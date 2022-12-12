Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Ellen" and "So You Think You Can Dance" Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Stunning Video Captures Landslide On A California BeachMatt LillywhiteLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: Mayor Karen Bass Declares State of Emergency on Homelessness, But L.A Needs To Commit To Dismantling RacismSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
The Ultimate Adult Staycation is Only an Hour Away from LACaroline at EatDrinkLAHighland, CA
Longstanding Big Lots! Permanently and Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergCitrus Heights, CA
Fallout from Los Angeles racism scandal still shaking City Council
LOS ANGELES — Two months after he became entangled in a racism scandal that shook public trust in Los Angeles government, disgraced City Council member Kevin de León has refused calls to resign and is trying to rehabilitate his reputation as he faces a politically uncertain future. As...
californiaglobe.com
Greg Wallis Sworn In As Assemblyman Only Hours After Opponent Christy Holstege Concedes
A victor in the close 47th Assembly District race was announced early on Monday, with Democrat Christy Holstege conceding to Republican Greg Wallis shortly before his swearing-in ceremony. Throughout the summer and fall, the race in the 47th District, which stretches across the Coachella Valley in Riverside County and San...
idyllwildtowncrier.com
How the Hill voted in November’s election
On Friday, Dec.2, Riverside County Registrar of Voters Rebecca Spencer certified the vote totals from the Nov. 8 gubernatorial election and the board of supervisors accepted the results at its Dec. 6 meeting. Turnout. In Riverside County, about 46.1% of the 1.3 million registered voters cast a ballot in this...
One California City Named Among 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
Man accused of attacking Dave Chappelle pleads no contest and is sentenced
LOS ANGELES — The man accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle onstage in Los Angeles pleaded no contest and was sentenced to jail Wednesday, the prosecutor’s office confirmed. Isaiah Lee, 24, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor counts of battery and entering a restricted area during a live event,...
idyllwildtowncrier.com
Supervisors deny county officials’ raises
The five countywide elected officials — assessor/county clerk/recorder, auditor-controller, district attorney (DA), sheriff/coroner and treasurer/tax collector — had possible pay raises, between $35,000 and $60,000 annually, denied. At its Dec. 6 meeting, the Riverside County Board of Supervisors voted against raising the salaries of these five officials. The...
citynewsgroup.com
Moreno Valley Unified School District Superintendent Recognized by State as Clean Energy Champion
The California Energy Commission announced Superintendent Dr. Martinrex Kedziora as a Clean Energy Champion. The 3rd annual awards honor those making exceptional contributions to help California achieve a 100 percent clean energy future for all. “This recognition is truly amazing,” said Dr. Kedziora. “This could not be possible without the...
Two dead in murder-suicide on California's U.C. Irvine campus
Investigators say a former student threw his mother from a building before jumping to his own death. KNBC's Hetty Chang reports.Dec. 15, 2022.
Ex-UC Irvine student threw his mother off a campus building and then jumped to his death, police say
A former University of California, Irvine, student threw his mother off a campus building before jumping to his death earlier this week in a case police are investigating as a murder-suicide, authorities said. The bodies were found on the ground outside 214 Pereira Drive, a plaza in the School of...
Man charged with gunning down Moreno Valley teen during robbery
A young man accused of gunning down a 15-year-old boy during a robbery was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and other offenses. Terrence Vincent Young, 19, of Moreno Valley was arrested last week following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Gregory Shallowhorn Jr. In addition...
NBC News
