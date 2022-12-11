Escondido police investigating fatal shooting of man

A man was fatally shot in Escondido late Sunday afternoon after a fight in a flood control channel escalated into a shooting, police said.

Several people called police to report hearing gunfire around 5:45 p.m. in an area near the flood control channel on North Hickory Street just south of East Washington Avenue.

"All we have is witnesses said there was a fight in the flood control channel at Hickory and then they heard gunshots," said police Lt. Suzanne Baeder.

She said witnesses reported seeing a group of people fighting.

When officers arrived, the victim, described as a man in his 20s, was unresponsive. He taken to a hospital, where he died, police Lt. Ryan Banks said.

The victim was not carrying identification and police do not yet know his name, she said.

Investigators will be looking to talk to any witnesses to the shooting and are looking to see if any surveillance video was taken in the area, she said.

No arrests have been made, and no suspect information was released.

Updates :

10:04 a.m. Dec. 12, 2022 : This story was updated with additional details from Escondido police.



This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .