Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Will Pay People $5,000 And $15,000 To RelocateC. HeslopTennessee State
Michael Jordan's Hornets are heavily criticized by a rival NBA team.FYF Sports Debates PodcastCharlotte, NC
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
The Memphis billionaire giving away millionsAsh JurbergMemphis, TN
Kevo Muney is supporting the Memphis music communityAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITMemphis, TN
Related
actionnews5.com
Memphis police officers and Shelby County deputies take kids shopping for Christmas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A decades-long tradition took place on Saturday just in time for Christmas. The Fraternal Order of Police sponsored dozens of kids for a shopping spree with their “Cops and Kids” program. Police officers with Lodge 35 shopped with about 30 kids at the Bartlett...
actionnews5.com
Memphis community making sure families don’t miss a meal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Members of Princeton Avenue Baptist church, National Training Insitute, and Tillman station officers made sure those in the community didn’t miss a meal. Various food banks contributed items to Friday’s giveaway, while volunteers helped give free meals and boxes of food to over 200 families....
actionnews5.com
Raleigh beauty supply store vandalized and broken into
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Owners of a beauty supply store in Raleigh are boarding up their glass doors after their business was vandalized Saturday morning. “They broke in basically grabbed human hair and barber equipment, stylist equipment, things that they can probably sell high-end on the street,” Tracy Tate Co-owner of TM Beauty Supply said.
actionnews5.com
Recent change at MPD shines light on every missing adult, child
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If it seems like more Memphians have gone missing, it may be because of a change at MPD. It’s not immediately clear if there is an actual increase in reported missing persons; Action News 5 is still waiting for requested data from Memphis police. What...
actionnews5.com
MPD: Woman injured in Parkway Village shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in Parkway Village that has left one woman injured on Sunday morning, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at 10:08 a.m. on Summerlane Avenue. Police say a woman arrived at St. Francis on Park Avenue and was...
actionnews5.com
Ballet Memphis continues holiday tradition with ‘The Nutcracker’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year and for the 35th year in a row, Ballet Memphis is starting it off in style with “The Nutcracker.”. The classic ballet dates back to the nineteenth century, and Ballet Memphis is well-seasoned in Sugar Plum.
actionnews5.com
All students at elementary school surprised with new bikes for Christmas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was all smiles at one Memphis-Shelby County elementary school on Friday. Every single student at Cromwell Elementary got to take home a brand-new bicycle on the last day of school before Christmas break. And, it was a total surprise!. Around 200 bikes were already assembled,...
actionnews5.com
Hattiloo Theatre to live stream holiday musical to Lester Community Center
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fans of musical theater and those who may have never been to a show will get a unique experience on Saturday!. Hattiloo’s holiday production of “Velveteen Rabbit the Musical” will live stream to an audience at the Lester Community Center in Binghampton. It’s...
actionnews5.com
Family of slain Memphis rapper Snootie Wild say they gave police suspect information months ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nearly a year after the fatal shooting of 36-year-old LePreston Porter III, better known as Memphis rapper Snootie Wild, a man has been arrested and charged with his murder. Porter was shot and killed in Houston on Feb. 25. Off the bat, Porter’s family says some...
actionnews5.com
Holiday recycling dos and don’ts
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The holidays are here and on top of all the food, family, and fun, another thing that comes with the holidays is lots of trash. According to the EPA, Americans generate an additional one million tons of waste each week of the holidays. Brent Bell, WM’s...
actionnews5.com
MPD investigating shooting near Kirby High School that leaves 2 juveniles dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police department is investigating a shooting that has left two juveniles dead on Saturday morning, according to police. Officers responded to a shooting at East Raines Road and Kirby Parkway at 1:09 a.m., according to police. An officer was at a traffic stop when a...
actionnews5.com
Breaking down the bond process in Shelby Co.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The call from the NAACP Memphis office to raise the bond for the suspect in a brutal golf course attack led Action News 5 to take a closer look at how the bond system works. Turns out, bond is set by judicial commissioners, the workhorses of...
actionnews5.com
Edmonton Elks running back, former Southaven football player, Christian Saulsberry dies after being shot in Miss.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Desoto Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed Edmonton Elks running back, Christian Saulsberry on Saturday morning. Officers responded to the shooting at 3:28 a.m. on the 7400 block of Church Road in Walls, Mississippi. Saulsberry was located suffering from gunshot wounds in the abdomen...
actionnews5.com
Memphis man charged in fatal shooting of former Southaven football player
WALLS, Miss. (WMC) - A man is in custody for shooting and killing former Southaven football player, Christian Saulsberry on Saturday morning, according to Desoto County Sheriff’s Deputies. Deputies responded to a shooting call in at 3:20 a.m. in the 7400 block of Church Road in Walls, Mississippi. A...
actionnews5.com
Justice Review Unit will investigate future officer-involved shootings in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In the wake of Friday night’s shooting involving another Memphis police officer, Shelby County District Attorney is seeking additional outside assistance to slow the troubling trend. Because of the spike, DA Steve Mulroy is considering utilizing the newly created Justice Review Unit to handle these...
actionnews5.com
Arkansas State Police: Child’s body found buried in Lee County home, second child found injured
MORO, Ark. (WMC) - A 6-year-old boy was discovered buried below a hallway floor inside a Lee County home Friday night, according to Arkansas State Police (ASP). Special agents of ASP Criminal Investigation Division were called to the scene by Lee County’s sheriff’s deputies around 10:45 p.m. Friday.
actionnews5.com
MPD investigating armed robbery at Midtown gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a robbery at a gas station across from Overton Park. Police responded to the robbery call at 8:06 a.m. at a Shell gas station on North Tucker Street and Poplar Avenue. The suspects drove away from the scene in a black...
actionnews5.com
Arctic blast to arrive in the Mid-South as the official start of Winter kicks off Wednesday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Winter is coming. The official start of Winter is marked by the Winter Solstice, which is also the shortest day of the year in terms of hours of sunlight. This year’s winter solstice will occur at 3:48 p.m. CST on Wednesday, December 21. And right...
actionnews5.com
5 victims in critical condition after apartment shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five people have been critically injured in a shooting at Springdale Creek Apartments. Police say the shooter(s) are still on the run. Just before 8 p.m., officers responded to the shooting on Springdale Run Drive. Police say that two men and three women are in critical...
actionnews5.com
State police: 2 adults charged after child’s body found under hallway floor of a home
LEE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Authorities in Arkansas say a child’s body was found under a hallway floor of a home this week. According to Arkansas State Police, the body of a 6-year-old boy was found on Friday buried below a hallway floor in a home in Lee County.
Comments / 0