Detroit News
Royal Oak police arrest woman after car chase ends in Detroit crash
A Holly woman who led police on a multi-city car chase early Thursday morning has been arrested after crashing her car on Detroit's east side. Michigan State Police troopers and Royal Oak police officers are investigating the incident, which began at about 1 a.m. on Crooks Road near West 14 Mile Road in Royal Oak, according to authorities.
Detroit News
Detroit police seek fake cop who shot at man on east side
Detroit police are asking for the public's help to find a man who impersonated a cop and shot another man Wednesday on the city's east side. The non-fatal shooting happened at about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 19300 block of Conant between Seven Mile Road and East Outer Drive, according to authorities.
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak crime: More counterfeit money shows up, man arrested; shoplifter steals a radiator; woman charged with assault for spitting on husband’s cousin
A Madison Heights man was arrested Dec. 5 after he tried to use a counterfeit $100 bill at a CVS store. It was the second reported incident of counterfeit money in less than a week. Police were called to the store at 525 E. Fourth Street about 9:45 a.m. A...
One in custody in fatal shooting at Faurecia plant
A fatal shooting incident took place Wednesday at the Faurecia auto supplier plant in Highland Park. Police say one suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting one of his co-workers.
MSP investigating reported shooting on I-696 near Farmington Road
Michigan State Police say they are investigating a reported freeway shooting on westbound I-696 near Farmington Road that occurred Tuesday evening around 8 p.m.
2 men charged after MSP found missing girl in their vehicle
(CBS DETROIT) - Two men are facing charges after Michigan State Police troopers found a missing girl in their vehicle during a traffic stop that happened in Inkster in May, Michigan State Police announced Monday. Steffan Alexander Harris, 28, was charged with human trafficking of a minor for commercial sexual activity, prostitution/transporting person, prostitution/accepting earnings, human trafficking enterprise causing injury, and child sexually abuse activity - aggravated distributing or promoting and habitual offender.Harris was arraigned on Monday, Dec. 12, and given a $100,000 bond.The second suspect is already in prison and will be arraigned on Thursday. The charges he faces include habitual offender - fourth offense notice, controlled substance - delivery/manufacture (cocaine, heroin, or another narcotics less than 50 grams) and identity theft.MSP has not released the second suspect's name.On May 20, troopers were patrolling in Inkster and during a traffic stop they discovered a minor girl in a vehicle with two adult males.Police confirmed the girl's identity and discovered the Saginaw Chippewa Police Department had her listed as an endangered missing juvenile.If anyone has a human trafficking tip, they are asked to call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at 888-373-7888 or text 233733.
Detroit News
MSP find body struck on I-94 in Van Buren Township
Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a person found Tuesday night on Interstate 94 in Van Buren Township. The agency said its Detroit Regional Communication Center was alerted around 8 p.m. "of an object which was struck in the roadway and caused a crash" on westbound I-94 near Haggerty.
Detroit News
Man with filed teeth accused of holding woman captive for weeks in Genesee Co.
A 36-year-old man is facing charges in connection with allegedly holding a pregnant woman captive for weeks and engaging in human trafficking, the Genesee County Sheriff announced Wednesday. The suspect, Michael Anthony Barajas, was arrested soon after the 20-year-old victim alerted staff at Hurley Medical Center in Flint, where she...
fox2detroit.com
Freeway shooting on I-696 reported after merging truck shot from behind
FARMINGTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A wild scene on I-696 unfolded Tuesday night when a freeway shooting near Farmington Road resulted in two vehicles being towed and a search warrant being requested after police received multiple 911 calls about an assault. Michigan State Police said it first received a call...
'Metal striking metal': Truck allegedly damaged by gunfire after lane change on I-696 in Farmington Hills
State police are investigating into an alleged freeway shooting on I-696 Tuesday evening after a truck was shot at while changing lanes in Oakland County.
Argument leads to gunfire on Detroit's northwest side, police asking for tips to ID suspects
The search is on for a group of suspects involved in a shooting that stemmed from an argument on Detroit’s northwest side Monday night. The suspects were seen fleeing in a Chevy Malibu.
Faurecia employee shot dead by coworker at auto supplier plant in Highland Park: police
One Faurecia employee is in police custody after they allegedly shot and killed a coworker over a dispute that spilled out into the parking lot Wednesday morning, authorities said.
Tips wanted in case of man shot, run over after getting out of car on Detroit's west side
Crime Stoppers of Michigan on Wednesday announced a $2,500 cash reward for the tip that leads to the arrest of the person who shot and killed Melvin McMillion on October 13, 2022.
Redford woman charged with stealing $176k while working for roofer in Whitmore Lake
It’s alleged that Kendra Lewis embezzled approximately $176,653 in 2020 and 2021 while she was employed at Big Ike’s Roofing Co. located in Whitmore Lake.
Detroit News
Dearborn man accused of antisemitic threats now faces federal charge
Detroit — A Dearborn man accused of making antisemitic, racist threats earlier this month to young children, parents and security at Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Hills was charged Thursday with a federal gun crime. Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, was charged with lying on a federal firearms form when...
fox2detroit.com
79-year-old man dead after Macomb County crash
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 79-year-old man who was a passenger in a vehicle died after a crash last week in Chesterfield Township. Police responded to the intersection of New Haven and 26 Mile roads just before 2:20 p.m. Friday for the two-vehicle crash. According to police, a...
Detroit News
Man's body with gunshot wound found in car in Southwest Detroit
Detroit police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found early Wednesday in a car on the city's southwest side. Officers were called at about 2:40 a.m. Wednesday to a location in the 6900 block of Bulwer Street near Livernois and Michigan Avenue. They arrived and found the unresponsive victim in the driver's seat of a vehicle. He suffered a gunshot wound.
Detroit News
Prosecutors: Crumbleys' lying friend shouldn't house couple if freed on bail
Pontiac — Oakland County prosecutors on Tuesday attacked the credibility of proposed living arrangements for James and Jennifer Crumbley if they were to be released on bond, arguing that the person designated to house them had legal issues and is not responsible enough. In a Tuesday court filing, Assistant...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Father of 22-year-old found dead on Pontiac sidewalk is asking for people to speak up
PONTIAC, Mich. – The father of 22-year-old Ikiyonna Roselle-Goans, who was found dead on a sidewalk in Pontiac, is asking anyone who might know anything to speak up. On Dec. 7, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office identified the body, and Goan’s father said she was found outside her mother’s house.
The Oakland Press
Judge: No holiday visits with young relatives for fired deputy accused of attempted meet-up with child
A former Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy accused of trying to arrange a meet-up for sex with someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl — but wasn’t — has been denied a requested break on his bond conditions for holiday visits with extended family involving kids. At...
