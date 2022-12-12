Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
studyfinds.org
New treatment for gout? Study finds therapeutic target for ancient joint condition
SAN DIEGO — A new treatment for gout could be on the horizon. International research led by University of California San Diego School of Medicine has identified a novel molecular pathway causing gout and its eventual progression to joint tissue erosion. Study authors also report a specific protein may be a new therapeutic target for both the prevention and treatment of gout.
delmartimes.net
New research center at UC San Diego will look to reverse glaucoma
A new center coming to UC San Diego, funded by a $20 million donation from philanthropists Hanna and Mark Gleiberman, has its sights set on discovering how to reverse glaucoma. The Hanna and Mark Gleiberman Center for Glaucoma Research will be in the new Viterbi Family Vision Research Center on...
KPBS
Scientists test ingestible device that measures metabolism
It’s an electronic monitor, the size of an oblong pill, that is swallowed and ends up in your gut. There, it can track sugar levels until, a day or two later, it comes out the other end. UC San Diego engineering professor Patrick Mercier led the discovery team. Mercier...
kusi.com
California scientists successfully produce nuclear fusion reaction
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The US Department of Energy announced on Dec. 13 that they have successfully been able to produce a nuclear fusion reaction. This has been coined the “Holy Grail” of clean energy, and scientists in California are responsible. The process generates the same amount...
KPBS
Transitional kindergarten came to San Diego, are schools ready for young kids?
Part two of a two-part series. Read part one here. The morning drop-off isn’t easy for many elementary schoolers and their parents. But it was downright brutal for Sara LaPietra and her 4-year-old son Teddy when he started in the new transitional kindergarten program at McKinley Elementary near Balboa Park.
Ramona father speaks out after son battles flu virus complications in ICU
A father in East San Diego County is urging others to get vaccinated following his 10-year-old son's harrowing battle with complications from the flu.
2023 predictions for San Diego real estate
Real estate experts explain what San Diego home buyers should know and predict whether we’ll see prices continue to rise in 2023.
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Nathan Fletcher Stepping Down as Supervisor Chair
County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher is stepping down from his role as chair and plans to nominate Vice Chair Nora Vargas to replace him. Wednesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting will be Fletcher’s last as chair, he said in a video preview of the upcoming meeting. He has served in the position for the last two years.
San Diego weekly Reader
Hidden video cameras pervade Mexican border
San Diego, a city that for years seemed unaware of the spy cams in its midst, is again being reminded of its ever-present network of surveillance devices. The first exposure came on February 20, 2019, in a Reader cover story about the installation — under the administration of Republican then-mayor Kevin Faulconer — of covert video and audio monitors on city streetlights. More than three years after that revelation, the city council finally passed a law requiring more public transparency.
Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency for all of Southern California
The nation's largest water supplier has declared a drought emergency for all of Southern California, clearing the way for potential mandatory water restrictions early next year that could impact 19 million people.The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California provides water to 26 different agencies that supply major population centers like Los Angeles and San Diego counties.It doesn't rain much in Southern California, so the district imports about half of its water from the Colorado River and the northern Sierra Nevada via the State Water Project — a complex system of dams, canals and reservoirs that provides drinking water for much...
Why Real Estate Investing in San Diego Will Boom in 2023
Real estate values in San Diego have undoubtedly trended downward over the past few months. The interest rates are continuing to rise, making mortgages much more expensive. Fewer buyers are interested in purchasing homes. Additionally, fewer homeowners can sell and buy a new house, also due to high interest rates. So, why is real estate investing about to boom in San Diego, California? Let's find out.
kusi.com
Orion spacecraft splashes down south of San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Dec. 11 the Orion spacecraft splashed into the Pacific Ocean near Southern California after a mission that broke records after traveling over 1.4 million miles around the moon and back. This landing marked the completion of the Artemis I test flight that launched in...
coolsandiegosights.com
Rare airplane debuts on USS Midway!
Today a very rare airplane was transported across San Diego Bay. An enormous floating crane carried a restored Vought F7U Cutlass from Naval Air Station North Island and set it down onto the flight deck of the USS Midway Museum aircraft carrier. Only seven Vought F7U Cutlass aircraft, built in...
sddialedin.com
COVID:19: Cases Rise Sharply In San Diego| Tsk, Tsk!! Only 18% of San Diegans Have Gotten Bivalent Booster | Chef Bill Bradley Earns 3 Michelin Stars For Addison | Griner Back Home |
"It's the most wonderful time of the year." I have to tell you, I am in the Christmas spirit. There was a point this summer when we were running our a/c around the clock and I would look at my over-the-door rack which holds my numerous hoodies and thinking I would never need any of them again. Instead, I've actually gone out to buy a couple new weatherproof jackets, have dug through the drawer of gloves and scarves and beanies, and I'm loving it.
New state laws authored by the San Diego delegation set to take effect in 2023
From housing and climate action to e-bikes and reproductive rights, here are 10 California laws going into effect in 2023 that were authored by representatives whose districts include North County: Reproductive rights After the Supreme Court struck down Roe vs.
Smuggling attempts by sea triple along San Diego coastline
In the predawn hours of a May morning last year, a dozen migrants desperately tried to keep their heads above water about 80 yards from Marine Street beach in La Jolla. They had just jumped into the open ocean from a panga boat, an open hull fishing vessel, after the two smugglers who led the group from Mexico told them to remove their life jackets and swim to shore.
eastcountymagazine.org
PADRE DAM APPOINTS DIRECTOR AFTER NO CANDIDATE FILED TO RUN
December 12, 2022 (Santee) -- Brian Fordyce was appointed this month as the newest director for the Padre Dam Municipal Water District board of directors, taking over a seat for District 1 formerly held by Doug Wilson. Wilson’s term expired this year, and because there was no challenger for the...
daytrippen.com
Las Americas Premium Outlets San Diego, California
If shopping is your outlet, you deserve a trip to the Las Americas Premium Outlets in San Diego. Many things make San Diego easy to love, and if you are craving shopping, you are sure to find something at Las Americas Premium Outlets to satisfy your appetite for all things retail.
Doctor who recorded women in clinic bathroom pleads guilty
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A Chula Vista doctor has pleaded guilty to five counts of filming women inside of a Veterans Affairs Clinic bathroom for more than a year, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office. A criminal judge sentenced Dr. Vincent Tran on December 6 to...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Oceanside, CA
One of California's popular tourist destinations is the coastal city of Oceanside. Incorporated in 1888, the city boasts its rich history and culture alongside its natural areas, offering beauty, entertainment, and a lively lifestyle. The city is part of San Diego County, with humble beginnings in 1798. In 1798, the...
Comments / 0