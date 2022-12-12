Editorial: Mink on the loose

All legal businesses deserve to be protected from vandalism and criminal damage and that includes a little-known business in Van Wert County that raises mink.

The farm where the mink were raised was vandalized, possibly by “eco-terrorists,” who apparently commit crimes to promote their opposition to raising animals for their fur.

The result is a trail of blood — animal blood, not human blood — across west central Ohio. It turns out that minks are avid killers who do it just because they can.

A mink got into a chicken pen at a nearby farm and killed the entire flock, rather than just one chicken for a meal. Other farms had similar gruesome incidents.

As vividly reported by The Blade’s outdoors editor, Matt Markey, “thousands of animals both wild and domesticated have died near here over the past couple of weeks, some smashed by traffic on the roadways, some as victims of exposure or hunger, and others viciously attacked and ripped apart.”

It appears that activists broke into a farm in Hoaglin Township, removed the fencing, and opened the cages to release as many as 40,000 mink that were being raised there.

As Mr. Markey pointed out, “raising fur-bearing animals is legal in Ohio,” as is wearing fur. Wearing the fur of animals is something humans have done, probably since they figured out how warm animal fur can be. Minks are ferocious killers. They kill reptiles, amphibians, squirrels, rabbits, fish, ducks, and birds, just about anything that moves. A group calling itself Animal Liberation Front claimed responsibility. The words “ALF” and “We’ll be back” were spray-painted on the side of a barn.

Their mission is to “free” animals. In this case, they freed a lot of animals that likely quickly died, one way or another. They were sacrificed to some self-appointed crusader’s self-righteous zeal.

We agree with Mr. Markey, and it applies to a lot of people attempting to impose their narrow and extremist political view on all of us: “Using force to subject others to a point of view that they might not share runs contrary to the freedom of choice we value so greatly.

“In our vast melting pot, there is room for expressing your beliefs without resorting to violence or the destruction of another person’s property.”