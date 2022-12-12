Whats up everybody, its your boy Theo Williams, back at it again with another delicious episode of Sink Your Teeth In, where we are going to be exploring some of the new restaurants that have recently popped up in Mobile. The first place that I wanted to check out is known as the home of the Waffle Pizza; Koma Bistro on St. Michael Street Downtown. The first thing that I noticed about this new restaurant is that it has a vibe all on its own. With a modern and fresh look, along with great music, this is definitely a great place to get a drink and a bite to eat.

MOBILE, AL ・ 22 HOURS AGO