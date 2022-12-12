Read full article on original website
El Paso new ground zero for illegal border crossings; over 7,000 last weekendLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
Texas officials act to restrict movement at the southern borderAsh JurbergTexas State
El Paso Mayor May Finally Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso is in Debt $7.5 Million For Transporting Migrants To Other DestinationsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Thousands of Migrants Illegally Crossed the Texas Border this WeekTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Freezing nights in the forecast
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting afternoon highs to stay in the low 50s with overnight lows below freezing. Temperatures are expected to slowly warm by next week, however, overnight lows are expected to primarily stay below freezing. Here is a look at your 9 day...
El Paso News
Roxy’s Thursday Forecast: Chilly, calm weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday!. 10 days away from Christmas!!🎄🎅🏻🎁☃️🎉🛍🛒 and 6 days away from the first day of Winter!❄️☃️🌨. Make sure to bundle up!🧥🧣🧤. Expect a high of...
El Paso News
Roxy’s Wednesday Forecast: Another chilly, breezy day
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Humpday!. 11 days away from Christmas!!🎄🎅🏻🎁☃️🎉🛍🛒 and 7 days away from the first day of Winter!❄️☃️🌨. Expect a high of 51 degrees! Just like yesterday but thankfully...
Winter storm moves in Monday, producing flurries
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Possible snow flurries expected Monday night in El Paso as a winter storm system moves through the region. El Paso is expecting temperatures to drop below freezing overnight as a cold front sweeps through the region. This cold front is acting as the trigger we need to see precipitation, and […]
KVIA
ABC-7 First Alert: Strong winds stick around, rain, much colder tomorrow
Happy Monday, or should I say, wow this Monday afternoon kind of is wack. The winds are very strong across town, and we even saw a very strong wind gust at the El Paso Intl. Airport at 63 mph! Wow! Blowing dust is all over the place, and this comes before rain and some snow overnight tonight.
El Paso News
Roxy’s Monday Forecast: Windy start to the week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday and Feliz dia de la Virgen de Guadalupe!. 13 days away from Christmas!!🎄🎅🏻🎁☃️🎉🛍🛒. Expect a high of 65 degrees, very seasonal but we are going to be windy all day today.
newsnationnow.com
December 14: Massive storm brings tornadoes, blizzard. Migrant surge overwhelms El Paso.
Good morning! It’s Wednesday Dec. 14, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:. 1️. Massive US storm brings tornadoes to South, blizzard threat. 3. Biden signs gay marriage bill at White House ceremony. 4. Student exodus could be an issue in Idaho killing probe.
KVIA
Freezing temperatures overnight for the migrants camped in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - Thousands of migrants have crossed the Rio Grande into El Paso in the past three days. Migrants continue to be released into the streets as Borderland shelters can't handle the influx. The five homeless shelters in El Paso are either at capacity or over capacity as migrants continue to cross the border into the city.
Socorro ISD to have early release this week for winter break
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District will have student and teacher early release on Friday, Dec. 16. The following list below shows the early release times: Socorro Independent School District facilities and schools will be closed for the winter break from Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Staff professional […]
KFOX 14
Winter storm to hit the Borderland
A nice and quiet weekend will change rapidly, next Monday. A winter storm will arrive Monday and bring with it very strong cold winds. Moisture may be limited but we could still see a chance for rain/snow by late Monday into early morning Tuesday. Albeit the rain and snow chances,...
Local restaurants prep for tamale sales this holiday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This is the season for tamales and unwrapping them brings as much joy during the holiday season as unwrapping your favorite gift. Across the nation, purchasing tamales during the holidays has become a tradition. This is why it’s important to place your orders of tamales as soon as possible because […]
KVIA
As migrant surge swells, one Las Cruces shelter may close due to funding
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- The El Calvario United Methodist Church in Las Cruces may have to shut down its shelter. El Calvario has been aiding migrants and the homeless for almost a decade with blankets, clothing, food and a warm place to sleep. With more migrants coming into the Borderland...
El Paso’s Most Destructive Fires – Demons, Dumpsters & Lightning
Downtown was the scene of another big fire yesterday that blanketed a portion of Downtown and Sunset Heights in a thick, noxious cloud of smoke. A dumpster fire near S. El Paso Street and Overland spread to a nearby building and destroyed the J & J Shoe warehouse. A second fire started nearby but was handled by the El Paso Fire Department quickly.
Downtown businesses try to move on after massive fire
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Just hours after a massive fire that ripped through a shoe store in Downtown El Paso, neighboring businesses opened their doors to a less-than-enthusiastic crowd. For the tenants of the surrounding buildings, including the owner of Premier Uniforms, Hector Ayala, they have not experienced an incident like the fire. “Everyone’s […]
cbs4local.com
Road closures happening the week of Dec. 12th through Dec. 17th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crack Sealing Closures. Loop 375 (Transmountain) to I-10, northbound and southbound. Alternate lane closures, please plan for potential delays. Guardrail Repair Project. Monday, December 12. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. I-10 eastbound between Thorn and Mesa left lane closed. Tuesday, December 13. 9 a.m....
KVIA
Sun Metro bus overturns following crash in central El Paso; three people injured
EL PASO, Texas -- A Sun Metro bus overturned at Gateway South and East Yandell in central El Paso Wednesday following a crash. Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The crash was reported at 9:20 a.m. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news...
Mexican truckers ponder detour through New Mexico as Texas resumes border inspections
Juarez industry leaders are urging the Mexican government to speed up improvements at a port of entry bordering New Mexico, given that Texas insists on conducting stepped-up inspections of trucks coming over from Mexico at an El Paso port of entry.
KVIA
Watch: El Paso Fire Department battles downtown fire
EL PASO, Texas -- EL Paso Fire Department is battling a condition 3 fire in downtown El Paso. According to EPFD, the fire is at a shoe store located at the 300 block of South El Paso street. No injuries have been reported at this time. ABC-7 has a crew...
El Paso Baker Competes in Food Network’s ‘Gingerbread Showdown’
An El Paso bakery owner was given the opportunity to win big bucks on a popular Food Network holiday baking show. Alexa Ortiz, the owner of CakeaholicsEP, appeared on a standalone episode of "Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown, Season 2” competing as a gingerbreader’s baking assistant for a shot at gingerbreading glory and a stocking stuffed with $10,000.
Popular New Mexico Pizza Chain Dion’s Coming to El Paso’s West Side
A popular chain of pizza restaurants from the Land of Enchantment is moving into the Sun City. Albuquerque-based Dion’s restaurant is moving into rapidly growing Northwest El Paso, according to online state documents. Pizza, Subs, and That Ranch Dressing. Loved by its customer for its pies and “amazing” ranch...
