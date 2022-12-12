ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Golden Globes, hobbled by scandal, set to announce noms

By Jake Coyle
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zNZ3Z_0jfKmLiC00

After scandal and boycott plunged the Hollywood Foreign Press Association into disarray and knocked the Golden Globes broadcast off television for a year, the annual film and television awards are set to announce nominations Monday.

Nominations to the 80th Golden Globe Awards will be announced 8:35 a.m. EST Monday by George and Mayan Lopez, who will read the nominees on NBC 's “Today” show. The Globes will be telecast Jan. 10, with stand-up comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosting.

This year's show could be make-or-break for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization that puts on the Globes. A Los Angeles Times investigation in early 2021 found that the group then had no Black members, a revelation compounded by other allegations of ethical improprieties. Many stars and studios said they would boycott the show. Tom Cruise returned his three Globes.

With Hollywood spurning the Globes, NBC last year canceled the telecast that would have taken place in January. Instead, the Golden Globes were quietly held in a Beverly Hilton ballroom without any stars in attendance. Winners were announced on Twitter.

Now, the Globes are trying to mount a comeback. The biggest question surrounding the nominations Monday isn't who will be nominated but how will Hollywood respond. Will the usual press statements and social-media celebrations follow? Or will many take the lead of Brendan Fraser — a likely nominee this year for his performance in “The Whale” — who said he won't attend the Globes.

In 2018, Fraser said he was groped by Philip Berk, a longtime HFPA member and former president of the organization, at an event in 2003. The HFPA found that Berk “inappropriately touched” Fraser, but that it “was intended to be taken as a joke and not as a sexual advance."

“It’s because of the history that I have with them,” Fraser told GQ last month, explaining why he wouldn't attend. “And my mother didn’t raise a hypocrite. You can call me a lot of things, but not that.”

Over the last year and a half, the HFPA has revamped its membership and enacted reforms designed to curtail unethical behavior. The group added new members, including six Black voting members.

In bringing the Globes back the air, NBC praised the HFPA for its ongoing reforms but also reworked its contract. The network will broadcast the 2023 show in a one-year deal. It also shifted the telecast to a Tuesday, instead of the Globes' previous Sunday night perch.

Known for its boozy, celebrity-stuffed broadcast, the Globes have long ranked as one of the most-watched non-sporting live programs of the year. But ratings, as they have for most award shows, have slid for the Globes in recent years. The 2021 show, held amid the pandemic, was watched by 6.9 million, down from 18 million the year prior.

The HFPA also sold the Globes earlier this year to Todd Boehly's Eldridge Industries, which has turned it from a nonprofit to a for-profit venture. The firm also owns Dick Clark Productions, which produces the Globes, and the award show's longtime home, the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

For Hollywood studios, the Globes can be a useful marketing tool that helps drive audiences to awards contenders ahead of the Academy Awards, which this year will be held March 12. In the past year, no other awards body has emerged as a Globes replacement. And with modest ticket sales thus far for many of the fall's most acclaimed dramas, some in the industry will surely hope to see the Globes restored to their former luster.

This year, some of the favorites include the metaverse adventure “Everything Everywhere all at Once,” Steven Spielberg's autobiographical “The Fabelmans" and Martin McDonagh's feuding friends drama “The Banshees of Inisherin.” The year's biggest box-office hit, “Top Gun: Maverick,” too, could be in the mix. Could Cruise be a nominee again?

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

ABC News anchors ‘upset’ over Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes affair

Strong opinions inside ABC News over “GMA3” hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ off-screen affair have gone primetime. As network execs mull over the anchors’ fate amid their scandalous romance, sources tell Page Six that Robach’s “20/20” co-anchor David Muir “wants no part” of the drama. “He’s not having it. He’s the face of the evening news and nothing about him ever makes it into the papers. He’s very private and no one at ABC likes the way Amy and T.J. handled it,” a source told Page Six. According to another insider, “every anchor is upset that Amy and...
The Independent

Tyler Perry compares royal family to ‘a batterer’ after Sussexes quit ‘The Firm’

The final part of the Sussexes’ controversial Netflix documentary has landed on the streaming platform.The six-episode series shows interviews with close friends of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.Among them is actor, comedian and producer, Tyler Perry, 53, who helped the couple as they left the UK for a new life in Los Angeles.In episode six of Harry and Meghan, Perry compared “the institution” to a “batterer” for the way the royal couple were treated.He explained: “To use the institution to try and do all the things a batterer would do, like, here’s what we’re gonna do, ‘we’re gonna...
The Independent

Harry and Meghan Vol 2 review: An almost unendurable three additional hours of grudge-rehashing

Well, that’s that then. They’ve done it. Harry and Meghan have gone full scorched earth. Part two of their Netflix saga may not have been as explosive as anticipated – but it will almost certainly see them struck off the family Christmas card list, thanks to Harry airing details of Megxit-related rows with Prince William and King Charles. But an almost unendurable three additional hours of grudge-rehashing gives very little further insight into why the pair remain so furious at the Royal Family. I can see now why they Deathly-Hallows-Part-One-and-Part-Two-ed their heavily hyped documentary. It would simply...
The Independent

‘Me and Madonna were inseparable – but it became too much’: Alek Keshishian on the art of documenting pop stardom

In 1991, an often wincingly candid documentary about Madonna supposedly invented a genre. Truth or Dare, which was released in the UK as the decidedly more salacious In Bed with Madonna, is often described as the blueprint for the dozens of pop star docs that followed, from One Direction: This Is Us to Taylor Swift’s Miss Americana. But that’s false. For the most part, it stands alone. It’s the only pop star-approved pop star documentary that could justifiably send its subject’s publicists into a cold sweat. After all, none of Truth or Dare’s many imitators captured their stars fellating bottles...
The Independent

‘The final nail in the coffin’: Harry and Meghan fans gear up for new episodes after dramatic Netflix trailer

Harry and Meghan part two drops on Netflix this Thursday (15 December), and fans are preparing themselves for revelations in the three new episodes.Critics have said that part one of the documentary, which came out last Thursday (8 December), fell short of revealing any of the institution-shattering information that viewers were anticipating.In a new trailer for part two of the Netflix series, however, Prince Harry can be seen taking aim at his brother Prince William.The teaser contains a clip of Harry saying: “They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, 'Ellen' show's dancing DJ, dies at 40

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the longtime and beloved dancing DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and a former contestant on “So You Think You Can Dance,” has died at the age of 40.His wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed his passing in a statement published Wednesday on People.com. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” she said. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family,...
The Independent

The Independent

978K+
Followers
314K+
Post
495M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy