Royal Oak, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Detroit News

Royal Oak police arrest woman after car chase ends in Detroit crash

A Holly woman who led police on a multi-city car chase early Thursday morning has been arrested after crashing her car on Detroit's east side. Michigan State Police troopers and Royal Oak police officers are investigating the incident, which began at about 1 a.m. on Crooks Road near West 14 Mile Road in Royal Oak, according to authorities.
ROYAL OAK, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police seek fake cop who shot at man on east side

Detroit police are asking for the public's help to find a man who impersonated a cop and shot another man Wednesday on the city's east side. The non-fatal shooting happened at about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 19300 block of Conant between Seven Mile Road and East Outer Drive, according to authorities.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

2 men charged after MSP found missing girl in their vehicle

(CBS DETROIT) - Two men are facing charges after Michigan State Police troopers found a missing girl in their vehicle during a traffic stop that happened in Inkster in May, Michigan State Police announced Monday. Steffan Alexander Harris, 28, was charged with human trafficking of a minor for commercial sexual activity, prostitution/transporting person, prostitution/accepting earnings, human trafficking enterprise causing injury, and child sexually abuse activity - aggravated distributing or promoting and habitual offender.Harris was arraigned on Monday, Dec. 12, and given a $100,000 bond.The second suspect is already in prison and will be arraigned on Thursday. The charges he faces include habitual offender - fourth offense notice, controlled substance - delivery/manufacture (cocaine, heroin, or another narcotics less than 50 grams) and identity theft.MSP has not released the second suspect's name.On May 20, troopers were patrolling in Inkster and during a traffic stop they discovered a minor girl in a vehicle with two adult males.Police confirmed the girl's identity and discovered the Saginaw Chippewa Police Department had her listed as an endangered missing juvenile.If anyone has a human trafficking tip, they are asked to call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at 888-373-7888 or text 233733.
INKSTER, MI
Detroit News

MSP find body struck on I-94 in Van Buren Township

Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a person found Tuesday night on Interstate 94 in Van Buren Township. The agency said its Detroit Regional Communication Center was alerted around 8 p.m. "of an object which was struck in the roadway and caused a crash" on westbound I-94 near Haggerty.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Dearborn man accused of antisemitic threats now faces federal charge

Detroit — A Dearborn man accused of making antisemitic, racist threats earlier this month to young children, parents and security at Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Hills was charged Thursday with a federal gun crime. Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, was charged with lying on a federal firearms form when...
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

79-year-old man dead after Macomb County crash

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 79-year-old man who was a passenger in a vehicle died after a crash last week in Chesterfield Township. Police responded to the intersection of New Haven and 26 Mile roads just before 2:20 p.m. Friday for the two-vehicle crash. According to police, a...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Man's body with gunshot wound found in car in Southwest Detroit

Detroit police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found early Wednesday in a car on the city's southwest side. Officers were called at about 2:40 a.m. Wednesday to a location in the 6900 block of Bulwer Street near Livernois and Michigan Avenue. They arrived and found the unresponsive victim in the driver's seat of a vehicle. He suffered a gunshot wound.
DETROIT, MI

