms. Dale moved out of her dad’s house and in with a fellow teammate, where she then graduated from Springfield High School, her brother said. She eventually became sidelined after sustaining several knee and shoulder injuries but stayed with the team as a member of the coach’s staff, Mr. Dale said.

The Toledo Troopers won seven consecutive national championships including first in the Women's Professional Football League each year Ms. Dale played from 1971 to 1973; and then in the National Women's Football League each year from 1974 through 1977. The organization disbanded in 1979 because of financial troubles, even though it had amassed a 61-4 record.

In 1983, it was recognized as the “winningest team in professional football history” at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, according to the Ohio History Connection, formerly the Ohio Historical Society.

Ms. Dale appears in the documentary film We Are the Troopers , which chronicles the story of the famed team.

“That was one of her big things that she accomplished in life,” Mr. Dale said.

After her football career ended, Ms. Dale maintained a close friendship with several teammates and worked a series of “odd jobs,” including a stint in a greenhouse with four fellow Troopers’ players. In 1983 she began working at the Sohio oil refinery, which later became the BP Toledo refinery, where she held several positions including truck driver, operator, trainer, and foreman.

During a refinery explosion in 1995, Ms. Dale sustained significant injuries when she was thrown from a roof, her daughter said. Following that, she kept working at the refinery until her retirement in 2013, but she remained vigilant in helping her coworkers maintain safety protocols.

Animals were also a big part of her life and she cared for many pets at her old farmhouse, which was on five acres of property in Northwood. Cats would often either show up or were dumped at the property, said Ms. Leslie, who helped her mother care for them if a good home could not be found.

In 2020, Ms. Dale sold her farmhouse in Northwood and moved permanently to the West Branch property, which had belonged to her mother and where she enjoyed the solitude and natural surroundings, Ms. Leslie said.

“As a daughter, I was very much raised in an environment to be a strong woman and to know what a strong woman was. She did what was considered men’s things, like football and a foreman, and I was never dissuaded from doing something because I was a woman,” she said.

Mr. Dale said that her sister was the kind of person who would do “anything for anybody.”

“We were thicker than thieves, let me tell ya,” Mr. Dale said. “She was my best friend.”

Ms. Dale was born in East Toledo on March 1, 1955, to Shirley Mae Cookson Dale and Henry Benjamin Dale.

In addition to her daughter Ashley Leslie, she is survived by her brothers, Michael and John Dale, and a grandson. She was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, Susan, Sandy, and MaryAnn.

A celebration of life will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday at Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Road in Oregon.

The family is currently working to find homes for 15 cats, which Ms. Dale was caring for when she died as well as her three pet German shepherds. The family suggests tributes to Rosco Rescue, which supports those animals. Donations may be made through a special account with Northland Area Federal Credit under the account: LaCasse 2449 Animal Care or by mail to: Dawn LaCasse, PO Box 235, Prudenville, Mich, 48651.