49ers rookie QB Brock Purdy on making his first NFL start in win over Tom Brady’s Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Sunday's victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy discusses his performance from his first NFL start, how the big hit he took on the game's first play impacted the rest of his game, San Francisco's sixth straight win, speaking with Tom Brady after the win and sharing the moment with his family.
