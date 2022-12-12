ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

CNN

Heavy snow and severe storm threat hit Central US

16 states are under winter weather alerts, as major strom heads to the Central US, bringing heavy snow to the north and severe storms to the South. CNN meteorologist Chad Myers has the forecast.
People

'Life-Threatening' Storm Could Bring Up to 5 Feet of Snow and Whiteout Conditions to N.Y.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a state of emergency for 11 counties near Lake Erie and Lake Ontario ahead of the storm A massive snowstorm is tearing across the Great Lakes region — and could result in "potentially historic snowfall" for parts of New York. "Periods of heavy lake-effect snow" are expected to impact the region through Sunday, with snowfall rates reaching three inches per hour east of Lakes Erie and Ontario, according to the National Weather Service. The "widespread" lake-effect snow has been accompanied by strong winds and occasional...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
CBS Minnesota

More than 100 geese found dead on southern Minnesota lake

WASECA, Minn. -- State wildlife officials are investigating after more than 100 geese were found dead on a southern Minnesota lake Sunday.CBS affiliate KEYC reports the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources collected samples from the bird, which were found on Loon Lake in Waseca.The cause of death is unknown, but officials have eliminated avian influenza as a possibility. A DNR spokesperson said they are hoping for preliminary exam results in two to three days.The DNR advises people to avoid the lake and the dead birds.
WASECA, MN
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain and snow mix

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Widespread rain is likely Wednesday evening, with a chance for heavy downpours between 6:00 p.m. until midnight. According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, rain chances linger through at least 3:00 a.m. It will be cold enough for areas northwest of Chicago to see a rain and wet snow mix. Some accumulation is possible, but mainly for areas near Rockford. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 30s. Cloudy skies and mainly dry for Thursday morning. A chance for sprinkles and snow flurries for the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s.Scattered snow showers for Friday with highs in the low 30s. Some isolated areas of light snow will also be possible on Saturday with highs in the upper 20s.Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 20s on Sunday. Cold next week with highs in the mid to upper 20s and lows in the teens.TONIGHT: 100% chance of rain this evening with heavy downpours likely. Wet snow is possible in the northwestern suburbs. Low 35°THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with a chance for sprinkles and flurries. High 37°FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with a chance for snow showers. High 31°
CHICAGO, IL
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Friday temperatures fall into the 40s

We are starting this morning off clear and cold, but that's pretty normal for December 9th. This will lead to a seasonably chilly day, with lots of sunshine, and a high of 45. For tonight, skies will remain clear, and temps will be cold. We're expecting of low of 34 in the city, with widespread 20s in the suburbs. Our far northwestern zones may even drop into the teens. Saturday looks to be a day that features more clouds than sun, with a high of only 43. Our focus then turns to Sunday into Monday, as we have a Yellow Alert in place for that timeframe. Overall, it looks like a mostly rain event for the city and points south and east, but it is becoming more likely that our northwestern suburbs will see some accumulating snow. Our weather team will be closely monitoring this situation, as it is subject to change.
WGN TV

Skilling looks at the 2022 Arctic Report Card

The 2022 Arctic Report Card is in released Tuesday at the annual conference of the American Geophysical Union held here in Chicago. Produced by 147 scientists from 11 countries, the peer reviewed report paints the picture of a region continuing to undergo huge changes with profound impacts not only on those who reside there but also on the rest of the world. Reports on the state of the arctic began in 2006. Tuesday’s report is the 17th to be released since then.
CHICAGO, IL
