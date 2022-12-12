Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WTHI
Local college to launch program to help with nursing shortage
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new program is starting at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College. It's the paramedic to BSN bridge. It'll allow students with an associate's degree or a paramedic certification to get their bachelor's of science in nursing. Students can take classes online, so they can continue to work.
WTHI
Rose-Hulman makes 'green' colleges list
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Princeton Review has included Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology as a 'green' college in its 2023 edition of the Guide to Green Colleges. Criteria for the list include a strong commitment to the environment through sustainability campus policies, programs, and practices. The list was put together based on 25 data points from surveys of administrators and students.
WTHI
New CDL program for Parke Heritage students
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Semi-truck drivers play a vital role in getting us the items we need every day. All truck drivers must have a commercial driver's license or CDL. Parke Heritage High School is setting up a new program where students will get a jump-start on their careers.
WTHI
Western Indiana Community Foundation announces regional Lilly Endowment recipients
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Western Indiana Community Foundation has announced regional 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholars. Each Scholarship provides for full tuition, required fees, and a special allocation of up to $900 per year for books and equipment for four years. Evan Galloway, from North Vermillion High School,...
WTHI
District 1 Race new developments
Court hearing date set in Vigo schools contested District 1 race. A court hearing has been set in the case involving the race for the District 1 Vigo County School Board seat. This comes after a hearing via telephone on Wednesday. News 10s Kit Hanley breaks down what we know.
WTHI
ISU receives largest-ever donation of $8 million
History happened at Indiana State University on Friday. The college received its largest individual donation ever of $8 million.
WTHI
Scouting luncheon raises thousands for Boy Scouts
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A big fundraiser to support boy scouts happened Wednesday. It was the 27th annual Governor's Luncheon. The meal raised money for boy scouts in the Wabash Valley. Over 100 local businesses were in attendance to show their support. Governor Eric Holcomb gave a speech via...
WTHI
"I was a little bit jealous" Rosedale Elementary School is using a robot to help students with autism
ROSEDALE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local school is using a robot to teach social skills to students who may need some additional help. There's a robot named Milo at Rosedale Elementary School that's helping students with autism. Every day Milo introduces himself to students just like a teacher. It has...
mediafeed.org
Indiana University-Bloomington will cost you this much
Indiana University is known for its innovative academic programs, serving as the first to feature an informatics school. Located on a beautiful campus, IU offers a variety of excellent music and arts degrees and events along with international student organizations, and an LGBTQ+-friendly campus. Plus, if you love sports, the Hoosiers provide plenty of exciting athletic competitions.
WISH-TV
Franciscan Health closes waiting rooms at Indy-area hospitals
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Franciscan Health announced updated visitor restrictions on Wednesday as the hospital network continues to deal with a surge in cases of the flu, COVID-19, and RSV. Waiting rooms at Franciscan hospitals in Indianapolis, Carmel, and Mooresville are temporarily closed. “Visitors should take this into consideration and...
WTHI
'It is not fair if they are stuck in a room this tiny' - VCSC addresses overcrowding issue in one special needs classroom
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A packed special needs classroom at Farrington Grove Elementary School is undergoing changes. It comes after complaints made by one local parent at a public forum mid November. Though, the corporation says it is unrelated. Erin Withers is a mom to two non-verbal autistic children....
WTHI
Shop with a Cop helps nearly 150 kids in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The holiday spirit of helping others continues in Vincennes, Indiana. The Vincennes Fraternal Order of Police Lodge hosted the 25th annual Shop with a Cop this week. Here, local law enforcement helped children shop for toys, clothing, and more!. This program is made possible by the...
cbs4indy.com
2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195...
VCSC Superintendent provides update on ongoing racial harassment investigation
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Vigo County School Superintendent Rob Haworth provided an update on where things stand regarding an investigation into racial harassment allegations at West Vigo High School. Speaking following the monthly school board meeting on Monday, Haworth said the school board had been given an overview from the investigation team earlier in […]
WTHI
Court hearing date set in Vigo schools contested District 1 race
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are just weeks away from seeing four new faces on the Vigo County School Board. However, the District 1 seat still remains up in the air. News 10s Kit Hanley breaks down the new developments after a telephone hearing took place on Wednesday. Here...
WTHI
Community Crossings Grant in Vermillion County
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI - Community Crossings grants provide state funds to local communities for road improvement projects. Several communities in the Wabash Valley received thousands of dollars for projects. Stuart Winland is a local resident of North Vermillion. He has noticed the work the county has put in to...
Is the Wabash Valley experiencing a ‘tripledemic’?
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — There have been nationwide concerns of a tripledemic. With cases of Covid, RSV, and flu rising across the country. Wednesday we checked in with the Vigo County Health Department to learn what they’re seeing locally. Public health educator Shelby Jackson says it’s not uncommon to see an increase this time […]
WTHI
More audible crosswalks could soon be coming to Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More audible crosswalks could soon be coming to Terre Haute. The Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission met on Wednesday. Seven new intersection locations were proposed for audible crosswalks. These locations include 4th, 11th, and 14th and Wabash -- they also include 4th, 5th, 6th, and 8th...
Indiana Daily Student
BloomingTea owners announce the business will be closing, last day will be Dec. 23
BloomingTea owners Christian and Jenny Frederickson announced the closing of their teahouse this week. Its last day of business will be Dec. 23 and until then their hours will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. “It’s been a good run – almost 6 years – and we’ve...
Martin Co. commercial farm depopulated
*Editors Note: The Indiana BOAH initially listed this flock as being located in Daviess County. The board has since issued a correction, that the flock was located in Martin County. The story has been updated to reflect this change. MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Another 27,000 birds have been culled to prevent the possible spread […]
