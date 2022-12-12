ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
idyllwildtowncrier.com

How the Hill voted in November’s election

On Friday, Dec.2, Riverside County Registrar of Voters Rebecca Spencer certified the vote totals from the Nov. 8 gubernatorial election and the board of supervisors accepted the results at its Dec. 6 meeting. Turnout. In Riverside County, about 46.1% of the 1.3 million registered voters cast a ballot in this...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
idyllwildtowncrier.com

Supervisors deny county officials’ raises

The five countywide elected officials — assessor/county clerk/recorder, auditor-controller, district attorney (DA), sheriff/coroner and treasurer/tax collector — had possible pay raises, between $35,000 and $60,000 annually, denied. At its Dec. 6 meeting, the Riverside County Board of Supervisors voted against raising the salaries of these five officials. The...
citynewsgroup.com

Moreno Valley Unified School District Superintendent Recognized by State as Clean Energy Champion

The California Energy Commission announced Superintendent Dr. Martinrex Kedziora as a Clean Energy Champion. The 3rd annual awards honor those making exceptional contributions to help California achieve a 100 percent clean energy future for all. “This recognition is truly amazing,” said Dr. Kedziora. “This could not be possible without the...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
