South Bend, IN

WNDU

Goshen Parks Dept. installs new ‘Nights of Lights’ display at Shanklin Park

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - For the next month, Shanklin Park in Goshen will light up the night for all to enjoy!. Goshen’s Parks and Recreation Department is inviting residents to stop by and enjoy the new “Nights of Lights” display, which will be available any night starting this Thursday, Dec. 15, through Jan. 15 from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m.
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

South Bend becomes Indiana’s 75th ‘Broadband Ready Community’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The deputy director of the Indiana Broadband Office made a big announcement on Wednesday — South Bend is now the state’s 75th “Broadband Ready Community!”. The Indiana Broadband Office made the announcement at the South Bend Technology Resource Center. City officials say...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Elkhart Mayor hosts holiday open house at city hall

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The holiday spirit was alive at city hall on Wednesday!. Residents were able to take a tour of council chambers and the mayor’s office as part of the mayor’s holiday open house. It was all for a good cause too!. “It’s a wonderful time...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Ruthmere Holiday Tours are underway in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Ruthmere Holiday Tours are underway in Elkhart. Guests can learn all about the history of Elkhart’s founding families, and view Christmas elegance. This year’s theme is ‘Merry Mousley Christmas.’ It’s based off Ruthmere’s new children’s book, The Mousleys at Ruthmere, written and illustrated by...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

SBPD restarting ‘Community Crime Stat Meetings’ in January

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department says it is bringing back its “Community Crime Stat Meetings” in January. The meetings will resume their normal schedule on the second Wednesday of each month. The next meeting is set for Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 6:30 p.m. in the SBPD Auditorium.
SOUTH BEND, IN
FOX59

Elkhart restaurant named ‘best once-in-a-lifetime’ meal in Indiana

ELKHART, Ind. — Throughout one’s lifetime, a dedicated diner may rack up thousands upon thousands of meals at restaurants, diners, pizzerias, and the like. But have you ever had a so-called “once-in-a-lifetime meal?” According to Eat This, Not That!, a once-in-a-lifetime meal is one “actually worth traveling for” and doesn’t necessarily mean fine dining. It […]
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Transpo announces holiday service schedule

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Public Transportation Corporation (Transpo) has announced its upcoming service schedule for the holidays:. Meanwhile, the #17 Sweep route will not run beginning on Monday, Dec. 19. Service will resume on Monday, Jan. 16. For the latest information, visit Transpo’s Facebook and Twitter...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Twin Branch Elementary teachers, staff sing holiday carols

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Staff from Twin Branch Elementary School spread Christmas cheer on Wednesday!. On Wednesday, teachers and staff sang holiday carols at the Martin’s off of Bittersweet in Mishawaka. Twin Branch’s music teacher accompanies the carolers by playing the saxophone. And as a frequent customer, Twin Branch’s...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Maple Leaf Farms wins ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg is the second-ever winner of the “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament. Maple Leaf Farms, which was named the winner of the second annual tournament during the 2022 Best IN Manufacturing Awards Luncheon in Indianapolis on Wednesday, is being recognized for its “Roast Half Duck.” According to Maple Leaf Farms, the roast half duck is a fully-cooked dish that saves chefs time and allows consumers to create a restaurant-quality meal at home for their families.
LEESBURG, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Health and Aquatics to host Movie Splash!

ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Health and Aquatics is inviting the community to two holiday movie screenings in their competition pool. Elf will be shown on Friday at 6 p.m. and Klaus will be screened on Dec. 23, also at 6 p.m. Both screenings are free and will be shown on...
ELKHART, IN
WANE-TV

Kosciusko County company wins Coolest Thing Made in Indiana contest

(WANE) — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce announced the winner of the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana contest Wednesday during the ICC’s inaugural Best IN Manufacturing luncheon. Maple Leaf Farms in Kosciusko County won the tournament for its roast half duck, and POLYWOOD, another Kosciusko County company, finished...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Country Bake Shop will be closing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A story you will see exclusively on 16 News Now. After nearly five decades in business, the Country Bake Shop in South Bend is closing its doors. “Probably the last six, seven years it’s gotten profitable and we’ve done very well...Tried to sell it as a bakery for three years and we really didn’t get much interest, and I just figured that the property was valuable and that somebody made me an offer on the building and I decided to accept it,” said Owner of Country Bake Shop Craig Rumpf.
SOUTH BEND, IN
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Elkhart, IN

Elkhart is a city located within Elkhart County in northern Indiana. It is best known for its booming recreational vehicles and musical instruments industry. Elkhart's economy during the late 19th and early 20th centuries mainly relied on musical instrument factories and mill shops. In 1949, the city was officially dubbed...
ELKHART, IN

