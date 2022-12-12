ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

Memphis community making sure families don’t miss a meal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Members of Princeton Avenue Baptist church, National Training Insitute, and Tillman station officers made sure those in the community didn’t miss a meal. Various food banks contributed items to Friday’s giveaway, while volunteers helped give free meals and boxes of food to over 200 families....
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Raleigh beauty supply store vandalized and broken into

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Owners of a beauty supply store in Raleigh are boarding up their glass doors after their business was vandalized Saturday morning. “They broke in basically grabbed human hair and barber equipment, stylist equipment, things that they can probably sell high-end on the street,” Tracy Tate Co-owner of TM Beauty Supply said.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Recent change at MPD shines light on every missing adult, child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If it seems like more Memphians have gone missing, it may be because of a change at MPD. It’s not immediately clear if there is an actual increase in reported missing persons; Action News 5 is still waiting for requested data from Memphis police. What...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: Woman injured in Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in Parkway Village that has left one woman injured on Sunday morning, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at 10:08 a.m. on Summerlane Avenue. Police say a woman arrived at St. Francis on Park Avenue and was...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Ballet Memphis continues holiday tradition with ‘The Nutcracker’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year and for the 35th year in a row, Ballet Memphis is starting it off in style with “The Nutcracker.”. The classic ballet dates back to the nineteenth century, and Ballet Memphis is well-seasoned in Sugar Plum.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

All students at elementary school surprised with new bikes for Christmas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was all smiles at one Memphis-Shelby County elementary school on Friday. Every single student at Cromwell Elementary got to take home a brand-new bicycle on the last day of school before Christmas break. And, it was a total surprise!. Around 200 bikes were already assembled,...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Holiday recycling dos and don’ts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The holidays are here and on top of all the food, family, and fun, another thing that comes with the holidays is lots of trash. According to the EPA, Americans generate an additional one million tons of waste each week of the holidays. Brent Bell, WM’s...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Breaking down the bond process in Shelby Co.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The call from the NAACP Memphis office to raise the bond for the suspect in a brutal golf course attack led Action News 5 to take a closer look at how the bond system works. Turns out, bond is set by judicial commissioners, the workhorses of...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis man charged in fatal shooting of former Southaven football player

WALLS, Miss. (WMC) - A man is in custody for shooting and killing former Southaven football player, Christian Saulsberry on Saturday morning, according to Desoto County Sheriff’s Deputies. Deputies responded to a shooting call in at 3:20 a.m. in the 7400 block of Church Road in Walls, Mississippi. A...
WALLS, MS
actionnews5.com

MPD investigating armed robbery at Midtown gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a robbery at a gas station across from Overton Park. Police responded to the robbery call at 8:06 a.m. at a Shell gas station on North Tucker Street and Poplar Avenue. The suspects drove away from the scene in a black...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

5 victims in critical condition after apartment shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five people have been critically injured in a shooting at Springdale Creek Apartments. Police say the shooter(s) are still on the run. Just before 8 p.m., officers responded to the shooting on Springdale Run Drive. Police say that two men and three women are in critical...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy