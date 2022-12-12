Read full article on original website
WPMI
Prichard toy drive could use a boost in the homestretch
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — The Prichard Fire Department says it wants to make sure every child has a nice Christmas and is asking for last minute donations for its toy drive. "We saw the need for families that were a bit in distress during this time of year," said District Chief David Hale.
Cantonment woman charged with elderly abuse after allegedly leaving 70-year-old on the floor without food, water for two days
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Cantonment woman has been arrested and charged with elderly abuse after allegedly leaving a 70-year-old man on the floor without food or water for two days, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 11, deputies responded to a home in Escambia County in reference to elderly […]
WPMI
Car crashes into fallen tree Grand Bay Wilmer Road
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A car crashed into a fallen tree in Seven Hills during Wednesday's storm system. The tree fell sometime Wednesday night, completely blocking Grand Bay Wilmer Road. The road was closed as crews removed the tree. No word tonight on any injuries-- we will let you...
WPMI
MFRD responds to house fire after possible lighting strike
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mobile Fire Rescue Department responded to a house fire during Wednesday's storm system. Neighbors say lightning struck a house on Jackson Boulevard near the corner of Airport and Azalea. Luckily, the fire did not seem severe, and it didn't take long for crews to...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Suspect opens fire on repo man
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Repossessing a car can be dangerous, especially if someone is shooting at you. Mobile Police say this is the guy who opened fire on the tow driver and helper: 26 year old Arterious Morgan. It happened last Monday afternoon after the “repo man” rolled into the parking lot of a midtown apartment complex on Orleans Street.
Fire destroys church building in Washington County
LEROY, Ala. (WKRG) – Flames tore through the offices and classrooms at First Baptist Church of Leroy around 4 a.m. Monday morning. “Just a blurry rush to get over here in time and get over here as quick as I could to see what was going on,” said Pastor Ben Posey. Pastor Posey and church […]
fox29.com
Widow sues FedEx, claims faulty tires caused fiery crash that killed husband
MOBILE, Ala. - A widow is suing FedEx, claiming the company’s faulty tires caused a deadly crash that killed her husband. Kelsie Platt filed a lawsuit against FedEx, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, and its subsidiary, Wingfoot Commerical Tire Systems, with the Mobile County Circuit Court in Alabama. According...
Sweet terrier Lila looking for home
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a one-year-old terrier mix named Lila. Lila was picked up by Animal Control and had 10 puppies. All of her puppies have been adopted. She is an independent, curious girl and will make a great family pet. Terriers our mischievous little dogs that are very fun to have […]
WKRG
Sink Your Teeth In visits Koma Bistro in Downtown Mobile
Whats up everybody, its your boy Theo Williams, back at it again with another delicious episode of Sink Your Teeth In, where we are going to be exploring some of the new restaurants that have recently popped up in Mobile. The first place that I wanted to check out is known as the home of the Waffle Pizza; Koma Bistro on St. Michael Street Downtown. The first thing that I noticed about this new restaurant is that it has a vibe all on its own. With a modern and fresh look, along with great music, this is definitely a great place to get a drink and a bite to eat.
‘Imma off both of them’: Woman threw two babies to the ground, deputies say
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida woman is facing charges after allegedly throwing two young children to the ground during an argument. Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home Dec. 10 for a report of a woman abusing a child, WKRG reported. Joseph...
“Make a Child Smile” yearly Christmas bike giveaway next week in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile church continues its tradition of giving this year but they need your help. “Walk by Faith Christian Ministry” in Mobile gives away dozens of bikes every year. Walk by Faith has been holding its “Make a Child Smile” event every year for nearly a decade. The next bike giveaway […]
WPMI
Concerns about missing manhole covers
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Missing manhole covers in Prichard are a hazard Mario Cannon fears could really hurt someone. "People actually get off of the bus who live in this area right there, and they walk down that sidewalk," said Cannon. It's sidewalk that has a treacherous hole several...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pet of the Week: Summer
Meet Summer from City of Mobile Animal Services. The shelter says, “Summer is an incredibly sweet middle-aged gal at 5 years old! She’s been at our shelter for more than 300 days, and is searching for that special person to give her a chance at her forever home. Summer is loving and gentle with everyone she meets and will be a wonderful family companion. She loves to go on walks with our volunteers and takes full advantage of the grass to roll around in while she’s out. Come by to meet Summer or contact us at animalshelter@cityofmobile.org.”
WPMI
Salvation Army asks for a little extra help with Angel Tree program this year
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Salvation Army is there through thick and thin, and it’s a pretty thin time for them right now. They’re hoping you can help make spirits brighter with your donations before they distribute to families in need later this week. The Angel Tree...
atmorenews.com
Meth baby born, mother jailed
An Atmore woman, once a singer in her high school’s choir, was arrested December 7 after an investigation by city police confirmed allegations that her newborn child displayed signs of methamphetamine addiction when it was born not quite two months ago. Sheyanne Maeleigh Wooley, 22, remained in the Escambia...
Mother of shot 12-year-old gives update on son’s condition
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating after a 12-year-old was shot in the leg while chasing his dog down the street. WKRG News 5 spoke with the boy’s mother about her son’s injury and their family pet being killed. The mom said her son is still at USA Children’s […]
Man intentionally crashes car, dies from self-inflicted gunshot: Daphne Police
UPDATE (12/13 9:56 a.m.): Officials with the Daphne Police Department said their investigation led them to the conclusion that the crash was intentional. Officers said that a 22-year-old man crashed his car on purpose and then died from a “self-inflicted gunshot wound.” DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Daphne Police Department said one person died Monday […]
WEAR
Police: 12-year-old shot while chasing after dog in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) -- According to the Mobile Police Department, a 12-year-old boy was shot after chasing his dog down the street. It happened at the 1000 block of Garland Drive. According to police, the 12-year-old was trying to take out the trash when the dog escaped, after which it...
2 students arrested for false active shooter call at Bay Minette Middle School: Police
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Bay Minette Police Department said they arrested two students who allegedly called 911 and said there was an active shooter at Bay Minette Middle School early Wednesday morning, according in the BMPD. Police said Baldwin E-911 received a call at around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14 from a […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Local law enforcement raising awareness to combat theft this holiday season
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - There are many ways to protect yourself and your property this holiday season. And one of the biggest tips from Mobile Police, Prichard Police, and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is to make sure your car is locked and double-check before you go. “Lock...
