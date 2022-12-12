ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Freezing nights in the forecast

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting afternoon highs to stay in the low 50s with overnight lows below freezing. Temperatures are expected to slowly warm by next week, however, overnight lows are expected to primarily stay below freezing. Here is a look at your 9 day...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s Thursday Forecast: Chilly, calm weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday!. 10 days away from Christmas!!🎄🎅🏻🎁☃️🎉🛍🛒 and 6 days away from the first day of Winter!❄️☃️🌨. Make sure to bundle up!🧥🧣🧤. Expect a high of...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s Wednesday Forecast: Another chilly, breezy day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Humpday!. 11 days away from Christmas!!🎄🎅🏻🎁☃️🎉🛍🛒 and 7 days away from the first day of Winter!❄️☃️🌨. Expect a high of 51 degrees! Just like yesterday but thankfully...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Winter storm moves in Monday, producing flurries

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Possible snow flurries expected Monday night in El Paso as a winter storm system moves through the region. El Paso is expecting temperatures to drop below freezing overnight as a cold front sweeps through the region. This cold front is acting as the trigger we need to see precipitation, and […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s Monday Forecast: Windy start to the week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday and Feliz dia de la Virgen de Guadalupe!. 13 days away from Christmas!!🎄🎅🏻🎁☃️🎉🛍🛒. Expect a high of 65 degrees, very seasonal but we are going to be windy all day today.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Freezing temperatures overnight for the migrants camped in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - Thousands of migrants have crossed the Rio Grande into El Paso in the past three days. Migrants continue to be released into the streets as Borderland shelters can't handle the influx. The five homeless shelters in El Paso are either at capacity or over capacity as migrants continue to cross the border into the city.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Socorro ISD to have early release this week for winter break

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District will have student and teacher early release on Friday, Dec. 16. The following list below shows the early release times: Socorro Independent School District facilities and schools will be closed for the winter break from Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Staff professional […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Winter storm to hit the Borderland

A nice and quiet weekend will change rapidly, next Monday. A winter storm will arrive Monday and bring with it very strong cold winds. Moisture may be limited but we could still see a chance for rain/snow by late Monday into early morning Tuesday. Albeit the rain and snow chances,...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Local restaurants prep for tamale sales this holiday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This is the season for tamales and unwrapping them brings as much joy during the holiday season as unwrapping your favorite gift.  Across the nation, purchasing tamales during the holidays has become a tradition.  This is why it’s important to place your orders of tamales as soon as possible because […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso’s Most Destructive Fires – Demons, Dumpsters & Lightning

Downtown was the scene of another big fire yesterday that blanketed a portion of Downtown and Sunset Heights in a thick, noxious cloud of smoke. A dumpster fire near S. El Paso Street and Overland spread to a nearby building and destroyed the J & J Shoe warehouse. A second fire started nearby but was handled by the El Paso Fire Department quickly.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Downtown businesses try to move on after massive fire

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Just hours after a massive fire that ripped through a shoe store in Downtown El Paso, neighboring businesses opened their doors to a less-than-enthusiastic crowd. For the tenants of the surrounding buildings, including the owner of Premier Uniforms, Hector Ayala, they have not experienced an incident like the fire. “Everyone’s […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Road closures happening the week of Dec. 12th through Dec. 17th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crack Sealing Closures. Loop 375 (Transmountain) to I-10, northbound and southbound. Alternate lane closures, please plan for potential delays. Guardrail Repair Project. Monday, December 12. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. I-10 eastbound between Thorn and Mesa left lane closed. Tuesday, December 13. 9 a.m....
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Watch: El Paso Fire Department battles downtown fire

EL PASO, Texas -- EL Paso Fire Department is battling a condition 3 fire in downtown El Paso. According to EPFD, the fire is at a shoe store located at the 300 block of South El Paso street. No injuries have been reported at this time. ABC-7 has a crew...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Baker Competes in Food Network’s ‘Gingerbread Showdown’

An El Paso bakery owner was given the opportunity to win big bucks on a popular Food Network holiday baking show. Alexa Ortiz, the owner of CakeaholicsEP, appeared on a standalone episode of "Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown, Season 2” competing as a gingerbreader’s baking assistant for a shot at gingerbreading glory and a stocking stuffed with $10,000.
EL PASO, TX

