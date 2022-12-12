Effective: 2022-12-16 04:14:00 Expires: 2022-12-18 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents along east-facing reefs. * WHERE...Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan Counties. * WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

39 MINUTES AGO