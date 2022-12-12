Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Winter storm forecast: Where it's headed and what to expect
A massive winter storm is moving east across the country, with some areas expecting to get up to two feet of snow. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer tracks the latest forecast.Dec. 12, 2022.
The Weather Channel
Significant Storm This Weekend Into Next Week To Produce Heavy Snow, Severe Weather
A significant storm will enter the West this weekend and track toward the central U.S. next week. Heavy snow and strong winds will accompany the wintry side of this storm in the West, Northern Plains and upper Midwest. Severe thunderstorms, including possible tornadoes, could impact the South. Sign up for...
Heavy snow and severe storm threat hit Central US
16 states are under winter weather alerts, as major strom heads to the Central US, bringing heavy snow to the north and severe storms to the South. CNN meteorologist Chad Myers has the forecast.
natureworldnews.com
Stormy Weather to Unload Snow in Washington and Oregon; Portions of Northwest Could Expect Travel Hazards
The latest weather forecast said stormy weather could bring rain and snow in portions of Oregon and Washington. In addition, the Northwest could expect travel hazards due to the weather. Residents traveling this weekend and until next week should take note of the weather update as it could cause travel...
'Life-Threatening' Storm Could Bring Up to 5 Feet of Snow and Whiteout Conditions to N.Y.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a state of emergency for 11 counties near Lake Erie and Lake Ontario ahead of the storm A massive snowstorm is tearing across the Great Lakes region — and could result in "potentially historic snowfall" for parts of New York. "Periods of heavy lake-effect snow" are expected to impact the region through Sunday, with snowfall rates reaching three inches per hour east of Lakes Erie and Ontario, according to the National Weather Service. The "widespread" lake-effect snow has been accompanied by strong winds and occasional...
Large buck rescued after calling through ice in Minnesota river
Firefighters in Minnesota came to the rescue of a large buck that fell through the ice of a frozen river.
What does all the rain and snow mean for California's drought?
A parade of storms blasted Northern California with rain and snow in recent weeks, but experts say the drought is far from over.
More than 100 geese found dead on southern Minnesota lake
WASECA, Minn. -- State wildlife officials are investigating after more than 100 geese were found dead on a southern Minnesota lake Sunday.CBS affiliate KEYC reports the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources collected samples from the bird, which were found on Loon Lake in Waseca.The cause of death is unknown, but officials have eliminated avian influenza as a possibility. A DNR spokesperson said they are hoping for preliminary exam results in two to three days.The DNR advises people to avoid the lake and the dead birds.
The most dangerous lake is found in Michigan which can bring anyone to a deathbed is found in Michigan.
The deadliest lake in the world is found in MichiganPhoto byPixabay/ Pexels. One of the most dangerous lakes in the world is found in Michigan, which is also considered one of the deadliest lakes in the world.
Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain and snow mix
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Widespread rain is likely Wednesday evening, with a chance for heavy downpours between 6:00 p.m. until midnight. According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, rain chances linger through at least 3:00 a.m. It will be cold enough for areas northwest of Chicago to see a rain and wet snow mix. Some accumulation is possible, but mainly for areas near Rockford. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 30s. Cloudy skies and mainly dry for Thursday morning. A chance for sprinkles and snow flurries for the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s.Scattered snow showers for Friday with highs in the low 30s. Some isolated areas of light snow will also be possible on Saturday with highs in the upper 20s.Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 20s on Sunday. Cold next week with highs in the mid to upper 20s and lows in the teens.TONIGHT: 100% chance of rain this evening with heavy downpours likely. Wet snow is possible in the northwestern suburbs. Low 35°THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with a chance for sprinkles and flurries. High 37°FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with a chance for snow showers. High 31°
First Alert Weather: Friday temperatures fall into the 40s
We are starting this morning off clear and cold, but that's pretty normal for December 9th. This will lead to a seasonably chilly day, with lots of sunshine, and a high of 45. For tonight, skies will remain clear, and temps will be cold. We're expecting of low of 34 in the city, with widespread 20s in the suburbs. Our far northwestern zones may even drop into the teens. Saturday looks to be a day that features more clouds than sun, with a high of only 43. Our focus then turns to Sunday into Monday, as we have a Yellow Alert in place for that timeframe. Overall, it looks like a mostly rain event for the city and points south and east, but it is becoming more likely that our northwestern suburbs will see some accumulating snow. Our weather team will be closely monitoring this situation, as it is subject to change.
Skilling looks at the 2022 Arctic Report Card
The 2022 Arctic Report Card is in released Tuesday at the annual conference of the American Geophysical Union held here in Chicago. Produced by 147 scientists from 11 countries, the peer reviewed report paints the picture of a region continuing to undergo huge changes with profound impacts not only on those who reside there but also on the rest of the world. Reports on the state of the arctic began in 2006. Tuesday’s report is the 17th to be released since then.
Chicago First Alert Weather: Warming up this week, showers to return
OVERVIEW:Clouds continue. Some slight variations in temperatures with slightly warmer days ahead.Tonight:Cloudy. Low 32.Tomorrow:Cloudy. High 44.EXTENDED:Warming to near 50 by Wednesday. Showers return Wednesday and Thursday. Much colder next weekend.
