ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
KHQ Right Now

AP News Summary at 1:57 a.m. EST

Messi wins World Cup, Argentina beats France on penalties. LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi finally won the biggest prize in soccer. Argentina beat France 4-2 in a penalty shootout to claim a third World Cup title despite Kylian Mbappé scoring the first hat trick in a final in 56 years. Gonzalo Montiel scored the clinching penalty as Argentina won after a 3-3 draw. Messi’s once-in-a-generation career is complete now that he is finally a World Cup champion. Messi is definitively in the pantheon of soccer’s greatest ever players alongside Pelé and Diego Maradona. Europe’s run of four straight World Cup winners dating to 2006 came to an end.
HAWAII STATE
TODAY.com

Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video

An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
KHQ Right Now

US court rejects maintaining COVID-19 asylum restrictions

REYNOSA, Mexico (AP) — Restrictions that have prevented hundreds of thousands of migrants from seeking asylum in the U.S. in recent years remained on track to expire in a matter of days after an appeals court ruling Friday, as thousands more migrants packed shelters on Mexico’s border with the U.S.
LOUISIANA STATE
KHQ Right Now

Scientology Taiwan Celebrates Ten Years of Community Partnership for a Brighter Future

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan and LOS ANGELES, Calif., Dec. 17, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — “Destination: Scientology–Kaohsiung” shows how the Church of Scientology Taiwan promotes the values and preserves the traditions of Eastern culture for future generations. Since its dedication by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in December...

Comments / 0

Community Policy